(Voice of San Diego)   Non-emergency VA employees asked their managers if they could work from home to avoid pandemic. You can probably guess the whole story from there   (voiceofsandiego.org)
18
    Murica, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Health care, Telecommuting, Employment, San Diego, VistA, social work  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.

Congratulations on finally realizing who US labor practices actually look out for!  It isn't you.  It's the "job creators" that are protected, not the little person.  You are a replaceable cog in the machine.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a person who works for the same organization in the same gig in a different east coast city, I am most assuredly not getting a kick out of this...

/Posted in my off time just in case Big Brother is watching.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.

Congratulations on finally realizing who US labor practices actually look out for!  It isn't you.  It's the "job creators" that are protected, not the little person.  You are a replaceable cog in the machine.


It goes all the way up to the government!
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned car accidents yet?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organize and demand hazard pay
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.

Congratulations on finally realizing who US labor practices actually look out for!  It isn't you.  It's the "job creators" that are protected, not the little person.  You are a replaceable cog in the machine.


That damn government!

/did you jizz while you wrote your screed?
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Your job will post your position before your obituary. No job is worth losing your life, especially if they're not providing you overtime, safety tools, etc.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'll bet VA poetry is the third-worst in the universe.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.


Don't feel bad. It's not like they are treating you any worse than the vets.

/went to VA to have a 1 inch kidney stone removed. Never again.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump want's them open to kill more people including the veterans he hates.
Do not stay home spread it around !! he says ! KILL KILL KILL KILL KILL KILL is all that is on that man's mind.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Trump regime is strongly opposed to work from home.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "It just feels like no one is looking out for us," one of the employees said.

Congratulations on finally realizing who US labor practices actually look out for!  It isn't you.  It's the "job creators" that are protected, not the little person.  You are a replaceable cog in the machine.


Not that it changes your general point, but the "job creator" here is the federal government
 
phoenixtwilight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know this far too well.  The Commonwealth I work for decided to change our designation from non-essential to essential, thus requiring us to still work.  Add to that the fact that they are so behind and have no foresight that they lack the ability to allow us to work from home.  Our offices are cube farms, most of which didn't even have the basic sanitary items.  Workers have had to buy their own.  They have not complied with any CDC recommendations.  Well, one office finally had several confirmed cases, one of which apparently is on a ventilator and not doing well.  Their answer:" put if for time off if you want, it might be approved".

And before the usual snark comes in, the Governor responsible is a Democrat.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lot of middle managers realizing that if people can work from home their jobs are useless.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Strange, at the Portland VAMC, my wife (who is definitely NOT important and not essential) was given a computer 2 weeks ago and told to GTFO.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Charter Communications Inc. (Spectrum) was not letting anyone work from home despite their remote capabilities. There was a TechCrunch article about it and then they followed up with another one as more employees came forward about coronavirus scares at their facility. (Even mine had TWO that were both followed up with 'deep clean' and get back to work instructions.)

They're finally giving in ... but thy want us to rotate. Meaning they still want us to come into the office. Just rotate out every so often. So some people work from home for X amount of time, then they go back into the office for X amount of time as other work remotely. I hardly see the point in this.
 
