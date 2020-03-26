 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Neighbors use RC car to drive beer to each other to maintain social distancing. Ignore the brand   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, Beer, Garage, Video footage, English-language films, neighborEric Trzcinski, Trevor Reinke, American films, RC car  
•       •       •

730 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Isoroku Yamamoto was right. A sleeping giant has been awoken, and is filled now with a terrible resolve.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touch can
Deliver can to neighbor
Neighbor touches can

Yeah, that's some real genius there.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virus coated beer can.  Good Jerb.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobile virus delivery. Cool.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used Keystone.  It says it's got a specially lined can.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am currently on day 3 of the 14 day quarantine.  Am going to run out of beer quick
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Touch can
Deliver can to neighbor
Neighbor touches can

Yeah, that's some real genius there.


Can arrives; wipe can down.
 
philotech
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If they aren't decontaminating the beer, they might as well just walk across the street...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ignore the brand? Saying that made me want to watch the video.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But at least Fox News is taking advantage of the situation to bash the Democratic party and spread misinformation
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So RC drunk driving is a thing now.

/"drink driving" if you're English
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: SpectroBoy: Touch can
Deliver can to neighbor
Neighbor touches can

Yeah, that's some real genius there.

Can arrives; wipe can down.


Let's not fool ourselves. They are not wiping that shiat down. Like smoking, drinking booze also increases your death rate to Covid-19. If there was a time to go about quitting a vice now is the time.
 
grinnel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does RC beer pair as well with MoonPies as RC Cola does?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ArcadianRefugee: SpectroBoy: Touch can
Deliver can to neighbor
Neighbor touches can

Yeah, that's some real genius there.

Can arrives; wipe can down.

Let's not fool ourselves. They are not wiping that shiat down. Like smoking, drinking booze also increases your death rate to Covid-19. If there was a time to go about quitting a vice now is the time.


"If"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: SpectroBoy: Touch can
Deliver can to neighbor
Neighbor touches can

Yeah, that's some real genius there.

Can arrives; wipe can down.


Well, we watched that not happen in the video. Odds of it happening on the sending-end? My guess is 'not great.'

How do people still not understand the whole "your hands are smearing your germs all over everything you touch" reality? Don't most of us learn that as young children?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Saw a vid of a drone delivering TP to a guy on a balcony, lol.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.