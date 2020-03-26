 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   US charges Maduro with Narco-terrorism, apparently having forgotten all about Purdue Pharma   (bbc.com)
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heck of a distraction Donnie, are Covid-19 cases hitting 100,000 tomorrow?
 
PandaPorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Under what law? Venezuala law? US law? Or is D2S planning on joining the ICC?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stupid people will do stupid foreign policy moves.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trump's getting desperate if he's taking his eyes off of Pelosi, and Schiff, and Mueller, and Democrats, and Biden, and .....


\Focus, Donny, FOCUS!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh Subby, you should've figured they'd be forgotten as soon as the check cleared. Sheesh.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HOTY subby.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?


Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Having solved all our other problems...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent*, responsible**, representative*** government that serves the needs+ of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics++ trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

That really is quite a sentence
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: HOTY subby.


100% concur.

Well done, Subby.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass


You really think we want to get rid of Maduro out of the goodness of our hearts?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's depressingly amusing watching Clear and Present Danger these days, realizing that the "scandal" at the end of that flick is a whole lot of nothing to a 21st century president.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass

You really think we want to get rid of Maduro out of the goodness of our hearts?


It's not like we can go get Pinochet and prop him up again.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Truly Mr. Maduro is a clear and present danger.  We should send in the Seals to deal with this immediate threat to the health of the American people.

FarkingSmurf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: It's depressingly amusing watching Clear and Present Danger these days, realizing that the "scandal" at the end of that flick is a whole lot of nothing to a 21st century president.


Damnit 1 minute, well played.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent*, responsible**, representative*** government that serves the needs+ of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics++ trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?
That really is quite a sentence


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CIA_inv​o​lvement_in_Contra_cocaine_trafficking

https://www.chicagotribune.com/column​s​/dahleen-glanton/ct-opioid-epidemic-da​hleen-glanton-met-20170815-column.html​

This book can help people understand why Americans reflexively defend corporate and imperial actions. The fight between those in power and those who aren't go way back to before the Revolution. And we keep forgetting.

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The reported number of opioid deaths in this country since the turn of the century is about 400,000.  It maybe higher, as much as another 100K, due to underreporting.

So a half a million people.   The headline is right-on.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass


Yeah. They should switch to the US model where we just allow the private companies kill all those people!
 
Mouser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Omnivorous: HOTY subby.

100% concur.

Well done, Subby.


I came. I saw. I concurred. -- Word of the Day

Yes, Subby, the Kudos is yours.

I said "is" because I learned yesterday "kudos" is singular and just happens to end in an "s" because so many Greek words do. I am nothing if not educational. Well, quite a few other things but spare me you whining and whinging, eh?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.


The petroleum sector accounts for roughly 87% of Saudi budget revenues, 90% of export earnings, and 42% of GDP.

Oil comprises 95% of Venezuela's exports and 25% of its gross domestic product (GDP), so high prices provide a boon to the country's economy.

Why is Venezuela worse than Saudi Arabia, a nation who still cuts peoples heads off? Come on, think! Let's use those critical thinking skills our teachers were trying to teach us before they were forced to adopt standardized testing was supposed to be the cure all for our education woes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.


Look to your own health care system while you've still got Obama care (in some Blue, some Old, some New, some Borrowed) states.

Ironically Puerto Rico is doing a better job of this than Trump. So is Mexico. So is Cuba. So is Doug Ford, who according to an article today was encouraging my fellow Ontarians to enjoy March break in all those places and more on March 1, while the disease (as proven by recent testing) was community-spreading in Uppity Canada already.

But there is endless blame to go around, so let's start with those who are pointing their pudgy short fingers and shifting blame off in all directions. Everybody point at Trump and laugh.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How about we start farking punishing our own criminals in office before we think about going after foreign heads of state?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.

The petroleum sector accounts for roughly 87% of Saudi budget revenues, 90% of export earnings, and 42% of GDP.

Oil comprises 95% of Venezuela's exports and 25% of its gross domestic product (GDP), so high prices provide a boon to the country's economy.

Why is Venezuela worse than Saudi Arabia, a nation who still cuts peoples heads off? Come on, think! Let's use those critical thinking skills our teachers were trying to teach us before they were forced to adopt standardized testing was supposed to be the cure all for our education woes.


Brilliant. Bears repeating. I wish I had sad that, so don't be surprised if I do.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.


I decided to relent and give you a funny vote. After all, COVID-19 is taking care of all of Trump's policies. It has already wiped the Stock Markets, the BEACH industries (especially Trump properties), and everythig Trump has ever said on any subject whatsoever.

