(WCPO Cincinnati)   To add to the "This is the most farked up timeline" pile of idiocy - Cincinnati doctors & EMTs face up to 70% pay cut "if their productivity has 'declined significantly' ". Because you know, having you out in a tent screening people can't be billed   (wcpo.com)
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If this farking for-profit misery revenue stream during a farking pandemic doesn't drive the need for universal healthcare home to this farking nation, nothing will, and we are doomed to all die a slow horrible flopping, quivering, eyes-open death.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If this farking for-profit misery revenue stream during a farking pandemic doesn't drive the need for universal healthcare home to this farking nation, nothing will, and we are doomed to all die a slow horrible flopping, quivering, eyes-open death.


Looks at trillions in corporate welfare

But how will you pay for that
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Many Cincinnati area doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers are facing pay cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to impact the bottom lines of hospital systems and medical companies.


AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just fark it.  Burn the whole place down.  Not just Cincinnati, the whole world.  Mad max this biatch.  Time for master blaster to run barter town.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Plus, over at the Daily Beast there's an article about nurses being kicked out of their homes by scared landlords.

Nice job, whoever claims to be in charge.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doctors can't just pick up and work elsewhere.  Neither can nurses.
 
jayphat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine soldiers fighting on the battlefield. Their told that if they don't go out there and grab more soil in the face of overwhelming enemy forces their paychecks will be cut(or maybe a more direct we'll cut off your food). This is some Soviet WW2 fighting style shiat. fark the individual, the mass results is all we care about, who cares who dies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But look at all the lives you're saving. You can't put a price on that.  We'll revisit this when I get back from my camp out in the high sierras.  I'm roughing it, you know.  Just have the 60 foot RV for myself and Julie from Accounting.  We're going to practice repopulating the Earth and that's totally billable hours.  For me, that is.  Not part of Julies' job description.

Way out in the middle of nowhere.  Repopulating is gonna get loud.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gubbo: But how will you pay for that

Cuts to defense homeland security transportation, education, housing, energy, science budgets.  Regressive taxes.   Sale of federal lands for drilling and mineral rights.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
jayphat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just fark it.  Burn the whole place down.  Not just Cincinnati, the whole world.  Mad max this biatch.  Time for master blaster to run barter town.


When I'm dictator, hospital administration and billing practice setters will be first against the wall.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just like an irresponsible/sociopathic kid with a pet, it is time to take these companies  away from irresponsible/sociopathic directors and place them in the public trust.

Sorry, shareholders. You'll have to find another way to profit off the misery of others.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The American medical system is designed to make LOTS of money.  They kind of notice when the flow slows down.  They're not going to be happy about all the unpaid bills they're about to write off, either.  They'll want us to be on the hook for all of it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Doctors can't just pick up and work elsewhere.  Neither can nurses.


not really, no.  people have ties to a place for reasons beyond "i want to make money there"

elderly parents in a home, oh right... never mind.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jayphat: AmbassadorBooze: Just fark it.  Burn the whole place down.  Not just Cincinnati, the whole world.  Mad max this biatch.  Time for master blaster to run barter town.

When I'm dictator, hospital administration and billing practice setters will be first against the wall.


I like the cut of your jib.
 
MFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Many Cincinnati area doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers are facing pay cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to impact the bottom lines of hospital systems and medical companies.


[Fark user image 789x460]

Yes, the problem of hospitals not having money to pay medical workers because no money is coming in during a global pandemic could have been solved if we just elect Bernie Sanders in 6 months.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jayphat: Imagine soldiers fighting on the battlefield. Their told that if they don't go out there and grab more soil in the face of overwhelming enemy forces their paychecks will be cut(or maybe a more direct we'll cut off your food). This is some Soviet WW2 fighting style shiat. fark the individual, the mass results is all we care about, who cares who dies.


The difference is that the Soviets had no choice but to be utterly cold-blooded; the Nazis were very open about just what they would do to Russia if they were to win.

This is something else entirely.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jayphat: Imagine soldiers fighting on the battlefield. Their told that if they don't go out there and grab more soil in the face of overwhelming enemy forces their paychecks will be cut(or maybe a more direct we'll cut off your food). This is some Soviet WW2 fighting style shiat. fark the individual, the mass results is all we care about, who cares who dies.


You can make an argument that WW2 doesn't end without the Soviets doing that.

But dammit that's no way to fight a virus
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jayphat: AmbassadorBooze: Just fark it.  Burn the whole place down.  Not just Cincinnati, the whole world.  Mad max this biatch.  Time for master blaster to run barter town.

When I'm dictator, hospital administration and billing practice setters will be first against the wall.


I have a few other groups if you have a large enough wall.

I'd like everyone pitching miracle cures to the most vulnerable people to be in the first group as well
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MFK: HotWingConspiracy: Many Cincinnati area doctors, paramedics and ambulance drivers are facing pay cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to impact the bottom lines of hospital systems and medical companies.


[Fark user image 789x460]
Yes, the problem of hospitals not having money to pay medical workers because no money is coming in during a global pandemic could have been solved if we just elect Bernie Sanders in 6 months.


You've put a lot of effort in to missing the point.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cincinnati?
Does Johnny have the fever?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haha, wow, for-profit healthcare is awesome.
 
i ignore u
‘’ less than a minute ago  
lol no.  That is all.
 
