(Buzzfeed News)   "We just don't know. The numbers are grossly under-reported. I know for a fact that we've had three deaths in one county where only one is listed on the website"   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
45
45 Comments
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My county has 12 cases, 7 hospitalized. Those numbers are out of whack, right? If 7 are in a hospital bed, we should have 30 or 40 cases?
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still no real testing available here.  They claim they're testing the "worst cases", but who knows?  A lot of places are just taking swabs and storing them for later.
 
madgonad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Website is 2 days behind
 
madgonad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?


If you have a known exposure and have definitive symptoms you would be identified as presumed positive and given the exact same instructions / treatment as confirmed cases.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My county has 12 cases, 7 hospitalized. Those numbers are out of whack, right? If 7 are in a hospital bed, we should have 30 or 40 cases?


Yup.

Watch people be convinced there isn't a problem because the numbers aren't rising so fast, when the only reason the numbers aren't rising is because people aren't getting tested.

We are so farked.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: My county has 12 cases, 7 hospitalized. Those numbers are out of whack, right? If 7 are in a hospital bed, we should have 30 or 40 cases?


Probably closer to 70, but it may also depend if people crossed county lines to get to a hospital.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's probably intentional.  Red states and red counties are probably intentionally underreporting in order to MAGA
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many people are dying in hospitals of respiratory and heart issues today vs this time last year?
 
grinnel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is a county anything like a parish?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: How many people are dying in hospitals of respiratory and heart issues today vs this time last year?


Well zero.

No one dying today died last year.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My city is reporting zero cases, despite one local hospital having 2 people admitted and quarantined that I'm personally aware of. There also seems to be a serious problem with testing, I've read several articles about there being hundreds of suspected cases where they're still waiting on results.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

grinnel: Is a county anything like a parish?


Depends how big your church is.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gee, dealing with a pandemic, and compiling statistics from thousands of locations, and the numbers are not
Fark user imageView Full Size
instantly and immediately reported perfectly accurately?

Wow.......
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's always a lag in data. We don't have a life tracker instantly sending updates to some central registry (yet.)

I suspect that the hardest hit areas are going to do what China did - start allowing clinical diagnostic criteria. If you have pneumonia and ground glass opacities in CT, they'll be allowed to call that a C19 case rather than wait for a PCR test.
 
Airius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife and I just nursed it off at home, so we are not in the official numbers. In Oregon unless you are serious or critical you were not getting a test and there was no point of showing up at a clinic or hospital.
 
grinnel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: grinnel: Is a county anything like a parish?

Depends how big your church is.


It's yuge
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, I shouldn't ignore the political aspect. Certain states/countries are deliberately demanding high test standards and then limiting testing to limit cases. They, of course, will pay the price in a couple of weeks.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe the hospitals and counties are using the Iowa Caucus software to keep track of the cases?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: My city is reporting zero cases, despite one local hospital having 2 people admitted and quarantined that I'm personally aware of.


There seems to be some counting inconsistency between sources.

Alaska's death was apparently a man who acquired his case in Washington, was tested in Washington, and died in Washington, without ever being in Alaska.

Is that an Alaska case or a Washington case?

Basically, if your counting cases by where people live, your town's hospital count may not match because they are also treating people not from your town/county/state.

In a Philadelphia context, Penn is treating people from the surrounding four counties, as well as cases from New Jersey and Delaware. Those don't all count towards Philadelphia's count.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grinnel: This text is now purple: grinnel: Is a county anything like a parish?

Depends how big your church is.

It's yuge


Then yes.

\also if you live in Louisiana
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't verify that any numbers are accurate, but there are 2 separate numbers going around.
Where people die and where they are from.
Where they die could just be where the hospital is located and not reflect on the number of cases in that city
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I know for a fact that we've had three deaths in one county where only one is listed on the website"

Fire the webmaster.
 
allears
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Gee, dealing with a pandemic, and compiling statistics from thousands of locations, and the numbers are not [Fark user image 320x213]instantly and immediately reported perfectly accurately?

