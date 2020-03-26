 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   Man tries to make recreational drugs great again by printing Donald Trump's face and name on MDMA tablets   (tcpalm.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Illegal drug trade, Donald Trump, Cannabis, sheriff's deputies, Drug, Martin County, Ivana Trump, Martin County, Florida  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 3:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gotta know your market.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like agony than ecstasy.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are already great... don't ruin the vibe by including anything to do with Trump.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ecstasy , or Ex-lax?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. You'd think that would be more apropros for Cocaine pouches...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.merryjane.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting fact:  the Germans invented morphine, cocaine, heroine, oxycodone, amphetamines and MDMA.  We don't call the opiate crisis the German crisis.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now people won't know if you're sweating from the drugs or from a fever.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oontz-Oontz-Oontz-Oontz
Oontz-Oontz-Oontz-Oontz
Bigly
Bi-bi-bi-bigly
Oontz-Oontz-Oontz-Oontz
Oontz-Oontz-Oontz-Oontz
Bigly
Bi-bi-bi-bigly
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Interesting fact:  the Germans invented morphine, cocaine, heroine, oxycodone, amphetamines and MDMA.  We don't call the opiate crisis the German crisis.


We do often however call Rubella, "German Measles."
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never turned down free drugs before, but if someone handed me a pill with Trumps face on it.. yeah that'd be a hard pass.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, if I was in an area where malaria was common I might consider it, that shiats probably cut with the quality fishtank cleaner
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burninbeaver: They are already great... don't ruin the vibe by including anything to do with Trump.


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

Obamas were a thing a few years back.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the objective was losing touch with reality...
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't buy those rolls even if they tested pure. fark you, pill presser guy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver "originally stated it was a Flintstones vitamin, but later admitted it was possibly MDMA," a report states.

Nice try.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I feel like I've been taking the brown acid for the past 3 1/2 years.....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Porkbelly: Interesting fact:  the Germans invented morphine, cocaine, heroine, oxycodone, amphetamines and MDMA.  We don't call the opiate crisis the German crisis.

We do often however call Rubella, "German Measles."


That's racist
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: burninbeaver: They are already great... don't ruin the vibe by including anything to do with Trump.

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 600x450]
Obamas were a thing a few years back.


An erectile drug should steal this idea.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psylence: I wouldn't buy those rolls even if they tested pure. fark you, pill presser guy.


Couldn't you take them and say let's get messed up like the economy
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The driver "originally stated it was a Flintstones vitamin, but later admitted it was possibly MDMA," a report states.

Nice try.


Should have at least had them in a actual FSCV bottle. Cheap dumbass
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The driver "originally stated it was a Flintstones vitamin, but later admitted it was possibly MDMA," a report states.

Nice try.


If Trump is on a flintstones vitamin, I can only imagine it was a placebo....

//he's the best pill. The hugest. Only the finest ingredients...
 
schrepjm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Alien Robot: Porkbelly: Interesting fact:  the Germans invented morphine, cocaine, heroine, oxycodone, amphetamines and MDMA.  We don't call the opiate crisis the German crisis.

We do often however call Rubella, "German Measles."

That's racist


Fark user imageView Full Size

This seems fitting.
 
gas giant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: also known as weed, trees, pot, ganja, chronic, cheeba, reefer, jolly green, dope, bud, spliff, grass, herb

Just how elderly is the average reader of this paper?
 
Philly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: burninbeaver: They are already great... don't ruin the vibe by including anything to do with Trump.

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 600x450]
Obamas were a thing a few years back.


Complete with dimple cap!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

schrepjm: waxbeans: Alien Robot: Porkbelly: Interesting fact:  the Germans invented morphine, cocaine, heroine, oxycodone, amphetamines and MDMA.  We don't call the opiate crisis the German crisis.

We do often however call Rubella, "German Measles."

That's racist

[Fark user image image 425x276]
This seems fitting.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I hate that that made me laugh so much.
I hope Malcolm X doesn't visit me in my dreams
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.