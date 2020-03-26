 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   The moose had not been an issue until he took a dip in someone's pool   (wcax.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of my first jobs was bussing tables at a local golf course with banquet facilities, and an in house restaurant. Part of our duties sometimes ran to "getting an air horn and piling into a golf cart to annoy moose that decided to wander down to one of the water hazards for a snack."

The moose knew that it was nowhere near moose season for hunting, and more importantly, that living relatively close to a settled area meant that they were pretty much left alone to do their thing with impunity. So, it would sit there and munch on water lilies, and other stuff that grew on the sides. We'd keep a bit of distance, and kept the golf cart between us, and the moose would eventually get annoyed by the noise, and wander off. At no time did we ever think that the moose was frightened of us. Or the cart. Or any of the golfers. It DID have some respect for the road and cars and trucks, but living near the course, it would just fade back into the forest that bordered the course on two sides.

Moose give very few f*cks, unless you bother them when they're trying to get busy with a mate.
 
Burchill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's a moose, loose, aboot this hoose.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The Issue of the Moose in the Swimming Pool" is my Sherlock-Holmes-goes-to-Canada detective story.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The moose isn't the problem, the squirrel is the problem. He's the leader.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Moose on the loose in... Plattsburg? It's not the worst, but couldn't we get a moose on the loose in Syracuse? Or a moose on the loose with a goose in Spruce? How about a moose on the loose drinking juice with Dr. Seuss? It's mostly there, but it needs that extra final touch to really put it over the top.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Moose on the loose in... Plattsburg? It's not the worst, but couldn't we get a moose on the loose in Syracuse? Or a moose on the loose with a goose in Spruce? How about a moose on the loose drinking juice with Dr. Seuss? It's mostly there, but it needs that extra final touch to really put it over the top.


The Juice riding a moose to vamoose from the hoosegow.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is he doing any harm? No? Then leave him the fark alone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, doesn't he know it isn't Memorial Day yet?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Is he doing any harm? No? Then leave him the fark alone.


Not sure I'd want to go swimming in a pool after a moose. Probably one of those types that relieves itself in the deep end.

/ takes one to know one
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
POOL'S CLOSED
HUMAN OUT FRONT SHOULDA TOLD YA
 
70Ford
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
v
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Be careful if you're heading north there, Bullwinkle.

/border"s closed
/soldier out front will tell you
 
Pert
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Caribou gone
 
edip1976
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Finally! Now we know what pissed off Burt Johnson so much!
 
