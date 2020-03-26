 Skip to content
(Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)   Get your hot, Dr. Fauci doughnuts while they last   (democratandchronicle.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something tells me this thing is gonna end in Rule 34 pretty quick.

And it ain't gonna be pretty.

Congratulations to the old, well-hung dude who looks exactly like Dr. Fauci. You're gonna get a lotta action, you lucky bastard. Take care of yourself.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
+10 for the "selling like hotcakes" line.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to make money from tragedy.

Wish I effin thought of it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only in America are the blue and red sprinkles on white icing NOT over the top. Yeeeeesh.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not going outside, even for a donut.
 
