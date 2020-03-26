 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Soldiers around the world are getting a new mission: Enforce coronovirus lockdowns. No, the ones in your neighborhood won't look like those Spanish guys in that picture   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Spanish?


https://www.fark.com/comments/1075465​5​/These-photos-of-Spanish-Legion-which-​contrary-to-recent-social-media-posts-​have-nothing-to-do-with-a-COVID-19-loc​kdown-are-relevant-to-my-interests
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xanadian: Diogenes: Spanish?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10754655​/These-photos-of-Spanish-Legion-which-​contrary-to-recent-social-media-posts-​have-nothing-to-do-with-a-COVID-19-loc​kdown-are-relevant-to-my-interests


Ahhh.

I wonder if Drew can write a note to my boss saying I'm not Farking enough.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Most of those militaries seem less tooled up than US Police Departments.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
azxj
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nice paywall.  Go EABOD Washington Post.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This looks like a perfectly disease free place to shelter in
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Behold the new quarantine currency: checkpoint knob-jobs.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xanadian: Diogenes: Spanish?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10754655​/These-photos-of-Spanish-Legion-which-​contrary-to-recent-social-media-posts-​have-nothing-to-do-with-a-COVID-19-loc​kdown-are-relevant-to-my-interests


"'Spanish Army Locked Down the Country Due to Coronavirus' Image Set"

Sure, the guys are hot, but lock down the country for it?
 
detonator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

azxj: Nice paywall.  Go EABOD Washington Post.


Seriously
If you really wanna stop Coronavirus, put a paywall around it
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

azxj: Nice paywall.  Go EABOD Washington Post.


This.
 
detonator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

azxj: Nice paywall.  Go EABOD Washington Post.


Seriously
If you wanna stop the spread of it put a paywall up
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every other paper is doing paywall free covid-19 stories, but Mr Amazon still holes up Washington Post. Christ on a cracker.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone is OK.  I'm from the Air Farce.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Chairborne Ranger.

Fark user imageView Full Size


We're all good....
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I searched for hot Canadian soldiers and I got this:

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Especially in minority neighborhoods with shoot to kill orders. Along with the local 'Vigillance Commitees', helping out.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
