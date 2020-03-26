 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   What it's like to fly these days   (abc13.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My airplane has only one seat so getting a kick......
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I last flew two weeks ago and the United flight on was one was extremely clean. It was obvious they worked very hard to clean it. They could do that all the time and it would be nice. That's how European airlines always seem to be.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl+F
"stupid"
No Results Found

Huh.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first commercial flight was on an MD-80 redeye with only the crew and myself.  Wow, was I in for a rude awakening after that.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That idiot on the plane is going to catch Covid19 from himself.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry.  Thought this was an R Kelly thread.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: My first commercial flight was on an MD-80 redeye with only the crew and myself.  Wow, was I in for a rude awakening after that.



What is that, like a forty of MD 20/20?
(excuse the math...)
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of why he had the urge to fly to Texas and back with his granddaughters.  Maybe there isn't enough COVID-19 to go around in Florida?
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if it weren't for the fact the airlines would all go broke, sounds like dreamy travel to me!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: My first commercial flight was on an MD-80 redeye with only the crew and myself.  Wow, was I in for a rude awakening after that.


Back in the early 80s my dad took red eyes between EWR and ORD every Friday night and every Sunday night for about 3 months.  They were empty and more than once we were the only 2 passengers.  We were on a first name basis with the crew, lol.

Ahh, the joy of being able to flip up all the armrests on a widebody middle row and lay down.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: thehellisthis: My first commercial flight was on an MD-80 redeye with only the crew and myself.  Wow, was I in for a rude awakening after that.

Back in the early 80s my dad took red eyes between EWR and ORD every Friday night and every Sunday night for about 3 months.  They were empty and more than once we were the only 2 passengers.  We were on a first name basis with the crew, lol.

Ahh, the joy of being able to flip up all the armrests on a widebody middle row and lay down.


Sigh.  My dad and me...
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the early flights to LA in the 90s, 12 people on a L1011
 
OldJames
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was hoping it was going to be someone interviewing a bird
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Well, if it weren't for the fact the airlines would all go broke, sounds like dreamy travel to me!


Fark the airlines. They have been farking us for years. No sympathy and zero f*cks to give about them.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My arms do seem more tired then usual.  Is this the shortness of breath they are talking about?
 
nyclon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Houston to Tampa? Is this the redneck express?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably still pretty much like throwing yourself at the ground and missing, I'd guess.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I was supposed to fly back east in a month for my dads 80th B-Day. That aint gunna happen. Not worried for me, but I don't want to bring anything to him.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: I was hoping it was going to be someone interviewing a bird


Lift, drag, airspeed, power-to-weight ratios, coconut grippage. The conversation would drive you scatty.
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is it like?
 
