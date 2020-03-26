 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Anand Tech)   So many people have joined the Folding@Home collective to understand the structure of the coronavirus that the performance has reached 1.5 ExaFLOPS, higher than any supercomputer ever built   (anandtech.com) divider line
11
    More: Cool, FLOPS, cumulative compute performance of systems, Floating point, Computer, level of performance, CPU cores, cumulative performance of active CPUs, Computer science  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 26 Mar 2020 at 11:40 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

If only they could generate enough work units to keep all of those machines busy.
 
Drunky Smurf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
42
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And that's the moment they were all compromised and started mining bitcoin.
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's more flops than Johnny Depp's IMDB page !
 
kayanlau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Do you want Skynet? Because that's how you get Skynet.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 209x241]
If only they could generate enough work units to keep all of those machines busy.


You could join the Rosetta@Home effort. Basically the same thing as Folding@Home, but I haven't had any issues getting work units.

I actually dialed back my machines a little a day or two ago. Had been running 3 machines pretty much full-tilt for about 2 weeks straight, and got a badge for being in the top 1% of contributors. The heater in my house had stopped running much though, as I had essentially had an electric heater heater running 24/7, and I started getting concerned about how bad my electric bill was going to be.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 209x241]
If only they could generate enough work units to keep all of those machines busy.

You could join the Rosetta@Home effort. Basically the same thing as Folding@Home, but I haven't had any issues getting work units.

I actually dialed back my machines a little a day or two ago. Had been running 3 machines pretty much full-tilt for about 2 weeks straight, and got a badge for being in the top 1% of contributors. The heater in my house had stopped running much though, as I had essentially had an electric heater heater running 24/7, and I started getting concerned about how bad my electric bill was going to be.


And here's a link to Rosetta@Home if anyone wants to join it.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It shall be renamed Deep Thought.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: I actually dialed back my machines a little a day or two ago. Had been running 3 machines pretty much full-tilt for about 2 weeks straight, and got a badge for being in the top 1% of contributors. The heater in my house had stopped running much though, as I had essentially had an electric heater heater running 24/7, and I started getting concerned about how bad my electric bill was going to be.


Your bill will not change. Heat from the computers will displace the electric heater on a 1:1 ratio.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: mongbiohazard: I actually dialed back my machines a little a day or two ago. Had been running 3 machines pretty much full-tilt for about 2 weeks straight, and got a badge for being in the top 1% of contributors. The heater in my house had stopped running much though, as I had essentially had an electric heater heater running 24/7, and I started getting concerned about how bad my electric bill was going to be.

Your bill will not change. Heat from the computers will displace the electric heater on a 1:1 ratio.


Electric heat and gas heat are not equally efficient in heating your home though, and our house has a gas furnace.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to run Folding@Home when they still had a browser-based application, but stopped when they discontinued it.  When they announced this, I downloaded their standalone program and run it alongside BOINC (including the above-mentioned Rosetta@Home).
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.