Wow.......


Rarely does someone so clearly cry out, "Ignore me!"
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There's always a lag in data. We don't have a life tracker instantly sending updates to some central registry (yet.)

I suspect that the hardest hit areas are going to do what China did - start allowing clinical diagnostic criteria. If you have pneumonia and ground glass opacities in CT, they'll be allowed to call that a C19 case rather than wait for a PCR test.


Yep, that's why when you look at China's case plot, there's a large step-wise jump in cases on Feb 12. That's when they started counted clinically diagnosed cases.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Step 1: Don't test for coronavirus.
Step 2: People die of "the flu"
Step 3: "See, coronavirus isn't that dangerous, half a million people died of the flu this spring and nobody noticed."
Step 4: Send the little people back to work.
Step 5: Quietly invest in companies that build mass graves.
Step 6: Pro- *hack*.....*cough*.....*wheeze*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Airius: My wife and I just nursed it off at home, so we are not in the official numbers. In Oregon unless you are serious or critical you were not getting a test and there was no point of showing up at a clinic or hospital.


We should be getting antibody tests soon. These won't tell you if you have it until you've been infected long enough for antibodies to build up, but what it can tell you is if you had it.

The RT-PCR test detects the actual virus. Assuming you did have C19 rather than Influenza, if you were tested today, you'd be negative. You've recovered, your body has cleared the viral infection. But an antibody test would come up positive, you have built up antibodies as part of clearing that infection.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This isn't one of those 'they had heart failure so don't count it even through that's what gave them heart failure' kinda things is it?

Trump loves fudging those numbers. Look no farther than Puerto Rico.

Whatever makes him look BEST.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obvious tag is in a tent hospital
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



uoa ue pauado pue lapow apewuew e papuadn xod e
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?


There are now new orders by hospitals, etc, not to bother testing cases that require hospital care unless it will somehow alter treatment.

So that'll stop.

A reminder for the gallery that 50% or so of carriers are asymptomatic.  Testing the already sick is far less helpful than testing everyone so that you don't end up with super spreaders.
 
stiknine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
yeah a whole 6000 patients and counting have been tested in Utah, with 3.2 million population. I presume most states are similar. Though we in Utah just recently had our patient 31 (1500+ mormons returning, you all saw that disgusting act of selfishness).
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A lot of places are just taking swabs and storing them for later.


This is what needs to happen.  Once things settle down and supplies are plentiful, then testing can occur and the true numbers reported.

If hospitals don't properly test, or bother to store samples from suspected victims, some judge might require exhumation of graves to recover samples.  Of course, that won't help if the victim is cremated.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Part of what is happening is due to a classic dilemma involving medical ethics.

It goes like this. A physicians first and preeminent responsibility is to their patient. They aren't responsible for the good of the patient's spouse, or children, or other family. The answer to what is good for their patient. However, there is a question of the public good, especially in the case of infectious diseases. But the physician is usually counseled to put the public health issues aside and consider what is good for the patient. So if your patient appears to have the coronavirus, do you test them for it? To answer that question you also ask, what would we do differently if  they tested positive or negative? And the answer there is that you don't really do much different, there isn't some magic coronavirus drug, you treat the same way based on the symptoms.

Not all physicians (or bioethicists) agree, but it is one very common point of view.

And it's horrible public healthcare policy. Absolutely horrible. We need the information for the good of the larger community. Of course the whole situation gets much more complicated when there's a lack of ready access to testing.

And by the way, that dilemma also plays out in things like how antibiotics are prescribed. There are variants of the trolley problem to be found all over.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:
And two of the hardest-hit areas in the nation - New York City and Los Angeles County - released guidance earlier this week encouraging doctors not to test patients unless they think the test will significantly change their course of treatment.

