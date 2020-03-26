 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Next up on the Apocalypse checklist: One World Government   (theguardian.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon Brown shouldnt be making statements, he should be in prison for life. Just like his pal, Blair.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One world is enough, for all of us.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think the divisions in the states are near-insurmountable, try playing identity politics on a global scale.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Both sides are becoming identical. One in fact is being created, an international community. A perfect blueprint for world order. When the sides facing each other realize they are looking into a mirror, they will see that this, is the pattern for the future.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 4 years of Trump, where do I sign up?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-PM at centre of 2008 banks rescue suggests taskforce of leaders and health experts

Trump: OK, but I'm in charge, and it has to be called Wuhan Virus.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't "One Government World" be the more appropriate term?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night I watched the Jesse Ventura episode about Bildeberg so I'm getting a kick.....
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Wouldn't "One Government World" be the more appropriate term?


World Trade Center if Trump gets his way
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 736x558]

Both sides are becoming identical. One in fact is being created, an international community. A perfect blueprint for world order. When the sides facing each other realize they are looking into a mirror, they will see that this, is the pattern for the future.


You are number 6.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: After 4 years of Trump, where do I sign up?


Beijing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RyansPrivates: After 4 years of Trump, where do I sign up?

Beijing.


How about New York City?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude is a halloween mask come to life.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who just shuddered at the thought of what a giant clusterfark that would be?

It would have to be some kind of international assembly... at least one representative from every country... and you'd end up with four times that number of competing factions.  The only thing that would happen is a complete stall to any actual action.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoko Ono can be our World President.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: That dude is a halloween mask come to life.

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]


No, that's Bill Shatner.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Am I the only one who just shuddered at the thought of what a giant clusterfark that would be?

It would have to be some kind of international assembly... at least one representative from every country... and you'd end up with four times that number of competing factions.  The only thing that would happen is a complete stall to any actual action.


I wouldn't worry too much about that happening.

If anything, nations are going to be turning even harder away from globalism once the dust settles on this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One World Government would be a good thing not a bad thing

more likely it will be three governments/territories

United States Russia China

which would you prefer?

I'll take the neocons

thank you
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am angry at myself for not buying this movie when I saw it in the bargain bin a whole back:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: That dude is a halloween mask come to life.

[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]


Let's see who's beneath that mask... Old Man Obama!??? And he would have gotten away with it too if it wasn't for those meddling kids.

/KIDDING.
 
tmyk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Am I the only one who just shuddered at the thought of what a giant clusterfark that would be?

It would have to be some kind of international assembly... at least one representative from every country... and you'd end up with four times that number of competing factions.  The only thing that would happen is a complete stall to any actual action.


In the end it would still end up being a two-party system because we never learn.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scary? The fact that the human race doesn't have one government is one sign of how far our species still has to develop before we've gotten our shiat together enough to survive for the long haul. Humans are humans. They don't deserve fewer human rights because they live in one country vs another. I find it far scarier that so few of my fellow humans get this, and are terrified at the prospect.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It should happen eventually, if we ever truly want to get our shiat together collectively as a species. I imagine it would be easier to consolidate regionally first, then have 4-5 supernations. I want my utopian Star Trek future, goddammit, and these regressive chucklefarks aren't going to ruin it for me or the rest of humanity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the only reason this was published was to give everyone a chance to laugh at Gordon Brown again.
 
powtard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember reading pamphlets about when I was a kid (late 80s, early 90s).  They predicted that money would be replaced by a digital currency, a one world government led by the anti-Christ would come to power and then plagues and nuclear war.  Between watching The Day After when I was only 5 or 6 and those damned things...umm...yeah...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What we're hoping for.
i.redd.itView Full Size

What'd we actually get.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: They don't deserve fewer human rights because they live in one country vs another.


People mostly agree about this. The disagreement is about which set of rights and how to apply them.

\no species exhibits world-wide synchrony.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the good thing is that Humanity will destroy itself, so the universe is safe.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They tried to warn us. But would we listen? Well yes, we listened. We just didn't heed the warning.
Ministry - N.W.O - HQ
Youtube imqvLToWH7k
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wobambo: It should happen eventually, if we ever truly want to get our shiat together collectively as a species. I imagine it would be easier to consolidate regionally first, then have 4-5 supernations. I want my utopian Star Trek future, goddammit, and these regressive chucklefarks aren't going to ruin it for me or the rest of humanity.


I don't see it happening it happening globally, but I could see parts of the US consolidating into more powerful and more autonomous regions of shared culture and local trading (just short of nationhood), with the federal government narrowing its focus and handing off responsibility for the welfare of the citizens back to their respective states.

