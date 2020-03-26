 Skip to content
(Food and Wine)   "Of course, pet adoption isn't necessarily an activity you should undertake explicitly to get free alcohol"   (foodandwine.com) divider line
    Pet, Animal shelter, Pet adoption, Dog, Midwest Animal Rescue, Adoption  
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
80s Commercial | Spuds McKenzie | Bud Light | Lela Rochon | beer | 1987
Youtube 0K5BgCI-U7c
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of those ski rescue dogs with a little barrel of booze?  They don't like to share.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It comes out to about two beers per day, according to the brand.

I'll take twelve dogs, please.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
28 dogs later...
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you surrender the dog the next day can you get more free booze for adopting him again?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: [YouTube video: 80s Commercial | Spuds McKenzie | Bud Light | Lela Rochon | beer | 1987]


That explains some of the drinking I did in the 80s but not all of it.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Busch Beer.

/pass
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can keep your pseudobeer but I'm glad my family recently took in a rescued stray pup. I had forgotten how nice it is to have a built in reason for that much playtime every day.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Busch? So basically you end up with two new sources of dog piss?
 
mchaboud
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw in some cinder blocks and a burlap bag and the only problem is figuring out what to do with a three month supply of Busch beer...

But that's the trick.  For the overwhelming majority of us, a three month supply of Busch beer is... Zero cans.
 
