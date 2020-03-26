 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   NJ Gov.: NYC is the "canary in the coal mine" and that canary ain't looking to good right now, and all of NJ is right there in the mine with it   (politico.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, New Jersey, New Jersey officials, New York City, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Hudson County, New Jersey, Bergen County, New Jersey, Bergen County, daily case count  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 9:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Knowing how C-19 spread through cruise ships, I wouldn't want to live in a high rise.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet you're regretting prosecuting the last NJ governor who shut down the bridges to NYC, huh?
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



From https://www.worldometers.info/co​ronavi​rus/
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's going to pass us by like a beautiful Easter miracle. God bless America.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Finally, a chance to buy a Manhattan brownstone for under $10 million?
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: Knowing how C-19 spread through cruise ships, I wouldn't want to live in a high rise.


Modern Apartment buildings are designed with positive air pressure in the hallways in a bid to keep odors (cooking smoking etc) from individual units from permeating the shared space and other apartments. They also typically do not use shared ventilation between units for the same reason.  Unless your neighbor is coughing right outside your door and you are lying on the floor breathing through the crack between your door and floor you are unlikely to be in any elevated risk.

The elevators though? Well good luck with that.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Muta: [Fark user image 695x419]


From https://www.worldometers.info/cor​onavirus/


WTF happened on February 12th?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Finally, a chance to buy a Manhattan brownstone apartment for under $10 million?


Let's stay in the realm of the possible.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So New Jersey has more cases of the virus than Canada... Maybe we're going to need to build a wall on our southern border. And Trump will pay for it!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut are all right in the mine next to New York. Trump's spite towards New York will impact those states as well more directly since they're next door. Canada will get some of that Trump hate love of New York aftermath as well I imagine.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Muta: [Fark user image 695x419]


From https://www.worldometers.info/cor​onavirus/

WTF happened on February 12th?


https://www.vox.com/2020/2/13/2113630​7​/coronavirus-china-virus-hubei-cases
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Massa Damnata: Knowing how C-19 spread through cruise ships, I wouldn't want to live in a high rise.

Modern Apartment buildings are designed with positive air pressure in the hallways in a bid to keep odors (cooking smoking etc) from individual units from permeating the shared space and other apartments. They also typically do not use shared ventilation between units for the same reason.  Unless your neighbor is coughing right outside your door and you are lying on the floor breathing through the crack between your door and floor you are unlikely to be in any elevated risk.

The elevators though? Well good luck with that.


we spent the day on Tuesday making slow cooked baked beans, there has been positive air pressure in our house since then.

My kid sounds like an upside down one man band.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: So New Jersey has more cases of the virus than Canada... Maybe we're going to need to build a wall on our southern border. And Trump will pay for it!


Trump didn't become a fake TV millionaire by paying bills.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now would be a good time to close the GWB lanes going to Fort Lee.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nimbull: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut are all right in the mine next to New York. Trump's spite towards New York will impact those states as well more directly since they're next door. Canada will get some of that Trump hate love of New York aftermath as well I imagine.


Bucks county PA which is along Delaware river with NJ and north of Philly is currently doubling it's rate of infection every 2 days, most places are doubling every 3 days.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Muta: [Fark user image 695x419]


From https://www.worldometers.info/cor​onavirus/

WTF happened on February 12th?


Pre-gaming for Valentine's Day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I, for one, blame public transportation.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."


As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.

Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nimbull: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut are all right in the mine next to New York. Trump's spite towards New York will impact those states as well more directly since they're next door. Canada will get some of that Trump hate love of New York aftermath as well I imagine.


A lot of those cases in MA are linked to a Biogen conference in Boston just as all this was starting.

It's like a blessing and a curse being one of the technology and medical centers.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My last day of work was last Friday and I got laid off on Sunday. I'm already fine tuned with unemployment. My yard will keep me busy with my garden and sending my wife off to work at Amazon for the foreseeable future. The good thing about the Jersey shore where I live is plenty of space, the ocean is basically my front yard, the Sandy Hook Bay on my left and the Navisink River on my right.
My main plan is dusting off the surf rods and taking striper fishing in the surf, the Sandy Hook beach was practically empty when I walked my doggo earlier.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Muta: [Fark user image 695x419]


From https://www.worldometers.info/cor​onavirus/

WTF happened on February 12th?


Darwin's 211th birthday.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."

As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.


Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)

Right, that's what I'm saying.  Shut the world down the first time someone sneezes.  Because we have to choose between shutting the world down, and pretending nothing is happening, right?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: This text is now purple: pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."

As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.

Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)

Right, that's what I'm saying.  Shut the world down the first time someone sneezes.  Because we have to choose between shutting the world down, and pretending nothing is happening, right?


You advocated taking quarantine measures in January. Why this time and not four years ago as well?
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: pearls before swine: This text is now purple: pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."

As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.

Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)

Right, that's what I'm saying.  Shut the world down the first time someone sneezes.  Because we have to choose between shutting the world down, and pretending nothing is happening, right?

You advocated taking quarantine measures in January. Why this time and not four years ago as well?


I didn't take as quarantine measures but getting supplies ready have an actual testing program for incoming travelers not just a piece of paper that said have you been to China do you like me yes or no. Getting large scale testing ready in January so we might could have stomped on small out breaks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think President Cuomo is doing a good job.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

not enough beer: This text is now purple: pearls before swine: This text is now purple: pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."

As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.

Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)

Right, that's what I'm saying.  Shut the world down the first time someone sneezes.  Because we have to choose between shutting the world down, and pretending nothing is happening, right?

You advocated taking quarantine measures in January. Why this time and not four years ago as well?

I didn't take as quarantine measures but getting supplies ready have an actual testing program for incoming travelers not just a piece of paper that said have you been to China do you like me yes or no. Getting large scale testing ready in January so we might could have stomped on small out breaks.


We were, in fact, working on a test. It just turned out it didn't work.

\that sometimes happens with influenzas, too
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: pearls before swine: This text is now purple: pearls before swine: It seems like no one on Earth thinks this thing is serious until it explodes on their doorstep.  Everyone sat around in January looking at China and saying, "wow, that's some thing they have there.  Good luck to them." When instead they should have been saying, "there's a storm coming.  Let's get ready."

As a practical matter, we can't shut down the world every time a man in Wuhan coughs.
The very similar SARS was contained to 8000 cases and hasn't been seen since 2004.

Would you have advocated for shutting the world down in 2016, when China reported 106 cases in early January of H7N9, with cases since November, with human-human transmission and a fatality rate of 33%? This is basically where Covid was in January, and was in a vector we're been waiting to break out into the human population.
(This is the outbreak the film Contagion was predicting)

Right, that's what I'm saying.  Shut the world down the first time someone sneezes.  Because we have to choose between shutting the world down, and pretending nothing is happening, right?

You advocated taking quarantine measures in January. Why this time and not four years ago as well?


I did not.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.