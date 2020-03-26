 Skip to content
Hobby Lobby said Jesus told them to stay open, so now they are cutting workers' pay and denying them all sick leave just like Jesus would do
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you hear a voice commanding you to risk the lives of your workers and then do everything in your power to financially damage them when they are most vulnerable, that's Not the voice of God.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Fark Hobby Lobby and the demonic SOB that runs it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe they'll end up going bankrupt. Part of God's plan and all that.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never take medical advice from a carpenter's stepson.
Unless he's a doctor.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't they just sell some of those antiquities and raise money that way?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now, about those fake Bible scrolls...
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I sometimes wish there was a Hobby Lobby closer to me so I could make it a point to not go there.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Give Jesus a break; if you were the result of your mother's rape you might lash out like this, too.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What awful human garbage this outbreak is showing conservatives to be.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Go under.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have never shopped there, nor do I have the intention to.

There are many other alternatives that offer the exact same crap they sell, only there isn't all the Godawful Fundie baggage.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby isn't treating its employees well? Well, sprinkle me with glitter and call me Craft Herpes.

Just don't buy the glitter from Hobby Lobby. Seriously, fark that place so hard.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How very Christian of them.

\F*ckin' evil company
 
oldfool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've shiat there once
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus can facepalm since he is immune to the virus. The rest of us can just make sure to never, ever go to Hobby Lobby.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eKonk: I sometimes wish there was a Hobby Lobby closer to me so I could make it a point to not go there. Throw a brick through their window


FTFMe
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a surprise, a Christian business owner using his religion to take advantage of his employees!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When this is over, the Baptists will flock there because of Jesus.
Hopefully, they go during.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To serve what customers?

I can't imagine many people have much money to waste on crafts right now, and those that do can order them online.

Hobby Lobby is debt-free and could probably stay closed a lot longer than much of its competition could. What does Green think he's doing?

Forget the Jesus crap---what does he really think he's doing?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hate them, won't ever shop there. Jesus freak owner.

They should not even use the name Hobby without some kind of model train and RC section and a much bigger plastic model section.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby?
Slavey-Sicky is more like it
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: What awful human garbage this outbreak is showing conservatives to be.


Really?  They are living up to my every expectation.
 
nijika
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This pandemic (like any other pandemic would be) is laying many of our systems bare, spread freakin' eagle.

Modern Christianity is a death cult.  Capitalism is fragile as a Fabergé egg, and is also a death cult.  The workers who are paid the least we rely on the most.  The wealthy will dash us against the rocks if it means another dirty dollar under their mattress.   People who use drive-through windows for all their food are the biggest farkers in our society.
 
DHT3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember when Hobby Lobby bought a bunch of looted Iraqi artifacts, probably funding ISIS? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jesus is sick of your shiat, Hobby Lobby...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: To serve what customers?

I can't imagine many people have much money to waste on crafts right now, and those that do can order them online.

Hobby Lobby is debt-free and could probably stay closed a lot longer than much of its competition could. What does Green think he's doing?

Forget the Jesus crap---what does he really think he's doing?


It's his version of "charity".  Heaven forbid (heh) he give any actual charity without strings attached, or support his employees without requiring them to do do-nothing make work to earn it.  Sick farks like conservatives think they're actually the good guys for shiat like this.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unfortunately in some smaller communities they are the only local supply store for such materials.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How "Christian" of them.

I mean, we already knew they suck donkey balls, but yikes.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFAHobby Lobby's vice president of store operations, wrote that the company "is going to make every effort to continue working the employees."

If the phrase "continue working the employees" doesn't tip you off as to how this creature considers his fellow humans to be disposable livestock, you MIGHT just be dense enough to be a Republican Christian in the 21st century.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The "god said our employees don't deserve healthcare" line worked so well, I guess they're trying to see what other laws they can get away with breaking.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
