 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Calculate how much money from the Coronavirus Stimulus you will get. For example, under this plan the Duggars instantly become millionaires   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
116
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

3127 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Mar 2020 at 9:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



116 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None -- too rich to get Democratic handouts, too poor to get Republican handouts.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get screwed because we file separately, so instead of $2400 we will get $1400
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zero. I will get zero.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I get the same amount if I made 25k or 75k
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You get a paywall, you get a paywall, and you get a paywall!
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?


Supposedly the stimulus money is not taxable.

/subby
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay $1200 for today me which will end up getting paid by tomorrow me. Sucks for future me!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: You get a paywall, you get a paywall, and you get a paywall!


lol you didn't even try to click, did you?

/this article is free
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't earned enough to have a tax filing requirement in 3 years. Am I going to get a stimulus check?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of that sweet Republican turned Socialist money for me .
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a rock.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, ever since the auto companies got a bailout in 2009-(ish), my company has been doing pretty well, so I made too much to get my $2400 check.

THANKS OBAMA!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$0

So I got that going for me.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acad1228: I haven't earned enough to have a tax filing requirement in 3 years. Am I going to get a stimulus check?


No.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: [Fark user image image 425x312]


And dont listen to people that say the chainsaw attachment for your new ar15 is stupid, you can't be too safe.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people receiving those checks can afford to pay it back a year from now?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?


From what i read it means you'll have to pay back the difference between $1200 and what you would have gotten based on where your 2020 earnings end up.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

great_tigers: Frank N Stein: Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?

Supposedly the stimulus money is not taxable.

/subby


I remember having to pay taxes on the last stimulus checks we got years ago. Not that it matters for us this time:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  

acad1228: I haven't earned enough to have a tax filing requirement in 3 years. Am I going to get a stimulus check?


Never mind. My question was answered later on in the article
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

devine: You get a paywall, you get a paywall, and you get a paywall!


They made the article free.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$3400. I don't need a calculator to add $1200 + $1200 + $500 + $500 for me.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love being given my own money. Gee, thanks. Novel approach to people in dire times, paying them money they earned.

Thanks for the loan future me, think I'll drop it in a bank for when you need to give it back.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever the payments are it won't be enough to offset the losses.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Yay $1200 for today me which will end up getting paid by tomorrow me. Sucks for future me!


Maybe you'll get lucky and die before the bill comes due?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We get screwed because we file separately, so instead of $2400 we will get $1400


That doesn't make sense. if you and a second person file separately, wouldn't you both get $1400 separately?
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering if those of us on ssdi would be included, and we are.

This will be incredibly helpful.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: [Fark user image image 425x312]


My friends who don't own guns have been asking me about what gun they should buy. I told them it's too late now, unless you want to pay the corona surplus. My advice to them is to wait for this to calm down, then buy if they still want one.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get $0.

Bezos has such good accountants that he probably qualifies for a check.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And my understanding is this is just next year's refund right?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get nothing. Trump can't even do socializm right.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: I love being given my own money. Gee, thanks. Novel approach to people in dire times, paying them money they earned.

Thanks for the loan future me, think I'll drop it in a bank for when you need to give it back.


It's gonna be given one way or the other, do you want some of it or should it just go to billionaires like normal?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the cutoff date regarding when the IRS checks to see if you've filed your 2019 return yet?

/ sent 2019 return yesterday electronically
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$75k is struggling to get by in some place and practically wealthy in others.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting the $1,200 or a little less than 1% of what I lost in my 401K.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Frank N Stein: Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?

From what i read it means you'll have to pay back the difference between $1200 and what you would have gotten based on where your 2020 earnings end up.


Meh. Maybe I'll throw it in a CD and make some pocket change.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: GardenWeasel: We get screwed because we file separately, so instead of $2400 we will get $1400

That doesn't make sense. if you and a second person file separately, wouldn't you both get $1400 separately?


sorry, I meant $1200.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: GardenWeasel: We get screwed because we file separately, so instead of $2400 we will get $1400

That doesn't make sense. if you and a second person file separately, wouldn't you both get $1400 separately?


Not necessarily. If they filed separately and one made 95k and the other made less than 75k, the 95k person gets $200 or so and the less than 75k gets the full $1,200.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We get screwed because we file separately, so instead of $2400 we will get $1400


You should both get a check for $1,200, one for each file, if I'm reading this correctly.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: What is the cutoff date regarding when the IRS checks to see if you've filed your 2019 return yet?

/ sent 2019 return yesterday electronically


They go by 2018 if you haven't filed yet.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: 6nome: [Fark user image image 425x312]

My friends who don't own guns have been asking me about what gun they should buy. I told them it's too late now, unless you want to pay the corona surplus. My advice to them is to wait for this to calm down, then buy if they still want one.


Remind them that if they really need to kill some Coronavirus in a Petri dish, they can always use bleach.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I am getting the $1,200 or a little less than 1% of what I lost in my 401K.


Be glad you even have a 401k.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Frank N Stein: Last yeah I made less than 75k. Starting this month, I make more. Yay me, or am I gonna get farked by the taxman next year?

From what i read it means you'll have to pay back the difference between $1200 and what you would have gotten based on where your 2020 earnings end up.


So people working and still collecting a paycheck (essential employees, work at home) will have to give it all back?   Or is this against my 202 refund?

Either way, can I write "EAT SH*T DON!" on it and send it back?
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Meh. What good does it do to give everyone free stimulus money with nothing to spend it on as everything stays closed potentially for months?

Also, does "2019 Income" mean gross, or adjusted?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: $75k is struggling to get by in some place and practically wealthy in others.


This sounds like a personal problem to me.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Meh. What good does it do to give everyone free stimulus money with nothing to spend it on as everything stays closed potentially for months?

Also, does "2019 Income" mean gross, or adjusted?


Gross.  Always gross.

If credit cards were given out based on take home minus mortgage payments, there would be a lot less credit in this country.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

WithinReason: 6nome: [Fark user image image 425x312]

And dont listen to people that say the chainsaw attachment for your new ar15 is stupid, you can't be too safe.


Well, except now I have to attach a fuel tank too... and wheels... heck, I should just go for that M1A1 over there.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Meh. What good does it do to give everyone free stimulus money with nothing to spend it on as everything stays closed potentially for months?

Also, does "2019 Income" mean gross, or adjusted?


Adjusted
 
Displayed 50 of 116 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.