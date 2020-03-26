 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   In case you didn't realize how farked we are: New York requests 85 refrigerated trucks for guess what
99
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What color soylent will be for next week?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else start hearing "Layla" in their head on reading this?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.


Wait till this starts happening in states and regions that aren't equipped to respond nearly as well as New York City was.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream block parties? I'll bet it's ice cream block parties.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.

Wait till this starts happening in states and regions that aren't equipped to respond nearly as well as New York City was.


Or when our current president orders people to go back to work and we'll need 8,500 refrigerated trucks.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, shortage of refrigerated trucks.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was a week ago in Italy. As a reminder, the US is about 12 days behind Italy and they're doing a better job of containing it than we have done.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Beer? Are we having a party?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [Fark user image 539x831]

This was a week ago in Italy. As a reminder, the US is about 12 days behind Italy and they're doing a better job of containing it than we have done.


Fark user imageView Full Size

OH YEAH WAIT TILL WE GET THE PILES OF BODIES HERE, HA!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snocone: What color soylent will be for next week?


Latino color... you know from all the dead illegal immigrants in ICE concentration camps
 
gonzoduke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ask Don Cici if he has some to borrow.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That makes me what to go back to work to help the stock market.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Corona?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To fix the cable?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ice cream sandwiches?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Business is booming - there's a sector born every minute!
 
Northern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone else start hearing "Layla" in their head on reading this?


Cold as ice.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.


That's just it, it wasn't quick. This outcome had been warned of for at least two weeks.

The U.S. did almost nothing for weeks to prepare for a virus that was already spreading exponentially elsewhere. This outcome has been known for weeks. This is what happens when you have leaders that refuse to lead.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie before.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bring out yer dead!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"BEER!!! IT BETTER BE BEER!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Ice cream block parties? I'll bet it's ice cream block parties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Certain parts of the government should be forced to watch each body get prepared and stowed in the trucks for transport.  In person.  Safely attired, of course, so maybe, just maybe they will finally take this seriously.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember when people said I was too dark and over reacting....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone creating jobs for the refrigerating trucking industry! We salute your service! See? Everyone can just go back to work and continue producing value for the Shareholders (praise be unto them) knowing that even in death you're stimulating the economy. #FakeVirus #EndTheQuarantine #KAGA2020
 
datfark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The trucks are for cases of corona?
 
schubie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There are already no frozen vegetables at the store.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Certain parts of the government should be forced to watch each body get prepared and stowed in the trucks for transport.  In person.  Safely attired, of course, so maybe, just maybe they will finally take this seriously.


Those parts would enjoy it.  Sociopaths are like that.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So we're not at mass graves level yet? See : the situation is hyped by the democrat medias to make trump look bad! As long as there's not mass graves, its no big deal!

/this is what trump believes
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
reviewjournal.comView Full Size

Blue Bell homemade ice cream

Is the ice cream on the cake

It's the tip of the top

The cream of the crop

Like having your own ice cream shop

Blue Bell homemade ice cream

Is homemade country style

And Blue Bell

Is better by a country smile

Country Day

If you could take a rainbow

And a clear blue summer sky

And mix them with a gentle breeze

In a bowl of pure sunshine

You'd have the taste of Blue Bell

Made the good old fashioned way

Then you'd have a real good start

On a Blue Bell country day

Homemade Ice Cream 

What a perfect way to say

Have yourself a Blue Bell country day

/if you make it
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.

Wait till this starts happening in states and regions that aren't equipped to respond nearly as well as New York City was.


Let me know how many other cities in the US have a population density of 67k per square mile
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the cocaine wars in the miami area in the 80s.
They drug gangs were killing each other so fast it overwhelmed the metro dade morgue.

They had to put the bodies awaiting
autopsy in refrigerated trucks outside.

Good times. 😞
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone else start hearing "Layla" in their head on reading this?


Abox: [Fark user image 384x217]


That was literally the only reason I clicked on this thread.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whipnet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skozlaw: That's just it, it wasn't quick. This outcome had been warned of for at least two weeks.

The U.S. did almost nothing for weeks to prepare for a virus that was already spreading exponentially elsewhere. This outcome has been known for weeks. This is what happens when you have leaders that refuse to lead.



