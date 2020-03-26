 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasts New Yorkers who crowded into Prospect Park over the weekend. Wait until he sees what's going on in Central Park   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Jurassic Park, for farksakes...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it


They dont care
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be a lot of praise for Cuomo recently. Isn't he the one that the NYC mayor begged to do a shut down and refused until a week later?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went out for a walk yesterday, past the local elementary school, and saw some kids playing on the playground, their parents watching. On my way back, I realized just how farked up that was - COVID-19 survived on that cruise ship for over 17 DAYS, and these kids are probably NOT going to clean up, or will likely touch some area of their bodies that will allow the infection to take hold. Those idiot parents just invited the virus into their homes.

Why is it so hard to understand social distancing and proper hygiene measures?

When I pumped gas last week, I expressly took a nitrile glove with me to handle the pump and disposed of it afterward. When I do walk, I stay a respectful distance from any passerbys. It's not hard, but you have to be aware and alert.
 
philotech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people aren't going to stop congregating, we might as well reopen everything and let Darwin sort it out...

// pass job protections for people that want to work from home or self quarantine
// Cuomo's half a** response isn't helping anything
// the city should be on mandatory lock down with fines for anyone out on nonessential business
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: There seems to be a lot of praise for Cuomo recently. Isn't he the one that the NYC mayor begged to do a shut down and refused until a week later?


No De Blasio said everything was fine and to go to the bar and that st Patrick's day is outside so it will also be fine.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it


Yeah, parks should definitely be closed. Any place people can congregate, or may touch things. COVID-19 is SCARILY contagious. It's fine to go out for a walk, as long as you maintain distance, but come on, people, sitting on a park bench previously occupied by a sneezy homeless person? Letting your kids climb on monkey bars just used by some sniffly kid who's been swiping his nose with his hands?

I get it that you are stir crazy, but it's more important to keep your guard up. Walking or jogging is minimal risk, loitering or ...shudder... touching things in a public space? Just dumb.

/I'm not normally even a germaphobe, but for the duration of this crisis, I am. I'm proudly a germaphobe.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care


How much would you care if all you been told is that we're all going to die?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until he starts blasting them with a gun, it won't stop.  The only thing that will work now is fear.  Make the morons have real fear.  Declare martial law and start executing quarantine breakers.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: There seems to be a lot of praise for Cuomo recently. Isn't he the one that the NYC mayor begged to do a shut down and refused until a week later?


Other way around, Mayor was holding off on trying to close schools, and Cuomo put him in his place.

Cuomo has been pretty solid. Most NYC folks hated the guy until now. Deblassio has been a cluster during this.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care

How much would you care if all you been told is that we're all going to die?


I get that, I do

The media likes to over-play shiat and get everyone scared. It makes them lotsa money.

COVID-19 however is actually a danger. I know with those Breaking News that the Titanic Sank 100 years ago tonight has made folks consider media to be a joke, but screw the media. This is a real life problem that we need to be aware of and take precautions to stop it spreading.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

Yeah, parks should definitely be closed. Any place people can congregate, or may touch things. COVID-19 is SCARILY contagious. It's fine to go out for a walk, as long as you maintain distance, but come on, people, sitting on a park bench previously occupied by a sneezy homeless person? Letting your kids climb on monkey bars just used by some sniffly kid who's been swiping his nose with his hands?

I get it that you are stir crazy, but it's more important to keep your guard up. Walking or jogging is minimal risk, loitering or ...shudder... touching things in a public space? Just dumb.

/I'm not normally even a germaphobe, but for the duration of this crisis, I am. I'm proudly a germaphobe.


Parks by house took down swings and removed most playground equipment including basketball hoops. Of course some parents complained there is nothing for their crotchfruit to do now. The county executive told them THATS THE POINT ASSHOLE. STAY AT HOME MEANS STAY AT HOME
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.


If you were the kind of person who stays away from people, you wouldn't be living in Manhattan -- the most densely populated urban area in the western hemisphere. (This counts only residents, not incoming employees)
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care


This.

Everyone's going to start talking about how these self-isolation and shelter-in-place orders are unconstitutional (see any comments on a news report, especially on really most social media), they're not going to follow it because it's unconstitutional, this is all just the government testing the waters on how they're going to control you and how easy it is, and so on and so on and so on because these commenters have 'cracked the code.'

The unwashed masses and their unwashed asses.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care


No, it isn't so much that as much as there is a steady stream of misinformation and outright lies from the POTUS lying about the risk and abdicating all responsibility.  Depending on where you get your information you might not think this is that bad. Or it might even be a hoax.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Jeebus Saves: cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care

How much would you care if all you been told is that we're all going to die?

I get that, I do

The media likes to over-play shiat and get everyone scared. It makes them lotsa money.

COVID-19 however is actually a danger. I know with those Breaking News that the Titanic Sank 100 years ago tonight has made folks consider media to be a joke, but screw the media. This is a real life problem that we need to be aware of and take precautions to stop it spreading.


