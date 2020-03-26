 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   China's factories to its workers: "Welcome back. You're fired"   (reuters.com) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Zhejiang, Economics, Percentage point, year drop, Hangzhou, Analyst, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Economy  
•       •       •

1426 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 11:50 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that can overthrow the communist regime peacefully is an economic collapse in china.

So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020, the year without work.
 
datfark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Merltech: 2020, the year without work.


Are we talking 2020 BC or AC?
 
onlyadistraction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CHINA OUT
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The only thing that can overthrow the communist regime peacefully is an economic collapse in china.

So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one.


So, you're saying there's a silver lining here?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The only thing that can overthrow the communist regime peacefully is an economic collapse in china.

So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one.


Unfortunately this won't affect military jobs.  And we remember what happened the last time a peaceful attempt was made...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
China: a country filled with red flags.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So much for communism saving us all.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In good times, companies fire/lay off people with a wide swipe of a scythe, but when it comes to jobs coming back after difficult times, they'll put them back with a pair of tweezers.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Confucius say: One man with pandemic can break rice bowl for the Middle Kingdom.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: lolmao500: The only thing that can overthrow the communist regime peacefully is an economic collapse in china.

So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one.

Unfortunately this won't affect military jobs.  And we remember what happened the last time a peaceful attempt was made...

[Fark user image 850x522]


It's worse than that. Huge, starving, unemployed workforce? Might as well put them to work at those aircraft carrier assembly lines on that one island in the Yangtze that got reported at the end of last year. I bet tank & aircraft assembly lines could use some shoring up also. What do with all that shiny new military hardware? Nothing picks up an economy like a quick resource grab from an actual war.

We are going to lose the Pacific over this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: In good times, companies fire/lay off people with a wide swipe of a scythe, but when it comes to jobs coming back after difficult times, they'll put them back with a pair of tweezers.


Well, when demand for whatever product you make drops to zero, it is rather hard to stay in business.

Yes, it is unfortunate, but if you aren't selling anything, you can't afford to pay anyone to make more of crap that you can't sell.  That is just basic economics.
 
LewDux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.


It's funny because China is not communist at all
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But the White House keeps assuring us that The Economy is still fine and everything will pop back in place once we get back to work.
 
Marine1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.

It's funny because China is not communist at all


They have a Communist party that mutated into a totalitarian party that uses its security apparatus to squash any dissent and force exploitative labor.
 
LewDux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wademh: But the White House keeps assuring us that The Economy is still fine and everything will pop back in place once we get back to work.


Dust > not dust > dust
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: wademh: But the White House keeps assuring us that The Economy is still fine and everything will pop back in place once we get back to work.

Dust > not dust > dust


and some to ashes
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID-19---or rather Chairman Xi's botching of the response to it---may wind up being the biggest act of economic self-harm perpetrated by the government of the People's Republic of China since the Great Leap Forward.

China has come a long way since Mao's death, and mass starvation is unlikely. A greatly reduced standard of living is almost certain as western economies re-shore manufacturing in the face of overwhelming political pressure.

This will have political as well as economic ramifications in China. The Great Leap Forward was the main reason the pragmatists in the party were able to sideline Mao for several years until Mao and his faction were able to push back into power via the Cultural Revolution. If even Mao was made to pay a price for his mistakes, Xi can count on having to do likewise.

The CCP's not going anywhere (like it or not). How long Xi can remain in charge of it now is the real question.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LewDux: This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.

It's funny because China is not communist at all


Don't tell the ruling Chinese Communist Party that, they'll shoot you in the face
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seriously Reuters?

"An ethnic minority employee wearing a face mask works on a production line"

Talk about being politically correct.  I'm pretty sure that they aren't a minority.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know the situation is terrible but I just have to mention something.  If you stare at this sentence and only let yourself notice the picture out of your peripheral vision, it looks like Ronald McDonald dancing in submarine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marine1: LewDux: This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.

It's funny because China is not communist at all

mutated into a totalitarian party


LMao
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: In good times, companies fire/lay off people with a wide swipe of a scythe, but when it comes to jobs coming back after difficult times, they'll put them back with a pair of tweezers.


That's certainly true in nations where laws make laying people off time consuming, difficult, and expensive. You want to make damn sure you've got a long-term need for that person before taking on what will be an obligation  painful to shed.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: LewDux: This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.

It's funny because China is not communist at all

Don't tell the ruling Chinese Communist Party that, they'll shoot you in the face


I won't
 
LewDux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LewDux: Call the Guy: LewDux: This text is now purple: So much for communism saving us all.

It's funny because China is not communist at all

Don't tell the ruling Chinese Communist Party that, they'll shoot you in the face

I won't Thanks, Egon
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wademh: But the White House keeps assuring us that The Economy is still fine and everything will pop back in place once we get back to work.


And if it said, "OMG we're headed for a recession if not a depression" would that be helpful, or would you then complain that it's talking the economy down?
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Seriously Reuters?

"An ethnic minority employee wearing a face mask works on a production line"

Talk about being politically correct.  I'm pretty sure that they aren't a minority.


China uses non-Han ethnic minorities, particularly Uyghurs, as forced factory labor.
 
Marine1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: wademh: But the White House keeps assuring us that The Economy is still fine and everything will pop back in place once we get back to work.

And if it said, "OMG we're headed for a recession if not a depression" would that be helpful, or would you then complain that it's talking the economy down?


I can't speak for him, but it'd be helpful if they stopped looking at this as economic and started looking at it as medical.

We don't need Americans going back to work. We need medical tests. Lots of them. Now.

That's not going to happen with a President who sees this whole thing as a conspiracy to keep him from being re-elected.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

datfark: Merltech: 2020, the year without work.

Are we talking 2020 BC or AC?


First the one then the other
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: So we better make that happen before communist policies give us another pandemic in the future, an even worse one


can we wait until our PPE orders ship?
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

datfark: Merltech: 2020, the year without work.

Are we talking 2020 BC or AC?


DC (if you're talking no work)
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.