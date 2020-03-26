 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The winner of the "too much time on his hands during a pandemic" award   (twitter.com) divider line
1352 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 8:43 AM



‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kept waiting for an OK Go song to start.

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, ladies, he's taken.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hope the award Styx.
 
Obryn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moos: Hope the award Styx.


Dad?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I LOLed
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I kept waiting for an OK Go song to start.

I keep waiting for Powerhouse by Raymond Scott.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sorry, ladies, he's taken.


Oh, I imagine he's getting a divorce in the very near future.

'Dafuq you do to our apartment - & why is the baby involved?'
'Interwab stuff! And I'm winning!'
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was the best thing I've seen in months, love it!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rube Goldberg is irritated this guy stole his shtick.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He works for Honda right?
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If there's one thing the internet has a shortage of, it's videos of Rube Goldberg machines. (and "this man just won the internet?" for farks sake I can wait until that's put to bed)
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So far, you mean. We are only a week in.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sorry, ladies, he's taken.


The rule, rarely tested, in TinselTown's Road Shows across the world is: S/he ain't that married.
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby. The kid really made it, with their being so often unpredictable.
 
usahole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What sort of Philistine drinks juice with dinner? Disgusting!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am filled with shame as too deserve a "too much time on his hands during a pandemic award" for having seen that video on fifteen different media hosts.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

usahole: What sort of Philistine drinks juice with dinner? Disgusting!


Who's to say it was only juice ?

I'd be pissed my drink was now that far away.
 
jayfrizzo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did the laptop falling smash teh baby?
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Obryn: moos: Hope the award Styx.

Dad?


it's a little late to be looking for child support
 
wax_on
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is probably the best Rube Goldberg inspired video I've ever seen. Most of them out there lack a certain kind of silly/inspired character that the cartoons had.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dennis DeYoung?
 
