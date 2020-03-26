 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Most doctors agree that shooting yourself in the groin does not protect against the virus, though it will get room at a crowded hospital   (mlive.com) divider line
9
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if done right, at least the chances of stupid being passed down will diminish.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to adjust your waistband like you're Matt Foley in a rant about living in a van down by the river, maybe you should find another place to store your pistol.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ahh. The Plaxico.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From the story I read recently by an infected individual:


"Someone posts a meme on Facebook that masturbation boosts your immune system to stop COVID-19. I immediately think that either:

a) This is obviously not true
b) I've saved myself from certain death."
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess it's more effective than the old trick of telling the ER staff that you're having some chest pains.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
is this one of the panicking morons with no training who rushed out to buy a gun that all the republicans on facebook were bragging about last week?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Soon
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My fiance works at a hospital and is high risk with asthma and high blood pressure. Luckily she does dialysis and is far away from the ICU and triage areas but I seriously asked her last night if she would consider smashing her hand hard enough to break it so she could stay home for a few weeks.
 
vgss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XTGmTrQ​X​rwg
 
