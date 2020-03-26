 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   'On Tuesday, Jacqueline Miller put on her "protective suit," an inflatable dinosaur costume and medical gloves, to deliver seed starter kits to her neighbors and friends.'   (fox8.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Fruit, Lakewood woman, Jacqueline Miller, New Jersey, Brian Wilson, Protection, LAKEWOOD, Personal protective equipment  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each plastic bag of seeds was nicely decorated on the outside with a smattering of corona, which slowly infected the entire neighborhood.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, there's positive pressure and an intake vent that isn't near where anyone is exhaling. It's better than nothing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poppy seeds I presume, so that they could grow their own end-of-life comfort care.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigbadideasinaction: I mean, there's positive pressure and an intake vent that isn't near where anyone is exhaling. It's better than nothing.


When it isn't a pandemic you can get a  battery operated blower that attaches to a 40mm gas mask filter for like 50 bucks or so. Route that into one of these suits and it would be kind of cool actually. Might have to do that before the next outbreak for shiats and giggles.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man i need a neighbor like that,heirloom tomatoes are gonna be hard to find this year.
Got peas and potatoes in last week, its dumping snow right now, half a foot possible...
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: bigbadideasinaction: I mean, there's positive pressure and an intake vent that isn't near where anyone is exhaling. It's better than nothing.

When it isn't a pandemic you can get a  battery operated blower that attaches to a 40mm gas mask filter for like 50 bucks or so. Route that into one of these suits and it would be kind of cool actually. Might have to do that before the next outbreak for shiats and giggles.


Also there's different costumes with the hands enclosed as well; depending on needs that would work too.

I was thinking amp up the cheap blower and get a filter on there and you're golden.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: bigbadideasinaction: I mean, there's positive pressure and an intake vent that isn't near where anyone is exhaling. It's better than nothing.

When it isn't a pandemic you can get a  battery operated blower that attaches to a 40mm gas mask filter for like 50 bucks or so. Route that into one of these suits and it would be kind of cool actually. Might have to do that before the next outbreak for shiats and giggles.


Well, conveniently, the next outbreak will be a novel Ebola virus that makes you laugh and shiat until you die.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is a Brazzers, right?
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: I mean, there's positive pressure and an intake vent that isn't near where anyone is exhaling. It's better than nothing.


A face shield with a constant flow of filtered air around and to the back of the face would prevent a zone of safety. It would also be rather comfortable. A hip worn filter with a fan is doable for long term operation. Glycerine moistened cotton over sufficient thickness might be a good filter material. Apparently even a t-shirt can filter out more than 50% of virus size particles.

I think I'll print one to see if it would work but first I'll have to do some research into the surface area and effectiveness of various common materials that can function as a filter.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.