That right there should be headline news. It's just about the only policy worse than "only test people that are known to have been exposed".
 
bdub77
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It is beyond my capacity to constantly monitor this and I am not sure why things aren't being reported as we have rigorous documentation and reporting procedures in place for the CDC," the nurse added, referring to the COVID-19 reporting form released by the CDC for health departments to report cases.

Oh, I could tell you why.
 
stiknine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bdub77: "It is beyond my capacity to constantly monitor this and I am not sure why things aren't being reported as we have rigorous documentation and reporting procedures in place for the CDC," the nurse added, referring to the COVID-19 reporting form released by the CDC for health departments to report cases.

Oh, I could tell you why.


the CDC has a gag order, they have not been reporting since back in Feb., just compare their numbers to any other covid tracker.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's probably intentional.  Red states and red counties are probably intentionally underreporting in order to MAGA


There will be many deaths due to COVID-19 which will go unreported, because at this time it makes no sense to waste scarce tests on postmortems for elderly persons who died of respiratory failure during flu season when they are better used for patients, their contacts, and health care workers.

Barring unusual circumstances, if someone didn't get a diagnosis of COVID-19 before they died, they won't get one after. The best the public health data miners will have to work with in the future will be looking at elderly persons who died of respiratory failure and tested negative for influenza.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

madgonad: OldRod: Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?

If you have a known exposure and have definitive symptoms you would be identified as presumed positive and given the exact same instructions / treatment as confirmed cases.


And they are being treated as presumptively positive, but they aren't in the official count.  And I have no doubt it's that way everywhere.

The "official" stats are horribly underreported without some form of universal testing, which we have been assured repeatedly by Trump* and Pence that we would have before now.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: If hospitals don't properly test, or bother to store samples from suspected victims, some judge might require exhumation of graves to recover samples.


Why?

Just estimate it from samples. It's not like you need to prove the case.
Estimates for H1N1 deaths range from 18,000 to 575,000, depending on the source. Do you think judges were signing off on digging up millions of bodies to make that number precise?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: OldRod: Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?

There are now new orders by hospitals, etc, not to bother testing cases that require hospital care unless it will somehow alter treatment.

So that'll stop.

A reminder for the gallery that 50% or so of carriers are asymptomatic.  Testing the already sick is far less helpful than testing everyone so that you don't end up with super spreaders.


And how the hell do you test everyone?  It's a logistical nightmare.  Every testing place I see get's shut down in a matter of days because it's a clusterfark.  Even the ones that were specifically for police and firemen reached capacity in a matter of hours.  We just don't have the people to do the testing.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But, but Dr. Drew assured us that the media is blowing this out of proportion, are we saying he's full of shiat, I'm shocked.
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Airius: My wife and I just nursed it off at home, so we are not in the official numbers. In Oregon unless you are serious or critical you were not getting a test and there was no point of showing up at a clinic or hospital.


Washington county?

I suspect beaverton / hillsboro is getting smashed.

So farking stupid. If you told people what city most of the cases were in they would avoid those places... instead of a county with 7 major cities.
 
stiknine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: weddingsinger: OldRod: Testing is a total failure so far.

In a lot of places, they are only testing if you are hospitalized, or if you come to a hospital with all the symptoms and have been knowingly exposed to someone who tested positive.

My home county, we have 9 "suspected" cases but only 1 official case because the others can't get tested

But hey, "Everyone who wants a test will get a test!" right?

There are now new orders by hospitals, etc, not to bother testing cases that require hospital care unless it will somehow alter treatment.

So that'll stop.

A reminder for the gallery that 50% or so of carriers are asymptomatic.  Testing the already sick is far less helpful than testing everyone so that you don't end up with super spreaders.

And how the hell do you test everyone?  It's a logistical nightmare.  Every testing place I see get's shut down in a matter of days because it's a clusterfark.  Even the ones that were specifically for police and firemen reached capacity in a matter of hours.  We just don't have the people to do the testing.


you randomly test people within the population to find where the virus hot spots are. then you can isolate, quarantine, contact trace.
 
