(Greenville Online)   Hospital comes up with FDA approved 3D-printable device and software that allows a single ventilator to be used on four patients at the same time... and is giving away the source code and plans for free   (greenvilleonline.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Medicine, Prisma Health, Illness, South Carolina, Physician, emergency use authorization, Mechanical ventilation, strength of Prisma Health  
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know that all this four-way splitter ventilation technology was first developed by someone for use on their Graffix Bong.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


Of course it's for emergency use. Of course we won't want to use it any case other than the most dire of situations.

Guess where we're at right now.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't wait for someone to step in and stop this. I mean, someone needs to make money off it!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


Another thread mentioned check valves to prevent cross-flow.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]


Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last time there was an article about giving away 3D plans, it was a bad thing. Now it's a good thing. This is butter and margarine all over again.
 
SVC_conservative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


In most vents, there is a line with air going in and a line with air going out- whole things based on fancy pressure dynamics I think. You'd just need to make sure someone's in wasn't hooked up to someone's out, a 4 way valve could work but breathing rates would be synced and volume would need to be equalish between the 4 patients.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You wouldn't print a car
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3D printing gun parts = bad
3D printing ventilators for sick people = good

You liberal medias make me sick.

/this post was funded by the NRA
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hero tag on a respirator somewhere?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


Now we know Medtronic's FARK handle.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.


What about that 3d print solution to make masks? That one hit the web yet?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.


If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


Good news they are all already infected with coronavirus. So what would you really fear spreading?

My concern: How do you adjust pressure for each individual patient?
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my step brother in law is a patent lawyer, I wonder if he's contacting any businesses to sue these people.

/he's an ahole.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.

If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.


What's the projected masks per reel?  And how many reels so modest home setups have?

Not against it. At all. Just wondering about the practicality.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: desertgeek: Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.

If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.

What's the projected masks per reel?  And how many reels so modest home setups have?

Not against it. At all. Just wondering about the practicality.


https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/us/cor​o​navirus-3d-printed-medical-supplies-tr​nd/index.html

you will probably understand the links in there better than me
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


I'm pretty sure this is an emergency.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

desertgeek: Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.

If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.


I don't see how that one would actually work -- a standard home 3d printer doesn't have the resolution to create a filter that would actually do anything, I could print a frame to hold some sort of filter, but plastic is rigid and wouldn't conform to the wearer's face at all. It might be better than nothing... barely, but it would be uncomfortable as fark.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a splitter.

Which is nice, if that's what it takes, great.

There's issues with splitting a vent, but people have been working on it because of the shortage.

Details

https://emcrit.org/pulmcrit/split-ven​t​ilators/


It's important to minimize the amount of dead space, so you need splitters on both the expiratory and inspiratory limbs - the more dead space (the space where air just moves back and forth) the harder it is to get oxygen in and CO2 out because you just push the exhalate back into the lungs if the dead space is too larger.

That's why you see two tubes attached right at the mouth end of the endotracheal tube - minimize dead space.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4 people sharing a ventilator has been done before. There is a doctor who just have a lecture on how to do it.

Yes, it's for last resort. But, with this virus, being on a ventilator is kind of like a LAST resort. The recovery rates are horrifying.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jormungandr: desertgeek: Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.

If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.

I don't see how that one would actually work -- a standard home 3d printer doesn't have the resolution to create a filter that would actually do anything, I could print a frame to hold some sort of filter, but plastic is rigid and wouldn't conform to the wearer's face at all. It might be better than nothing... barely, but it would be uncomfortable as fark.


I don't know of a 3D printer that prints at the micron level. Building a frame? Sure.

If you have a makerspace with 3D printers and a laser cutter, the BEST thing you could build now (in the general case) is face shields. 3D print the head band, laser cut the clear plastic shield.
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: desertgeek: Jormungandr: hubiestubert: There's a lot of ingenuity going around. And a lot of folks just volunteering their specs.

[Fark user image 600x451]

Times of crisis do show you what people are made of, below the layers of daily bullshiat and superficial things, there are people who are designing and building life saving devices -- sometimes under threat of legal action against themselves and then you have people who hoard hand sanitizer and toilet paper with an eye to gouging people for it. I do hope, when this is all over people remember the ones who are trying to sell a bottle of hand sanitizer for 60$, and not fondly.

As an aside I have a 3d printer (and a couple hundred pounds of filament) so I could probably print these things, but I don't see the plans anywhere.

If I were you, I'd print masks instead. Help the doctors and nurses out.

What's the projected masks per reel?  And how many reels so modest home setups have?

Not against it. At all. Just wondering about the practicality.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/23/us/coro​navirus-3d-printed-medical-supplies-tr​nd/index.html

you will probably understand the links in there better than me


From your link:
https://www.billingsclinic.com/app/fi​l​es/public/4141/3D-Mask-Directions.pdf
They have a good plan, it lets you cut a standard surgical mask into six masks to stretch the supply.

I sliced their model and it looks like the mask  takes about 21.5m of filament to print both. There's approximately 330m per 1kg of filament. so each spool makes about 15 masks with some slop room.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really hope they have a patent application, because just like those dicknozzles who need to be burned at the stake for overly broad testing patents, someone will take these patent themselves and then go after them for patent violations to earn a quick buck even if they never plan on exploiting the patent themselves.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That just ain't right. Won't someone think of the shareholders who should be profiting off of this invention?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This sounds like a violation of the EULA and TOS...I expect the TrumpDOJ to file an injunction asap
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 3D printing gun parts = bad
3D printing ventilators for sick people = good

You liberal medias make me sick.

/this post was funded by the NRA


To hell with how NRA feels...

Imagine what QA has been going thru the past couple years...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 4 people using one machine does NOT seem like it would pass basic sanitation standards. Emergency use sure. But not something that will be around after this all is over with, because id bet my bank account they are not making sure the air is actually filtered properly


Wait until the next pandemic hits us, they're going to be very useful.
 
