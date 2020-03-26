 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Subby is 100% convinced he and is friends will be the ones who won't get infected   (theconversation.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humans tend to downplay their own susceptibility to being harmed - an attitude of 'it won't happen to me' that could be hindering the collective response to the pandemic.

Yeah, okay, sure, but that attitude is maybe a little different in Japan and Singapore than it is in Texas or Florida? What I mean is, one thing I'm noticing about the corona response is not just that governments in different countries are responding very differently, but also that populations in different countries have been responding very differently as well. And I gotta say, it's making the standard population in psychology studies -- i.e., undergraduates at American universities -- seem perhaps a little unrepresentative of how the global population responds to risk.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where does this complacency come from? Why are so many refusing to change their habits and going about their day as if everything were normal?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More deaths, more stonks
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm absolutely positive I won't get the virus until I do. Either way stay back for both our sakes.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pkjun: Humans tend to downplay their own susceptibility to being harmed - an attitude of 'it won't happen to me' that could be hindering the collective response to the pandemic.

Yeah, okay, sure, but that attitude is maybe a little different in Japan and Singapore than it is in Texas or Florida? What I mean is, one thing I'm noticing about the corona response is not just that governments in different countries are responding very differently, but also that populations in different countries have been responding very differently as well. And I gotta say, it's making the standard population in psychology studies -- i.e., undergraduates at American universities -- seem perhaps a little unrepresentative of how the global population responds to risk.


done in one
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theoretically when this is all over, the average IQ of the US will have increased by 20 points due to Darwinism, and the majority of those casualties will be republicans who were too stupid for words anyway.  So it's not all bad news...
 
lectos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Theoretically when this is all over, the average IQ of the US will have increased by 20 points due to Darwinism, and the majority of those casualties will be republicans who were too stupid for words anyway.  So it's not all bad news...


Depends if they get sick and get care first.  They may outlive us all because they used all the supplies first.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
41 years of seasonal allergies have wrecked my sinuses and lungs. If there's anything around that can take advantage of that, you can bet it will.

I'm still not feeling 100% (of mypersonal normal) after a bout with pneumonia last June.
 
lennavan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pkjun: Humans tend to downplay their own susceptibility to being harmed - an attitude of 'it won't happen to me' that could be hindering the collective response to the pandemic.

Yeah, okay, sure, but that attitude is maybe a little different in Japan and Singapore than it is in Texas or Florida? What I mean is, one thing I'm noticing about the corona response is not just that governments in different countries are responding very differently, but also that populations in different countries have been responding very differently as well. And I gotta say, it's making the standard population in psychology studies -- i.e., undergraduates at American universities -- seem perhaps a little unrepresentative of how the global population responds to risk.


Different in Republicans vs. Democrats.
Nate Silver @NateSilver538Here's another interesting comparison. Yesterday, detected cases increased by 31% in Trump states as compared to 21% in Clinton states.https://twitter.com/NateSilve​r538/stat​us/1242990913909141506
 
patricula
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is up with all the typos in the headlines today? Seriously!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"optimistic bias", or in the infinite wisdom of George Carlin..."Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lectos: I'm an excellent driver: Theoretically when this is all over, the average IQ of the US will have increased by 20 points due to Darwinism, and the majority of those casualties will be republicans who were too stupid for words anyway.  So it's not all bad news...

Depends if they get sick and get care first.  They may outlive us all because they used all the supplies first.


I never thought about it like that. BRB, off to lick door knobs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patricula: What is up with all the typos in the headlines today? Seriously!


Typo Truhsday, of course.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JesseL: 41 years of seasonal allergies have wrecked my sinuses and lungs. If there's anything around that can take advantage of that, you can bet it will.

I'm still not feeling 100% (of mypersonal normal) after a bout with pneumonia last June.


How are people like you and me going to know if we're sick, without waiting till we're coughing blood.
I've got high blood pressure and sugar, so I normally feel half the damn symptoms allllll the time. Tied. Headache. And so on. And, I get hot spells. And chills. All for years before this outbreak. Ooooooooog!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where does this complacency come from? Why are so many refusing to change their habits and going about their day as if everything were normal?

Hmmm HUMAN NATURE??? Have you interacted with any human in your entire farking life? Read a history book? Read ANY book?

Is the author an alien who just landed here or really that dumb?
 
flood222
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: Where does this complacency come from? Why are so many refusing to change their habits and going about their day as if everything were normal?

Freedom to think, do and act.  I know that I might catch a flu or virus but it should be my choice as to how to react.  Maybe it is my belief that when the universe wants to take you out, it will and there is no avoiding it.

Of course the government has the ability to take away your rights, with due process....lol.  This is the prefect virus.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But in the case of a pandemic like the coronavirus, if you don't think something bad is going to happen to you, you might not bother changing your behaviors.

What if you don't think it's going to happen to you because you've changed your behavior?
 
