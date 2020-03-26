 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dyson literally goes from suck to blow   (cnn.com) divider line
62
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.


I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew I don't want to know how much one of those costs
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn profiteers.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what good, rich geniuses are supposed to do.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.


No Dyson product has ever survived six hours of continuous use.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's half as reliable and 10x as expensive as normal ventilators, but looks cooler?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is still all...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is wonderful to see private industry and governors showing leadership. If you humans get through this, it won't be because of that guy who was starting at the eclipse, it'll be because of local leadership and sacrifice.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about playing from both sides of the deck!
Dyson's farking hand dryers help spread the disease, Now they profit from making the ventilators.
Actually a pretty good business model, I suppose.
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they only cost 15 times more than the regular ventilators!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still doesn't offset the Terminators he designed.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copy of Spaceballs Mega Maid "From suck to blow!"
Youtube qgdzo-7HYQI
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.


That's something I've been wondering about (the Drumpftserfuhrer not withstanding):

Are there therapeutics we could be testing on patients? If the drugs are already FDA approved, it seems to me that an all hands on deck situation would lead us to try.  I remember a few weeks back, doctors somewhere indicated HIV drugs had shown some efficacy but I've heard nothing since.
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qgdzo-7H​YQI]


Can't believe it took that long...

/Reaches for a can of Perri-air
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.


Red tapes.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.


Laws can be repealed. In times of crisis some rules can be disregarded. If you have five thousand people who will die without treatment and a treatment that will very likely work but hasn't been formally tested then use it. What harm could it do? Without it they'd die anyway. At least this gives them a chance.
The UK government is repealing laws in other areas, like competition laws that will allow supermarkets to cooperate on home deliveries for example, that a year ago would have been illegal. Extreme times call for extreme measures.

/Of course being a Dyson this will cost twice as much as rival devices.
//Kidding. I have one of their cordless and it's great.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: This is what good, rich geniuses are supposed to do.


Yep.
His vacuums are also awesome.  I have a little battery powered one that hangs on my wall, got it for cheap on a Newegg refurbished sale.  Love it.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything will rush in to fill the vacuum.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr  Is he going to Jonas Salk it? Not charge for the plans and/or donate them?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

No Dyson product has ever survived six hours of continuous use.


I used to work retail in a Best Buy type store, and we used a Dyson upright to clean the showroom floor at the end of every day. The Dyson lasted years cleaning a huge area. We got a Hoover to use and that fell apart after a few weeks. A wheel fell off, it blocked up and it was heavy as hell to use. We just carried on using the Dyson.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: ObscureNameHere: This is what good, rich geniuses are supposed to do.

Yep.
His vacuums are also awesome.  I have a little battery powered one that hangs on my wall, got it for cheap on a Newegg refurbished sale.  Love it.


People whom think Dyson vacuums are awesome have never owned a Miele. Dyson vacuums are horrible, heavy breakage prone POS. I had to have had mine rebuilt twice. The Miele I've had now for 7 years is a whole another level of performance, reliability and lightness and I don't even clean my own house. My cleaning person loves it.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: Are there therapeutics we could be testing on patients? If the drugs are already FDA approved, it seems to me that an all hands on deck situation would lead us to try. I remember a few weeks back, doctors somewhere indicated HIV drugs had shown some efficacy but I've heard nothing since.


We are trying this.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qgdzo-7H​YQI]


5 mins... 5 stinking mins.

Well played, Farker!
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.



This, he should produce an already approved design.  This will take months if not years to get approved.


Destructor: I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.



Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice.  They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's a tad more hygienic than the horrible hand dryer he designed and is now installed in every Costco spreading Covid.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coronavirus: It is wonderful to see private industry and governors showing leadership. If you humans get through this, it won't be because of that guy who was starting at the eclipse, it'll be because of local leadership and sacrifice.


Starting staring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article surprisingly devoid of the fact the UK govt opted not to support British companies that already manufacture ventilators & medical equipment despite them offering & not hearing anything back.
But Dyson's a billionaire tory donor & uber Brexiter.
His design will need all the approvals before it can be unleashed which will take weeks. Whereas existing (approved & ISO13495 certified) manufacturers would only need support to ramp up production as they have all the tooling & supply chain in place.
On top of that, Bozo was offered ventilators by the EU & declined them.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice. They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.


Hospitals use approved drugs for off-label uses all the time.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: RyansPrivates: Are there therapeutics we could be testing on patients? If the drugs are already FDA approved, it seems to me that an all hands on deck situation would lead us to try. I remember a few weeks back, doctors somewhere indicated HIV drugs had shown some efficacy but I've heard nothing since.

We are trying this.


Source? Would love to read about it!

I'm one of those folks who information reduces my anxiety. The more I know the better I feel.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Article surprisingly devoid of the fact the UK govt opted not to support British companies that already manufacture ventilators & medical equipment despite them offering & not hearing anything back.
But Dyson's a billionaire tory donor & uber Brexiter.
His design will need all the approvals before it can be unleashed which will take weeks. Whereas existing (approved & ISO13495 certified) manufacturers would only need support to ramp up production as they have all the tooling & supply chain in place.
On top of that, Bozo was offered ventilators by the EU & declined them.


And where is he actually going to build them? China is at a standstill. He's like British Elon except that Elon at least operates in late twentieth century technology whereas Dyson works on "improving" a broom.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: ObscureNameHere: This is what good, rich geniuses are supposed to do.

