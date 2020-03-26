 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   "Rudderless, blindsided, lethargic, and uncoordinated, America has mishandled the COVID-19 crisis to a substantially worse degree than what every health expert I've spoken with had feared"   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, what a read.

Pandemics can also catalyze social change. People, businesses, and institutions have been remarkably quick to adopt or call for practices that they might once have dragged their heels on, including working from home, conference-calling to accommodate people with disabilities, proper sick leave, and flexible child-care arrangements. "This is the first time in my lifetime that I've heard someone say, 'Oh, if you're sick, stay home,'" says Adia Benton, an anthropologist at Northwestern University. Perhaps the nation will learn that preparedness isn't just about masks, vaccines, and tests, but also about fair labor policies and a stable and equal health-care system. Perhaps it will appreciate that health-care workers and public-health specialists compose America's social immune system, and that this system has been suppressed.

Aspects of America's identity may need rethinking after COVID-19. Many of the country's values have seemed to work against it during the pandemic. Its individualism, exceptionalism, and tendency to equate doing whatever you want with an act of resistance meant that when it came time to save lives and stay indoors, some people flocked to bars and clubs. Having internalized years of anti-terrorism messaging following 9/11, Americans resolved to not live in fear. But SARS-CoV-2 has no interest in their terror, only their cells.


One can hope. (And at this point, what should be obvious must still be left to only hope, because of the death cult that has sprung up within the GOP.)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The American medical system is designed to maximize the profits you can squeeze from people's suffering and desperation.  It was almost 20% of GDP last year.  It's not going to be happy giving up any profits.  Hell, it's a battle royale just to find out what something costs before you use it.

It's not going to react well to changes.  But changes are coming.  Big ones, I hope.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The American medical system is designed to maximize the profits you can squeeze from people's suffering and desperation.  It was almost 20% of GDP last year.  It's not going to be happy giving up any profits.  Hell, it's a battle royale just to find out what something costs before you use it.

It's not going to react well to changes.  But changes are coming.  Big ones, I hope.


Oh yeah they are stilling running commercials about killing surprise billing legislation in GA. If the government says you can't do that anymore. You know otherwise we might have Dr. shortages and hospital closures, also cats and dogs living together. Maybe we can take some of the military budget and make public health great again. Even if we don't have another pandemic for a 100 years perheps we can cut down of E. coli and norovirus outbreaks.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow....it's like they quoted my last work evaluation!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did anyone expect? We elected a man who failed at selling steaks to people who love eating steak. We elected a man who failed at running a casino when Americans love gambling their earnings. We elected a man who failed at selling wine to a bunch of drunkards. Of course he was going to fail at responding to a forking pandemic.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: What did anyone expect? We elected a man who failed at selling steaks to people who love eating steak. We elected a man who failed at running a casino when Americans love gambling their earnings. We elected a man who failed at selling wine to a bunch of drunkards. Of course he was going to fail at responding to a forking pandemic.


Bet he doesn't fail at suspending your elections in November due to the "continuing crisis ".
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A country where substantial numbers of people deny evolution and climate change is ill-prepared for a pandemic? Who would have guessed?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudderless, blindsided, lethargic, and uncoordinated

Who does that describe?  Who?  Hmmmm......

Narcissistic-Man!
The self declared greatest super hero of all history!  But for some reason, whenever all the super heroes leave the Council of Heroes to save the day, N-Man stays back to "monitor stuff and scare burglars away."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rudderless, blindsided, lethargic, and uncoordinated..."

But enough about the Cincinnati Bengals.

HEY-O!!
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. This situation is totally political.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than autocratic nations, which countries have done a good job?

Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.
The Scandanavian "socialist" countries are all getting creamed. Sweden is a bit lower, but that's because they aren't testing many people.

Only Germany seems to be doing OK, but time will tell, but they tend to follow orders.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I doubt it. People will put up with something for a period. But not for forever. Recalibration requires forever.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see there was no mention of how inept China was from letting the virus escape onto the whole world.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing will change.  Just look at the reaction to the Orange shiat-Gibbon's decision to try and force the end of quarantine months before he should.  Right Wing propaganda had almost been getting safety information out and were starting to turn on trump, but now they are singing his praises again are openly saying that people should die for the sake of there material  wealth.  Until each and every Trumper has either had this virus or died from it they will never allow any kind of change.  Millions are going to die over the next 18 months and it is to late to stop it.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We have... ways... of dealing with that possibility.
 
Ezimar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncoordinated?

***Looks at the different responses to red states and blue states requests for help***

I have doubts.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee if only Joe Biden were already President....
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudderless? Get me the Dutch!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fortunately, unless large chunks of your constitution get suspended, that doesn't matter.  If he isn't directly reelected, he gets the boot.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know about the other ones, but the reason his casinos failed is because he used his casinos to pay down his personal debts. Grifter is going to continue to grift no matter what he does (I am curious that if he will veto the Coronavirus legislation because it has language that doesn't allow him to get any money from this relief package).
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to use the horserace analogy, but it's a three way race between the US, Russia, and India for who can mishandle it the worst.

Right now the US is botching testing, but reporting the numbers they are testing. India and Russia, if they are testing, are reporting next to nothing. India knows they're in major trouble with the second largest population. Russia is acting like they just don't care.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What are waiting for then?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Yes. This situation is totally political.


