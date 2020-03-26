 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   On the brighter side, fewer Floridians to be struck by trains as a result of COVID   (local10.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for trolleys though.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I wasn't hit by any train!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 850x589]

Dammit, I wasn't hit by any train!


Just a grease spot on the old Brightline.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Except in The Villages!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So it wasn't from a lack of riders?

Not good, Florida.  Not good.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida Man, uh, finds a way.

There's probably a line already outside the Florida Rail Road Museum.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are trains in Florida?

/Yes, I know the road through the keys was for rails first.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fear not, I think Sunrail is still running. There is still hope.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh dear. That wasn't supposed to happen.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Except in Wilton Manors

Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My commuter trains and buses are still running on a full schedule, but we're getting notices that say "don't ride if you're not essential personnel."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: My commuter trains and buses are still running on a full schedule, but we're getting notices that say "don't ride if you're not essential personnel."


There's an issue that some essential personnel need it to get to where they work, but if you cut the schedules you pack everyone into one train/bus and that's not helping.

Running the full schedule means empty cars, you can keep distance.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey now, both my great grandfather and great-great-great-grandfather were hit by trains.  That's a bit insensitive.

Why yes, they did live in Florida, what's your point?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.