Yep.
His vacuums are also awesome.  I have a little battery powered one that hangs on my wall, got it for cheap on a Newegg refurbished sale.  Love it.


My Dyson vacuum rocks. And I love just how much of it can be disassembled for cleaning and repair.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astelmaszek: Pista: Article surprisingly devoid of the fact the UK govt opted not to support British companies that already manufacture ventilators & medical equipment despite them offering & not hearing anything back.
But Dyson's a billionaire tory donor & uber Brexiter.
His design will need all the approvals before it can be unleashed which will take weeks. Whereas existing (approved & ISO13495 certified) manufacturers would only need support to ramp up production as they have all the tooling & supply chain in place.
On top of that, Bozo was offered ventilators by the EU & declined them.

And where is he actually going to build them? China is at a standstill. He's like British Elon except that Elon at least operates in late twentieth century technology whereas Dyson works on "improving" a broom.


He has sites in the UK apparently.
There was also another company that offered not only ventilators, but testing kits too. Government just dragged their heels for so long they sold them to someone else
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: So it's half as reliable and 10x as expensive as normal ventilators, but looks cooler?


No, it's not an Apple, it's  a Dyson.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Pista: Article surprisingly devoid of the fact the UK govt opted not to support British companies that already manufacture ventilators & medical equipment despite them offering & not hearing anything back.
But Dyson's a billionaire tory donor & uber Brexiter.
His design will need all the approvals before it can be unleashed which will take weeks. Whereas existing (approved & ISO13495 certified) manufacturers would only need support to ramp up production as they have all the tooling & supply chain in place.
On top of that, Bozo was offered ventilators by the EU & declined them.

And where is he actually going to build them? China is at a standstill. He's like British Elon except that Elon at least operates in late twentieth century technology whereas Dyson works on "improving" a broom.


China is no longer at a standstill. We just got the computers we ordered back in December because the factories have started back up.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Callous: But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice. They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.

Hospitals use approved drugs for off-label uses all the time.


And this is a brand new, unapproved design, so what's your point?  Unless we forgo regulation on medical devices it's going to take many months or perhaps even years to get regulatory approval.

Dyson should just partner with a company that produces approved ventilators and start making their design(s).  He would get those into hospitals a lot faster.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: China is no longer at a standstill. We just got the computers we ordered back in December because the factories have started back up.


You may want to quarantine those for 14 days.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Callous: This text is now purple: Callous: But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice. They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.

Hospitals use approved drugs for off-label uses all the time.

And this is a brand new, unapproved design, so what's your point?  Unless we forgo regulation on medical devices it's going to take many months or perhaps even years to get regulatory approval.

Dyson should just partner with a company that produces approved ventilators and start making their design(s).  He would get those into hospitals a lot faster.


Sorry, I mixed your argument up with the guy talking about potential drug treatments.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So Dyson's not just another billionaire asking the public for handouts to pay his employees bills because they don't have sick leave?

Nice.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be nice if it means, when all this is over, that some of these technologies can reach parts of the world that until now, could not afford them.

Just trying to see the upside....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is really cool. I hope it doesn't work like his vacuums, though. If it did, you'd turn on the ventilator and nothing would happen and then you'd spend the next 20 minutes trying to find all the weird little attachment points and connectors that have to be set just so for the thing to decide it can blow air, you could only run it for about 10 minutes until something needed to be emptied, and any time you tried to move it it would just fall over.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.


Asking to see calibration certificates is what you do when fighting a speeding ticket in court. Not when you're trying you damndest to breathe.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Callous: Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice. They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.


Heaven forbid we break the precious regulations. Like reusing masks or anything.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.



I agree. To me it seems an easy decision. Any respirator is better than none. But hospitals and doctors can be sued and that makes decisions like this much more complicated.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Destructor: SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.

I read something yesterday that each unit has to tested for 6 hours. At least here, in the USA.

But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

No Dyson product has ever survived six hours of continuous use.


At least they are REALLY LOUD before they fail.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to be a downer, but don't hospital require medical devices to be APPROVED medical devices before using them on patients? I'd imagine their lawyers insist on it.


In normal circumstances, yes. These are not normal times. Exceptions are being made I'm guessing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Callous: But, if your a patient and your option is to die or test an unproven product, that's sort of an easy decision to make.

Regulations will not allow the patient to even have that choice. They will not allow an untested product like that to be delivered to hospitals.

Hospitals use approved drugs for off-label uses all the time.


Off-label uses for APPROVED DRUGS.
 
semiotix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People are throwing around words like "genius" and "wonderful"--not calling anyone out because maybe in some sense he is those things. But.

It doesn't take a genius to make this device which has already been invented and for which there is stupefying, pallets-of-hundreds-airdropped-from-ca​rgo-planes demand.

For that matter it doesn't take a genius to appreciate the PR value of doing it in this way, at this time, and not when it would have been less profitable or less remarkable.

Someone (else) made the feedstocks and components and fabricating machines for Dyson's new factory setup, too. Bet they're kicking themselves now.

Now, am I mad that there will be more ventilators in the world? Hell no, pay that man his money. But let's not go sucking his dick just yet, or Elon Musk's, or Jack Ma's, or any other billionaire techbro who parachutes in at the last minute to save 0.003% of the day. In fact, let's maybe never suck their dicks at all.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What a Dyson might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
