(Daily Express) More people are now under official lockdown across the planet than there were people alive during World War 2
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they are filling the time with quality entertainment

https://imgur.com/gallery/Fircvqk
 
grinnel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are more left-handed, albino, transsexual midgets alive today than there were people with iPhones in 2006
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was explaining to my kids the other day that when I was just a little bit younger than them, there were 4 billion people in the world. Today, 8 billion. FFS.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grinnel: There are more left-handed, albino, transsexual midgets alive today than there were people with iPhones in 2006


You had me up to, "transsexual".
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[amused public service noises]
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And in terms of Rhode Islands that would be...?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And after corona virus has worked its way through everyone, there will be how many people left alive?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grinnel: There are more left-handed, albino, transsexual midgets alive today than there were people with iPhones in 2006


And there are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Was explaining to my kids the other day that when I was just a little bit younger than them, there were 4 billion people in the world. Today, 8 billion. FFS.


Soon
fouremperors.comView Full Size
 