Maybe something along these lines, but I'm not married to it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Temporary"  - Yeah just like tolls that are temporary until the road is paid off and sales taxes for special projects.  Mmmhmm.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the one hand, we're now experiencing a lot of problems that are global in scale, which will require global cooperation and coordination to tackle. Not only are climate change, refugees/migration, and pandemics not confined to single countries, but efforts to mitigate them can be completely undone by one or two actors who think they don't need to work with everyone else. There are other problems that are a bit further out, but that we also will need some level of centralization to address - asteroid defense, policies regarding attempts to communicate with extraterrestrials, the way AI is used, etc.

Unfortunately, a global government would not be good if it managed to combine the worst aspects of American, Chinese, and Indian politics, which is probably what we'd get right now.

A peaceful unification of the planet would be awesome, but I'm not sure how to get from here to there.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: After 4 years of Trump, where do I sign up?


With the candidates the Dems have run out there, looks like you're signing up for 4 more years.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like this crisis, climate change, and so much more, these are global problems needing global solutions. We can't get there with petty fiefdoms.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: On the one hand, we're now experiencing a lot of problems that are global in scale, which will require global cooperation and coordination to tackle. Not only are climate change, refugees/migration, and pandemics not confined to single countries, but efforts to mitigate them can be completely undone by one or two actors who think they don't need to work with everyone else. There are other problems that are a bit further out, but that we also will need some level of centralization to address - asteroid defense, policies regarding attempts to communicate with extraterrestrials, the way AI is used, etc.

Unfortunately, a global government would not be good if it managed to combine the worst aspects of American, Chinese, and Indian politics, which is probably what we'd get right now.

A peaceful unification of the planet would be awesome, but I'm not sure how to get from here to there.


in the recorded 6,000+ years of human history, no unifying empire was ever peaceful or benevolent. Humans are divisive by nature, not unifying; hell, the whole Earth Dome experiment proved that even cramming a handful of extremely like-minded people together under one roof under bad circumstances would ultimately result in them fracturing and factioning and falling apart.

This is the part where it has to be pointed out that even an attempt at Utopia is always out of our reach, and the only ideal would be the one thing that is universally reviled by 99.999% of the population: absolute Deitocracy, Rule by God alone, because only a god could get it right.

Humans are not even close to being capable of achieving even a sliver of Godliness much less Godlike governance, therefore what you want is the unobtainable goal without YHWH God Almighty coming back to end this shiat once and for all.

Even if you don't believe in a god, I tell you the absolute truth that the rest of this statement about the rotten nature of human beings is the self-evident absolute undeniable truth. Humans will never willingly unite under one world government for more than oh, say, maybe 6ish years tops. After that the old long knives start coming out to play in the dark, and then eventually in broad daylight. It has always been thus.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: On the one hand, we're now experiencing a lot of problems that are global in scale, which will require global cooperation and coordination to tackle. Not only are climate change, refugees/migration, and pandemics not confined to single countries, but efforts to mitigate them can be completely undone by one or two actors who think they don't need to work with everyone else. There are other problems that are a bit further out, but that we also will need some level of centralization to address - asteroid defense, policies regarding attempts to communicate with extraterrestrials, the way AI is used, etc.

Unfortunately, a global government would not be good if it managed to combine the worst aspects of American, Chinese, and Indian politics, which is probably what we'd get right now.

A peaceful unification of the planet would be awesome, but I'm not sure how to get from here to there.


A caliphate? Some sort of dominion? Any number of world wide, benevolent theocracies?

/I'm kidding
/of course
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Like this crisis, climate change, and so much more, these are global problems needing global solutions. We can't get there with petty fiefdoms.


You can't get there at all.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A global government is the only way humanity ever has a chance of becoming sustainable, but I think we're probably a few more wars or climate-change related disasters away from a version of it being possible. It is cool to imagine the crazy shiat we could do as a species if we weren't wasting so many resources though.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

This text is now purple: mongbiohazard: They don't deserve fewer human rights because they live in one country vs another.

People mostly agree about this. The disagreement is about which set of rights and how to apply them.

\no species exhibits world-wide synchrony.


Exactly. Like I said, it's one of the signs of just how far we have left to go before our species gets it's shiat together and can possibly be in a position to survive in the long run.
I mean, fark... We can't even get our various governments to stop killing people. Weapons to kill other humans continue to be one of our biggest industries.

And while you can argue that "no species exhibits world-wide synchrony" that's meaningless in this context, as no other species has formed a global industrial/technological civilization. No other species can even speak and communicate complex thoughts, and no other species even has the capacity to grasp the higher level concepts we do. So that's a pointless observation.
 
