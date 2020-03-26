 Skip to content
(NPR)   We're gonna need a bigger unemployment line   (npr.org)
795 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 26 Mar 2020 at 8:46 AM



CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So much winning.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Life comes at you fast.

Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Life comes at you fast.

FTFY
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Life comes at you fast.

There's ALWAYS a farking tweet.

This one aged about as well as mayo and avocados in the Mojave Desert in August.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.  No surprise, I suppose.  And I hope this sends Trumps reelection hopes right down the toilet.  But still,

no Bueno.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sending money to corporations is pretty stupid.  They just fired all their employees.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.


As an unemployed restaurant cook, go Fark yourself.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sending money to corporations is pretty stupid.  They just fired all their employees.


Yeah, but now they have money for buybacks and bonuses.  And buying their competitors.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But..but..$1200 for everyone is supposed to fix that!
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What we need to do right now is stop with the partisan blame, and ask ourselves "What can we do for the shareholders?"
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey you know sitting around without a job is a great time to register to vote, for those who might be re-evaluating their bold stance that both sides are exactly the same and voting doesn't matter. Just saying.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: But..but..$1200 for everyone is supposed to fix that!


Did we find out if that's just an advance on next year's return or no?

fark twitler too.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...I am going to hope that includes all states, after it came out that the administration was asking Ohio to please not report unemployment numbers for now. That this could be a "massaged" number is a terrifying thought.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sending money to corporations is pretty stupid.  They just fired all their employees.


Between the trillions from The Fed that stopped the bleeding for like 20 minutes on a Wednesday, the trillions given after everyone gets fired, and then the fact that we might need another bailout of some sort in like 6 months after Republicans try to send everyone back out to die on Easter, whatever form of capitalism this is supposed to be we're living under, it feels a lot like what I imagine living in North Korea is like.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Well, shiat.  No surprise, I suppose.  And I hope this sends Trumps reelection hopes right down the toilet.  But still,

no Bueno.


You forget that the governors are the ones that shut down everything and sent those people to the unemployment line.  I don't think this is going to play out the way some of you think it is.
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: But..but..$1200 for everyone is supposed to fix that!


Well, in fairness, the $2 trillion bill does expand unemployment benefits. But I'm sure there's going to have to be a round #2 in a few months.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Hey you know sitting around without a job is a great time to register to vote, for those who might be re-evaluating their bold stance that both sides are exactly the same and voting doesn't matter. Just saying.


GOP: From now on, you have be employed with a job that pays $200K a year... or have assets of $10 millions or more to be able to register to vote.
 
Packard Walsh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.

As an unemployed restaurant cook, go Fark yourself.


You can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.  This guy has to lose in November no matter the cost.  A bad economy is the best way to unseat an incumbent.  I'm sorry you lost your job, but it's necessary collateral damage.
 
henryhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Life comes at you fast.

He didn't stop, he didn't look around, he missed it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Mister Buttons: Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.

As an unemployed restaurant cook, go Fark yourself.

You can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.  This guy has to lose in November no matter the cost.  A bad economy is the best way to unseat an incumbent.  I'm sorry you lost your job, but it's necessary collateral damage.


Alternatively, let us hope for public recognition of just how poorly handled this was is enough and we are firmly on the path to recovery by November with the understanding that it is in spite of Trump's actions.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!


Futures didn't even hit the down breaker, so it's not that bad.  Then again, the day starts in a half an hour...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Mister Buttons: Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.

As an unemployed restaurant cook, go Fark yourself.

You can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.  This guy has to lose in November no matter the cost.  A bad economy is the best way to unseat an incumbent.  I'm sorry you lost your job, but it's necessary collateral damage.


You know what else is necessary collateral damage?  Not crashing the farking economy and burning what's left of it so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed in order to save some people that were on deaths door anyway.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!


It's currently down about 100 points in pre-market trading because of this report.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GregoryD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Forgive me, but if you give money to people, doesn't it just end up in big businesses anyway?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: Action Replay Nick: Hey you know sitting around without a job is a great time to register to vote, for those who might be re-evaluating their bold stance that both sides are exactly the same and voting doesn't matter. Just saying.

GOP: From now on, you have be employed with a job that pays $200K a year... or have assets of $10 millions or more to be able to register to vote.


GOP just wants to get back to the original plan for American voters: property owning white men.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Callous: NewportBarGuy: And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!

It's currently down about 100 points in pre-market trading because of this report.


They were down 500 pts at 8:29... they like the numbers. They will go higher. or flat.

When, in reality, the numbers are probably off by 50% and it's a really bad sign.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: Mister Buttons: Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.

As an unemployed restaurant cook, go Fark yourself.

You can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.  This guy has to lose in November no matter the cost.  A bad economy is the best way to unseat an incumbent.  I'm sorry you lost your job, but it's necessary collateral damage.


What if the cost is 4 million lives?  Still worth it?
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Mad_Radhu: Life comes at you fast.

[Fark user image 425x411]

There's ALWAYS a farking tweet.

This one aged about as well as mayo and avocados in the Mojave Desert in August.


Aged? Damn thing is two weeks ago.  For a super stable genius businessman with access to the best information on the planet, he has absolutely no ability to see more than two minutes in front of him.

With everything going on at the time of that tweet, how the hell could he not predict that unemployment numbers would be problematic?