The politicians of the GOP, who are kind of a political bunch, really, have utterly failed at policy, leadership, and compassion

So yeah, it's kind of a political situation really

One hopes that those that live through this would start asking for more from their politicians but for now your little death cult is still WINNING!!!!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the best doom-and-gloom rant I've read yet. And best of all, it cites facts, such as the US was considered the "best-prepared country" for this and then proceeds to contradict them by harping on failures (which have to be expected) and speculating on a moribund future. We have failed, let's face it, give up.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: Nothing will change.  Just look at the reaction to the Orange shiat-Gibbon's decision to try and force the end of quarantine months before he should.  Right Wing propaganda had almost been getting safety information out and were starting to turn on trump, but now they are singing his praises again are openly saying that people should die for the sake of there material  wealth.  Until each and every Trumper has either had this virus or died from it they will never allow any kind of change.  Millions are going to die over the next 18 months and it is to late to stop it.


They're their there now sparky, calm down.
Do they not teach English on the left coast?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1) He can't suspend elections. Only state election officials can suspend elections.
2) If elections were suspended, he could not constitutionally remain president following the end of his term on January 20, 2021. He would have to be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for another term on that date. The only people who have not been sworn in by the person holding that role in our nation's history are George Washington (because nobody was a federal judge at the time) and Lyndon Baines Johnson (because he needed to be sworn in ASAP following Kennedy's assassination).
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Other than autocratic nations, which countries have done a good job?

Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.
The Scandanavian "socialist" countries are all getting creamed. Sweden is a bit lower, but that's because they aren't testing many people.

Only Germany seems to be doing OK, but time will tell, but they tend to follow orders.


Keep an eye on Netherlands - they have high population density, and an increasing rate, but seem to be managing it as well as any country can.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya, I got a laugh when I read about that.  Trump, and the entire Executive is excluded from the package.  You know that is going to get some serious kickback in some way.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not calling anyone generation C.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Other than autocratic nations, which countries have done a good job?

Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.
The Scandanavian "socialist" countries are all getting creamed. Sweden is a bit lower, but that's because they aren't testing many people.

Only Germany seems to be doing OK, but time will tell, but they tend to follow orders.


It's as if freedom is diametrically opposed to acting in a way that benefits everybody in the community. Let's call it, communityism. Or communism for short.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: I see there was no mention of how inept China was from letting the virus escape onto the whole world.


There wasn't any mention of gay marriage either.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah yeah, subby, but at least we got to stick it to the *COUGH* libs.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
P.s. I know China and Russia are getting pounded too.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: A country where substantial numbers of people deny evolution and climate change is ill-prepared for a pandemic? Who would have guessed?


40% of UK medical students don't accept evolution. Lots of Muslim and Christian fundies in medical schools.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.


Nobody knows the infection rate anywhere, because nowhere has done population wide testing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a hell of a read.

On the Global Health Security Index, a report card that grades every country on its pandemic preparedness, the United States has a score of 83.5-the world's highest. Rich, strong, developed, America is supposed to be the readiest of nations. That illusion has been shattered. Despite months of advance warning as the virus spread in other countries, when America was finally tested by COVID-19, it failed.

China and Russia lost a massive amount of respect for the US when Capitalism failed in 2008. Now that our systems have failed yet again, why should they respect us on anything?

Such a sad way to see the 'last superpower' fade.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Other than autocratic nations, which countries have done a good job?

Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.
The Scandanavian "socialist" countries are all getting creamed. Sweden is a bit lower, but that's because they aren't testing many people.

Only Germany seems to be doing OK, but time will tell, but they tend to follow orders.


If you look at number of deaths per infection rate, South Korea, Austria and Portugal are doing good work. So what was your point?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: fark account name: Switzerland, which spends the second most per capita on health has the highest infection rate in the world.

Nobody knows the infection rate anywhere, because nowhere has done population wide testing.


Also, this:
the total number of tests was now close to one per 100 people, making Switzerland one of the countries with the highest rate of testing.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/covid​-​19-switzerland-cases-near-10-000-death​s-top-100/1779799

Going to have more cases if you actually test people, meanwhile the US is somewhere around 1:700ish
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised.  I read "The Fifth Risk" shortly after it came out.  While I knew about most of the stuff.  Reading personal accounts was frightening.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: I see there was no mention of how inept China was from letting the virus escape onto the whole world.


That is completely irrelevant, but you get a starz!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope: We should celebrate Easter at home this year due to the horrific Pandemic going on.

Trump: Let's all get together to celebrate Easter this year. What could go wrong?'

Evangelicals: Screw the religious guy, listen to our Leader! Praise Jebus!

COVID-19: Oh yummy, a religious buffet.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: I see there was no mention of how inept China was from letting the virus escape onto the whole world.


China should have kidnapped foreign visitors and not let them home? Not sure how well that would have played out.
 
puzzled
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19
 
JerkStore
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing will change. We'll limp through this, forget the dead, bury the statistics, and go back to business as usual as quickly as possible. The dumbest among us will assume that since it already happened, it won't happen again. The smartest will be banished from positions where they can make a difference because they cost too much and don't do what they're told. The momentary realization that we have reasonable and attainable alternatives that can make life better for everyone will be buried under calls for more [low paying] jobs and more profits, just like with health insurance and family leave and banking regulations.

What, you think the people with the money are going to let the rubes see there's a better way that doesn't involve trickling-down? LOL.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: I see there was no mention of how inept China was from letting the virus escape onto the whole world.


Doesn't change the course of events after
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only bright side of this is that for forecasting the effects of any hypothetical future event, we will be better at predicting the worst case scenario by using the benchmark of "assume Donald Trump is in charge".
 
B0redd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Opacity: I hate to use the horserace analogy, but it's a three way race between the US, Russia, and India for who can mishandle it the worst.

Right now the US is botching testing, but reporting the numbers they are testing. India and Russia, if they are testing, are reporting next to nothing. India knows they're in major trouble with the second largest population. Russia is acting like they just don't care.


My money is on India
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puzzled: 'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19


Oh, this isn't panic.

This is a walk in the park.

Wait two weeks and you'll see what panic is.
 
