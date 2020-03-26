 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   Something that may not have happened in the lifetime of anybody living in the NYC metropolitan area: Air 22% less polluted than the same time the year before   (northjersey.com) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy, New York metropolitan area, Air pollution, New Jersey, Air Quality Index, best air quality New Jerseyans, New York City, Smog, Hudson County, New Jersey  
264 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 2:26 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still not buying your liberal trickery that says human activity has no effect on the environment.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Still not buying your liberal trickery that says human activity has no affects on the environment.


Hoisted by my haste.  :-(
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? I told you we didn't have to worry about climate change. I just didn't expect all the dead bodies.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same as after 9/11 when there were no jets.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.


Really?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad people are chomping at the bit to get back to polluting the air. The pollution actually causes crime.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you want to go outside and take a deep breath, doesn't it?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.

Really?


Than Covid-19 running through NYC? Yes.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.


¿Por qué no ninguno?

I was out last night breathing in the fresh air, sweet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: waxbeans: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.

Really?

Than Covid-19 running through NYC? Yes.


O I C.
Carry on. My bad.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Only 22%?  I would have expected much more, but I guess the trucks are still rolling.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

natazha: Only 22%?  I would have expected much more, but I guess the trucks are still rolling.


And with more frequency. And nation wide. Thanks to people over buying. Scum bags.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
While this news is incredibly promising - it's incredible to think we now have proof of our ability to positively control our environment so short-term.  My hope fades to anger in knowing that, once things turn back to whatever the "new normal" is, society will just barrel on down the wrong tracks anyway quickly forgetting what is possible & making excuses along way.

Our environment should be the priority at all times even if that means a higher cost to society.

Or maybe I've been cooped up in this house for too damn long.

/ happy to still have a job
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.

Really?


Yeah, it covers the smell of piss.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Republicans assured me there was nothing we could do about it...  NOTHING.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm pretty sure pretty much everyone would rather have the pollution.


Nope.  I'm good.   I'd Be fine with them grounding all air travel for years.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

smed7: While this news is incredibly promising - it's incredible to think we now have proof of our ability to positively control our environment so short-term.  My hope fades to anger in knowing that, once things turn back to whatever the "new normal" is, society will just barrel on down the wrong tracks anyway quickly forgetting what is possible & making excuses along way.

Our environment should be the priority at all times even if that means a higher cost to society.

Or maybe I've been cooped up in this house for too damn long.

/ happy to still have a job


Yes you have.  A single day reading is hardly scientific evidence considering readings can swing a lot with no real change in human behavior.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Captain America saw a pod of whales on the Hudson this morning.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
September 11, 2002 was 22% cleaner than the year before.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Captain America saw a pod of whales on the Hudson this morning.


/shakes Gauntlet
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool. The decline in pollution-related deaths may compensate for the extra people who can't get life saving masks and ventilators because the health care budgest have been slashed to death since about 2000 A.D.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Captain America saw a pod of whales on the Hudson this morning.


They're advance scouts for the Dolphins, who are planning to invade and kill us all.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prince George: smed7: While this news is incredibly promising - it's incredible to think we now have proof of our ability to positively control our environment so short-term.  My hope fades to anger in knowing that, once things turn back to whatever the "new normal" is, society will just barrel on down the wrong tracks anyway quickly forgetting what is possible & making excuses along way.

Our environment should be the priority at all times even if that means a higher cost to society.

Or maybe I've been cooped up in this house for too damn long.

/ happy to still have a job

Yes you have.  A single day reading is hardly scientific evidence considering readings can swing a lot with no real change in human behavior.


That sounds like an 'anthropomorphic global warming' is a myth line.

Which would be bullshiat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: September 11, 2002 was 22% cleaner than the year before.


Instead of three days with only bin Ladins and Saudis flying across America this Grand Unintended Experiment in air quality control may last months, even years.

Thank you Trump. You said you would do something about the Chinese global warming hoax and you did. You killed China. And South Korea. And Japan, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and last but not least, the USA and it's Russian pimp, Tiny Vlad the Impaler.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Cool. The decline in pollution-related deaths may compensate for the extra people who can't get life saving masks and ventilators because the health care budgest have been slashed to death since about 2000 A.D.


I like the A.D. touch there.   Let's all remind ourselves that Jesus surely would have been for the insurance companies denying coverage to high risk patients.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: natazha: Only 22%?  I would have expected much more, but I guess the trucks are still rolling.

And with more frequency. And nation wide. Thanks to people over buying. Scum bags.


Went to senior shopping hours at 5:30 am, almost got my ass kicked by some octogenarians in the egg department.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: waxbeans: natazha: Only 22%?  I would have expected much more, but I guess the trucks are still rolling.

And with more frequency. And nation wide. Thanks to people over buying. Scum bags.

Went to senior shopping hours at 5:30 am, almost got my ass kicked by some octogenarians in the egg department.


The seniors here don't go then and go on weekends or after work. A few of them said they want to see people they know at the grocery store and be around people. Farking assholes
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