There is no way historians going to be able to fit the amount of fark ups that Trump made during this time period into a single book.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Forgive me, but if you give money to people, doesn't it just end up in big businesses anyway?


Yep, which is why Trickle Up Economics makes way more sense.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Hey you know sitting around without a job is a great time to register to vote, for those who might be re-evaluating their bold stance that both sides are exactly the same and voting doesn't matter. Just saying.


Joke's on us.  County registrar is probably on furlough too.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Callous: NewportBarGuy: And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!

It's currently down about 100 points in pre-market trading because of this report.

They were down 500 pts at 8:29... they like the numbers. They will go higher. or flat.

When, in reality, the numbers are probably off by 50% and it's a really bad sign.


The dow futures are positive right now.
 
LordBeavis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA-"...shatters the record..."

ha, HA!  Suck it, Osama!  The only record you shattered were for suck-free days as president!  Bite down hard, liberals!
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlyingFarmer: What we need to do right now is stop with the partisan blame, and ask ourselves "What can we do for the shareholders?"


You can damn well all go back to work while I sit at home safe living on the capital gains you will be earning for me.
 
eiger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Packard Walsh: This is awesome.  Hopefully, this keeps up until November.


Now that's trolling!
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Hey you know sitting around without a job is a great time to register to vote, for those who might be re-evaluating their bold stance that both sides are exactly the same and voting doesn't matter. Just saying.


Both sides are pretty similar. That's not a bold stance, that's just facts.

The Democratic Party ideals and what the Democratic Party actually does are at odds with each other. AOC and Bernie Sanders embody those ideals wholly, but the Democrats have put several times more effort into neutralizing and silencing them than they ever have trying to stop Trump or the GOP.

The Democratic Party takes the same handouts as the GOP and ensures the wealthy stay wealthy, just like the GOP. They just don't like guns or hate gay people anymore.

And the vote in November will be between two conservative assholes. So much choice, so different.

Fark scoffs at the "BSAB" notion while reinforcing it, every day.
 
eiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sending money to corporations is pretty stupid.  They just fired all their employees.


Never let a crisis go to waste.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: NewportBarGuy: Callous: NewportBarGuy: And the stock market goes wild.

More free money please!

It's currently down about 100 points in pre-market trading because of this report.

They were down 500 pts at 8:29... they like the numbers. They will go higher. or flat.

When, in reality, the numbers are probably off by 50% and it's a really bad sign.

The dow futures are positive right now.


Of course they are. 3.5 million unemployed... priced in.

I'm buying more puts. This is just nuts.
 
eiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Both sides are pretty similar. That's not a bold stance, that's just facts.


Yep. Both sides use cultural issues that are deeply felt by their voters to essentially trick them into supporting economic policies that are not in their best interests but are in the interests of their major donors.

GOP: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think if the babies and guns!"

Democrats: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think of the gays and minorities!"

Both sides weaponize cultural issues to get what they really want.

I still vote Democratic because at least they feel compelled to throw a bone to normal people now and again. The GOP doesn't even do that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the farked up part is shiat is only getting started.
Like this isn't even the beginning of the first quarter.
The anxiety is so farking palpable, everyone try to stay sane. shiat is rough right now.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eiger: Both sides


DRINK!
7am?
DON'T CARE.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Forgive me, but if you give money to people, doesn't it just end up in big businesses anyway?


Only if you convince people to not hoard it and to spend it.   Maybe if you tell them that there is an imminent cure, or that everything will be back to normal by some arbitrary date, say a holiday.

Maybe everyone will buy airline tickets, and they will then buy more airplanes...

/ Sure Jan
// Baghdad Bob says there is no pandemic, and if there was, it would be gone by next week
/// Kevin_Bacon_Animal_House_All_Is_Well.g​if
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eiger: bluejeansonfire: Both sides are pretty similar. That's not a bold stance, that's just facts.

Yep. Both sides use cultural issues that are deeply felt by their voters to essentially trick them into supporting economic policies that are not in their best interests but are in the interests of their major donors.

GOP: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think if the babies and guns!"

Democrats: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think of the gays and minorities!"

Both sides weaponize cultural issues to get what they really want.

I still vote Democratic because at least they feel compelled to throw a bone to normal people now and again. The GOP doesn't even do that.


I've been saying the same thing for years.  Democrats suck, but at least their campaign platform isn't "we're going to screw the middle class".  They may still do that, but in a more subtle, gentle way.  And sometimes they use lube, which is nice.
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: eiger: bluejeansonfire: Both sides are pretty similar. That's not a bold stance, that's just facts.

Yep. Both sides use cultural issues that are deeply felt by their voters to essentially trick them into supporting economic policies that are not in their best interests but are in the interests of their major donors.

GOP: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think if the babies and guns!"

Democrats: "Sure your economic life is getting worse and worse, but think of the gays and minorities!"

Both sides weaponize cultural issues to get what they really want.

I still vote Democratic because at least they feel compelled to throw a bone to normal people now and again. The GOP doesn't even do that.

I've been saying the same thing for years.  Democrats suck, but at least their campaign platform isn't "we're going to screw the middle class".  They may still do that, but in a more subtle, gentle way.  And sometimes they use lube, which is nice.


Wrong alt
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.