I wonder if North Korea is fighting the good fight with more right than might, like South Korea, which still has caved to Trump's demands for imperial tribute in exchange for it's life? If it is, Trump's whole life is a complete moral, intellectual, political, economic and personal bankruptcy.
 
headslacker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
15 million ! Why yes I have information...
He's in Venezuela.
Check please
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.

The petroleum sector accounts for roughly 87% of Saudi budget revenues, 90% of export earnings, and 42% of GDP.

Oil comprises 95% of Venezuela's exports and 25% of its gross domestic product (GDP), so high prices provide a boon to the country's economy.

Why is Venezuela worse than Saudi Arabia, a nation who still cuts peoples heads off? Come on, think! Let's use those critical thinking skills our teachers were trying to teach us before they were forced to adopt standardized testing was supposed to be the cure all for our education woes.


Because the US is trying to set up a new cartel with Suadi Arabia, where as Venezuela told the US to fark the hell off years ago, and refuses to play ball.

Just spit-balling here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not to mention his crimes against fashion. Good Lord.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The reported number of opioid deaths in this country since the turn of the century is about 400,000.  It maybe higher, as much as another 100K, due to underreporting.

So a half a million people.   The headline is right-on.


Did everybody's IQ go up 50 points while I was sleeping?

Um, obviously not, but some people may have been beneficiaries of the fact-based community ethos.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 660x371]
Not to mention his crimes against fashion. Good Lord.


At least HIS skin and hair colour are natural. I don't care for too much orange, although I do have a few things in that colour.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass

You really think we want to get rid of Maduro out of the goodness of our hearts?


It's just Trump re-branding all his old rants as "Coronovirus" instead of whatever the Hell he said then. Read the old Tweets, they're much more ironic and hilarious than any of the new Tweets which quote them.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Nadie_AZ: Mouser: The good news is that thanks to Chavez and Maduro's economic mismanagement, the Venezuelan healthcare system has collapsed.  No need to invade and oust him; the COVID-19 will take care of that for us.

The petroleum sector accounts for roughly 87% of Saudi budget revenues, 90% of export earnings, and 42% of GDP.

Oil comprises 95% of Venezuela's exports and 25% of its gross domestic product (GDP), so high prices provide a boon to the country's economy.

Why is Venezuela worse than Saudi Arabia, a nation who still cuts peoples heads off? Come on, think! Let's use those critical thinking skills our teachers were trying to teach us before they were forced to adopt standardized testing was supposed to be the cure all for our education woes.

Because the US is trying to set up a new cartel with Suadi Arabia, where as Venezuela told the US to fark the hell off years ago, and refuses to play ball.

Just spit-balling here.


That's a great start!

"Venezuela's Maduro says will shun U.S. dollar in favor of yuan, others"

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ve​n​ezuela-forex/venezuelas-maduro-says-wi​ll-shun-u-s-dollar-in-favor-of-yuan-ot​hers-idUSKCN1BJ06O

I've noted this before, but let me introduce you to the concept of the petrodollar, our reserve currency.

Now reconsider what sanctions are (economic warfare) and who we target.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For no reason whatever I just thought of Al Yankovich's "Amish Paradise" and the line "even Ezekiel thinks he's, er, something, something, something."

Google: "thinks my mind is gone", by which I mean Trump's.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Venezuela's Maduro says will shun U.S. dollar in favor of yuan, others"

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ven​ezuela-forex/venezuelas-maduro-says-wi​ll-shun-u-s-dollar-in-favor-of-yuan-ot​hers-idUSKCN1BJ06O


Uh-oh. The sin for which there is no remission. People have tried that on with the Euro and they don't survive economically for very long before the Empire Strikes Back.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russia really played Trump like a fiddle while Rome burns. I wonder if they were planning to screw OPEC all along? Really. Putin's crafty tiny brain is like the Energizer Bunny on cocaine.
 
Marine1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Silly Subby, it's not terrorism if it's a rich guy from NYC main victimizing people in the Midwest and Appalachia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass


Facts. With facts you can prove anything remotely true, but it's nice to see a conservative for whom they are not Kryptonite, so I have to be fair with the Smarty votes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel like Oprah in this thread. Look under your chair! Everybody gets a votey or two!
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lifeslammer: Nadie_AZ: "The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people - and that does not.... engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," the US State Department said in a statement.

That's richly ironic.

Who are we to dictate what another nation can do?

Under Maduro's administration, more than 9,000 people have been subject of extrajudicial killings and more than four million Venezuelans have been forced to flee the country.[28][29] Maduro allies including China, Cuba, Russia,[30] Iran,[31] and Turkey[32] support and denounce what they call interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs


That alone should be enough for a rational person to pull their head out of their ass


...

So, Maduro's allies are supporting?  or Condeming? US interference?  That sentence is not clear.
 
