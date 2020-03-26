 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Mayor Gabe Brown of Walton, KY has a message for his citizens, and for the rest of us too   (wcpo.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Kentucky, Boone County, Kentucky, Family, Kenton County, Kentucky, Campbell County, Kentucky, Mayor Gabe Brown, explicit language, Content warning  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This guy is what we need. He's like the Italian mayors threatening to send police with flamethrowers to graduation parties.

Italian Mayors Kick Off at Coronavirus Lockdown Dodgers
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is his Fark alt?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dels
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Warmest regards!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Screaming Candle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Out of farks.  Good on him.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I might not have the best bedside manor..."


"Forget it, Jake. It's Kentucky."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As opposed to Mayor Binimum... this guy gives it all.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That. Is. Friggin. Awesome.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "I might not have the best bedside manor..."


"Forget it, Jake. It's Kentucky."


You've never resided at Bedside Manor?
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That guy... he gets it.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in northern Kentucky, for once I'm proud.
 
petec
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Badmoodman: "I might not have the best bedside manor..."


"Forget it, Jake. It's Kentucky."

You've never resided at Bedside Manor?


I like the furrie profile pic

/he could be at a Christmas party
but still
/now I'm wondering what Cuomo would be as a furrie
 
harryasaboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's awesome! And can relate to his constituents.

""Listen up, dipsh-ts and sensible people."

Even Mitch, and sensible people could rally behind Mayor Gabe Brown's message.
 
petec
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: As someone who grow'd up in northern Kentucky, for once I'm proud.


FTFY

/just kiddin'
 
