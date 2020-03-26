 Skip to content
(Jacksonville Journal-Courier)   They can take our freedom, but they can never take our lesbian teen cheerleader porn. Wait, they can? Well, Fark   (myjournalcourier.com) divider line
    Peoria County, Illinois, Peoria, Illinois, Green Door Video-Erotic Boutique, Peoria metropolitan area, state's coronavirus shutdown  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesbian Teen Cheerleader Porn:  If you can't join them, beat it to them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, if only there was some way to get video right in your own home, or even better anywhere you are...
 
Marine1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
... people still go to porn video stores?
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.


I could see an exception made for areas where high-speed internet access isn't available.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marine1: ... people still go to porn video stores?


and pay for it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
G********d busy bodies, just looking for any excuse to shut down businesses that you do not approve of.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marine1: ... people still go to porn video stores?


There are still porn video stores for people to go to?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

I could see an exception made for areas where high-speed internet access isn't available.


Those of us who remember the massive upgrade in speed a 14.4 modem gave us chuckle quietly.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marine1: ... people still go to porn video stores?


Where else am I gonna wear my trench coat.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Jack of All Games: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

I could see an exception made for areas where high-speed internet access isn't available.

Those of us who remember the massive upgrade in speed a 14.4 modem gave us chuckle quietly.


1xrtt is 10x that speed and still completely unusable for the modern internet, let alone video.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, dupe
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.


I remember when I was about 20 years old, I still used DVDs even though internet porn was readily available. I guess it was just hard to break a habit I'd had for 15 years.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So.... Is that a "work from home" situation?

I'm pretty sure the "accessories" market for this entertainment sector isn't going to be hard hit by the economic downturn...  Depending on one's definition of being hard hit...
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

I remember when I was about 20 years old, I still used DVDs even though internet porn was readily available. I guess it was just hard to break a habit I'd had for 15 years.


My math here is as wonky as the stonks
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Idea

A strip mall. One side anchored by a Christian book store, the other by a sex shop

With milder or more intense things with 3 restaurants meeting in the middle, a non- licenced diner, family style bar&grill, and a neighborhood bar. Compare client lists and the Venn diagram will be small
 
Esroc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marine1: ... people still go to porn video stores?


There are mountains of scenes filmed before ubiquitous internet that have never been uploaded online. And a lot of it is oddly specific fetishes that aren't easy to find. So the true porn connoisseur frequents these establishments while hunting the rare stuff. Think of internet porn as Wal-Mart while porn video stores are open air markets in exotic countries. Weird diseases included.
 
huntercr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there Lesbian teen cheerleader porn anymore? It all seems like rando amateur eastern block shot on a cellphone crap these days,. Ahem... I mean ... a friend told me.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

I could see an exception made for areas where high-speed internet access isn't available.


There are plenty in Tampa and LA where I reside.

So free internet porn of absolutely any disgusting variety is plentiful and there are still XXX video stores but I can't have one Blockbuster to browse through. Sucks.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
,

AuralArgument: Idea

A strip mall. One side anchored by a Christian book store, the other by a sex shop


In Sioux Falls at one time there was a bridal shop, a children's furniture store and a strip club all in the same location.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: Also, dupe


Hence the "REPEAT" tag.

- Be Kind Rewind
 
webron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.


They still exist?   Wow, it's like seeing company that repairs horse drawn buggies.  I mean, if your Amish or in colonial Williamsburg, sure porno stores are still a vibrant part of the community, but everywhere else, we have smartphones for that sort of thing.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thread useless without pictures.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.


Sez you!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

huntercr: Is there Lesbian teen cheerleader porn anymore? It all seems like rando amateur eastern block shot on a cellphone crap these days,. Ahem... I mean ... a friend told me.


Yes, there is. The hub of porn has plenty. Just search for "lesbian teen cheerleader".
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mexican teen cheerleader p@&n?  Now, that's an idea.
i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

I remember when I was about 20 years old, I still used DVDs even though internet porn was readily available. I guess it was just hard to break a habit I'd had for 15 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess if you don't have internet?

I guess.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

webron: I mean, if your Amish or in colonial Williamsburg, sure porno stores are still a vibrant part of the community


No DVD players. They just etch pictures of women showing their ankles on the side of the barns they raise.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Esroc: Marine1: ... people still go to porn video stores?

There are mountains of scenes filmed before ubiquitous internet that have never been uploaded online. And a lot of it is oddly specific fetishes that aren't easy to find. So the true porn connoisseur frequents these establishments while hunting the rare stuff. Think of internet porn as Wal-Mart while porn video stores are open air markets in exotic countries. Weird diseases included.


The internet has taken note and now has its own farmer's daughter market.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Mexican teen cheerleader p@&n?  Now, that's an idea.
[i.4pcdn.org image 850x1275]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x1322]
[i.4pcdn.org image 620x931]
[pbs.twimg.com image 800x1200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nowhereman:

Make money for the kid stuff

Meet sugar daddy husband at work
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.


Really? Where would a nail salon rank?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Mugato: Actually a porno video store is the least essential business I can think of.

Really? Where would a nail salon rank?


You can't get your nails done for free on the internet.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An X-rated video store has stopped offering curb service...

I didn't know you could offer curb side glory holes. Done learnt somethin.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Esroc: And a lot of it is oddly specific fetishes that aren't easy to find


I can't believe there is a type of porn that you can't find on the internet and if there is, don't give me any examples, I'm having lunch.
 