Oh yes the media...the media reporting on what the POTUS is saying and more importantly what the POTU{S is preventing the CDC from saying.
Fark you
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Everyone's going to start talking about how these self-isolation and shelter-in-place orders are unconstitutional (see any comments on a news report, especially on really most social media), they're not going to follow it because it's unconstitutional, this is all just the government testing the waters on how they're going to control you and how easy it is, and so on and so on and so on because these commenters have 'cracked the code.'


It is amusing that for all fark's obsession with 'creeping fascism', now that a crisis has appeared that lets the state suspend civil liberties and take emergency power, it's the liberals who are all for it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Jeebus Saves: cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care

How much would you care if all you been told is that we're all going to die?

I get that, I do

The media likes to over-play shiat and get everyone scared. It makes them lotsa money.

COVID-19 however is actually a danger. I know with those Breaking News that the Titanic Sank 100 years ago tonight has made folks consider media to be a joke, but screw the media. This is a real life problem that we need to be aware of and take precautions to stop it spreading.


Maybe the media will learn from this and not do the "boy who cried wolf" thing anymore, but I highly doubt that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

If you were the kind of person who stays away from people, you wouldn't be living in Manhattan -- the most densely populated urban area in the western hemisphere. (This counts only residents, not incoming employees)


Then maybe if the majority of the population cannot control themselves, Manhattan needs to be nuked.  Their pathological urge to congregate is a danger to us all.  And they must be stopped.  Give them 24 hours to comply.  If they can't stop, they don't have free will.  They are just machines made of meat.  Machines that will kill us all without remorse.  It is us or them.  I would rather machines without free will die instead of me.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: cman: Jeebus Saves: cman: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

They dont care

How much would you care if all you been told is that we're all going to die?

I get that, I do

The media likes to over-play shiat and get everyone scared. It makes them lotsa money.

COVID-19 however is actually a danger. I know with those Breaking News that the Titanic Sank 100 years ago tonight has made folks consider media to be a joke, but screw the media. This is a real life problem that we need to be aware of and take precautions to stop it spreading.

Oh yes the media...the media reporting on what the POTUS is saying and more importantly what the POTU{S is preventing the CDC from saying.
Fark you


Who pissed in your Kellogg's this morning?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Zik-Zak: Everyone's going to start talking about how these self-isolation and shelter-in-place orders are unconstitutional (see any comments on a news report, especially on really most social media), they're not going to follow it because it's unconstitutional, this is all just the government testing the waters on how they're going to control you and how easy it is, and so on and so on and so on because these commenters have 'cracked the code.'

It is amusing that for all fark's obsession with 'creeping fascism', now that a crisis has appeared that lets the state suspend civil liberties and take emergency power, it's the liberals who are all for it.


So between states testing fascism and leaving the public to their own devices...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This text is now purple: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

If you were the kind of person who stays away from people, you wouldn't be living in Manhattan -- the most densely populated urban area in the western hemisphere. (This counts only residents, not incoming employees)

Then maybe if the majority of the population cannot control themselves, Manhattan needs to be nuked.  Their pathological urge to congregate is a danger to us all.  And they must be stopped.  Give them 24 hours to comply.  If they can't stop, they don't have free will.  They are just machines made of meat.  Machines that will kill us all without remorse.  It is us or them.  I would rather machines without free will die instead of me.


Nuking is a little extreme. You can just blow up all the bridges and tunnels and let them keep on keeping on
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THIS is unacceptable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: AmbassadorBooze: This text is now purple: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

If you were the kind of person who stays away from people, you wouldn't be living in Manhattan -- the most densely populated urban area in the western hemisphere. (This counts only residents, not incoming employees)

Then maybe if the majority of the population cannot control themselves, Manhattan needs to be nuked.  Their pathological urge to congregate is a danger to us all.  And they must be stopped.  Give them 24 hours to comply.  If they can't stop, they don't have free will.  They are just machines made of meat.  Machines that will kill us all without remorse.  It is us or them.  I would rather machines without free will die instead of me.

Nuking is a little extreme. You can just blow up all the bridges and tunnels and let them keep on keeping on


It's the only way to be sure.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Then maybe if the majority of the population cannot control themselves, Manhattan needs to be nuked.


It's an island. It's not that hard to contain.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is pretty packed in general.
Apartments are small and people need several roommates and or several jobs to afford to live there.
There are so many people congregating is almost inevitable.
Closing streets, parks, restaurant or restaurants will not help much.
 
gregz18
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it


Not enough people have died yet.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Now THIS is unacceptable

[Fark user image 850x563]


In the words of the late Mitch Hedberg, "it's the cutest infestation ever."

/yes he was talking about koalas
//I'll take anything good in the world right now
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gregz18: Gubbo: Why the fark won't people just stay at home and away from other people.

How God damn hard is it

Not enough people have died yet.


You'd think those emergency morgues being constructed in NYC would give people pause.

I dunno.
 
Fissile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They are going to Prospect Park to see the Angle of Death statue...yanno so they can recognize her when she shows up at their doors in a few days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Now THIS is unacceptable

[Fark user image 850x563]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