Yes, let's check what our leaders did:

January 11: Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness originating in the Wuhan market.
January 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the "solemn" occasion with a signing ceremony, using commemorative pens.
January 21: The first person with coronavirus arrives in the United States from China, where he had been in Wuhan.
January 23: The House impeachment managers make their opening arguments for removing President Trump.
January 23: China closes off the city of Wuhan completely to slow the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.
January 30: Senators begin asking two days of questions of both sides in the president's impeachment trial.
January 30: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as coronavirus continues to spread.
January 31: The Senate holds a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.
January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump's decision "hysterical xenophobia ... and fear-mongering."
February 2: The first death from coronavirus outside China is reported in the Philippines.
February 3: House impeachment managers begin closing arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.
February 4: President Trump talks about coronavirus in his State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up every page.
February 5: The Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, 52-48 and 53-47.
February 5: House Democrats finally take up coronavirus in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.
 
brenteverett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.

Wait till this starts happening in states and regions that aren't equipped to respond nearly as well as New York City was.


Fake news!!!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So we're not at mass graves level yet? See : the situation is hyped by the democrat medias to make trump look bad! As long as there's not mass graves, its no big deal!

/this is what trump believes


Calling this "mass deaths", like calling migrant detention centers "concentration camps", dishonors the Holocaust, which many fine people on the both side believe never happened.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whipnet: skozlaw: That's just it, it wasn't quick. This outcome had been warned of for at least two weeks.

The U.S. did almost nothing for weeks to prepare for a virus that was already spreading exponentially elsewhere. This outcome has been known for weeks. This is what happens when you have leaders that refuse to lead.


Yes, let's check what our leaders did:

January 11: Chinese state media report the first known death from an illness originating in the Wuhan market.
January 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a vote to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the "solemn" occasion with a signing ceremony, using commemorative pens.
January 21: The first person with coronavirus arrives in the United States from China, where he had been in Wuhan.
January 23: The House impeachment managers make their opening arguments for removing President Trump.
January 23: China closes off the city of Wuhan completely to slow the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.
January 30: Senators begin asking two days of questions of both sides in the president's impeachment trial.
January 30: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as coronavirus continues to spread.
January 31: The Senate holds a vote on whether to allow further witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial.
January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on travel to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump's decision "hysterical xenophobia ... and fear-mongering."
February 2: The first death from coronavirus outside China is reported in the Philippines.
February 3: House impeachment managers begin closing arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.
February 4: President Trump talks about coronavirus in his State of the Union address; Pelosi rips up every page.
February 5: The Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment, 52-48 and 53-47.
February 5 ...


Seems to be a LOT missing from your selective list.  lol.  But I'm sure this virus will just disappear in the next day or two.  15 people will be 0 before you know it...
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

snocone: What color soylent will be for next week?


Maga red.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Coming Dead" sounds like a porn parody of a TV series.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Ice cream block parties? I'll bet it's ice cream block parties.


When the fark did we get ice cream!?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm sure if we searched Fark 2015, we'd find numerous posts about how Donnie was going to be a great jobs president, as long as you're a debt collector, rent moving vans, or make coffins. I'm sure I posted as much myself.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
New York has the best covid. *cough* You can't even get good covid in other cities. In Chicago, they have deep Petri dish covid. *cough* It's a joke, it's not even real covid. *cough*
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Corona?


Too soon, man.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: lolmao500: So we're not at mass graves level yet? See : the situation is hyped by the democrat medias to make trump look bad! As long as there's not mass graves, its no big deal!

/this is what trump believes

Calling this "mass deaths", like calling migrant detention centers "concentration camps", dishonors the Holocaust, which many fine people on the both side believe never happened.


Is this some kind of sarcastic post or something?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: lolmao500: So we're not at mass graves level yet? See : the situation is hyped by the democrat medias to make trump look bad! As long as there's not mass graves, its no big deal!

/this is what trump believes

Calling this "mass deaths", like calling migrant detention centers "concentration camps", dishonors the Holocaust, which many fine people on the both side believe never happened.


True. I mean, for any sort of language referencing the Holocaust to be reasonable, we'd need to experience six million dead.  So that means we'd somehow need for 1.8% of the US population to die over the coming weeks or months.

And I can't imagine how something like *that* could happen, can you?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: AdmirableSnackbar: Markoff_Cheney: I can't believe how quick the news got this bleak.

Wait till this starts happening in states and regions that aren't equipped to respond nearly as well as New York City was.

Let me know how many other cities in the US have a population density of 67k per square mile


Bergamo, Italy, has (or had, rather) a population density of 7.9k per square mile. For comparison, Miami is 11k. How's Florida's preparation going again?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
whipnet: <wall of wrongness>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
