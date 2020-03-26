 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Toilet licking moron is now wasting valuable hospital space after testing positive for COVID-19   (nypost.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Toilet, Phil McGraw, Toilets, social media prankster claims, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, Outhouse, Flush toilet  
•       •       •

1130 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 10:25 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's your hospital room, moran
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I sure hope when patient outnumber respirators he's the first to be denied one.

We need his genes out of the pool.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lock him in a closed cell and leave him there, the idiot.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just shoot him.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He didn't clean the toilet before hitting the record button?! Woooowwwww
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's a face you'd never get tired of kicking.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Tik-Tok'.
Now it will be Tick tock...
 
philotech
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
People like this and those packing the parks in NYC should be given lower priority than the essential workers and those that are taking social distancing seriously...
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If he came down with the virus a couple of days after the stunt he wasn't catching, he was spreading.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: He didn't clean the toilet before hitting the record button?! Woooowwwww


If I'm doing that (narrator: he's not), I buy a brand new toilet from Lowe's, record it, then return it. Nobody will know it was just sitting on the floor, not installed.
 
acad1228
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You pays your money,
You takes your chances
 
Bowen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: He didn't clean the toilet before hitting the record button?! Woooowwwww


Of course he did. Still dumb though.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The coronavirus is not all bad. I'm actually rather optimistic.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm now ready for my corona overlord to take me out.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it can be proven that you caught this virus on purpose, then every hospital should legally be able to deny treatment to you.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

philotech: People like this and those packing the parks in NYC should be given lower priority than the essential workers and those that are taking social distancing seriously...


Their stupidity isn't going to make them any less infectious if left to wander the wilderness on their own.  Beyond that, it just isn't worth the moral cost of starting to make medical choices based on anything except medical reasons.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Influencer" biological waste
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And what was this asshat's handle, GayShawnMendes (NTTAWWT)?
Left me in 😎 stiches.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fun truthy factoid: he probably got it somewhere else, as the virus doesn't leak from anus, except maybe from Trump's anus after a licking by an infected sycophant.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's young, Trump said he isn't affected. I don't get why he's going to a hospital unless it's just for more attention.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should stick him in with the grocery store licker in Pennsylvania.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How is wishing this dumb kid death or recovery in a tent any different that expressing the notion that someone deserves to be sexually violated in prison for "reasons" any different?

And it's not like anyone can PROVE he got COVID that way.

Probably the same people who complain about the cops and the prisons.

Summary justice is summary justice.  Doesn't make it right.  Under any circumstance.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I only lick toilets when there's no global pandemic. Much safer.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A California social media prankster claims he was hospitalized with the coronavirus

Okay, there's several reasons to really examine that sentence and everything in this article.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Translation:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


It's not real.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: How is wishing this dumb kid death or recovery in a tent any different that expressing the notion that someone deserves to be sexually violated in prison for "reasons" any different?

And it's not like anyone can PROVE he got COVID that way.

Probably the same people who complain about the cops and the prisons.

Summary justice is summary justice.  Doesn't make it right.  Under any circumstance.


Why don't you go and lick his taint? No one's stopping you.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he dies.

I don't even feel bad about saying that. I hope he dies as a result of being an irresponsible ass who influences other people to act irresponsibly. He's making things WORSE for humanity, not better, and we'd be better off without his micro-brain poisoning the well.

Any social media "star" doing shiat like this-- Especially the ones who do it to products or fixtures in grocery stores-- gets zero sympathy from me, and a sincere wish that they drop out of the gene pool post haste.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why don't you go and lick his taint? No one's stopping you.


Well...technically, if he's on lockdown, he can't leave the house...so....
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark that.  Put on an ankle monitor, send em home to die.  Farking moron.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You know the phrase, "Whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger?"

For this idiot, the phrase should be, "Whatever doesn't kill you, make it stronger."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Please, do your thing Darwin.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: How is wishing this dumb kid death or recovery in a tent any different that expressing the notion that someone deserves to be sexually violated in prison for "reasons" any different?


Quite simple.

If you are sexually assaulted, in prison or anywhere else, you are the victim of a criminal assault.

If you are stupid enough to go around licking toilets during a pandemic and proud enough of it to post it online, you are a f*cking moron. Resources are scarce, why waste them on people who may be too stupid to live.
 
Gooch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bye Felickia...
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Best he can hope for now is that he's given his own little sidebar box in the history book that covers the pandemic.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: Cdr.Murdock: How is wishing this dumb kid death or recovery in a tent any different that expressing the notion that someone deserves to be sexually violated in prison for "reasons" any different?

And it's not like anyone can PROVE he got COVID that way.

Probably the same people who complain about the cops and the prisons.

Summary justice is summary justice.  Doesn't make it right.  Under any circumstance.

Why don't you go and lick his taint? No one's stopping you.


Why don't you go lick boots.

Or are you only "woke" when it suits you?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's faking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan called Larz 'scum' and said that his catching the virus was 'karma.'
It comes as the number who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the US soared to more than 55,000, including 784 deaths.
Morgan said this morning: 'Karma is a strange thing. If you behave in such a reckless, moronic, selfless manner, karma will catch up with you.

So, why won't karma catch up with you?
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 696x632]


That's just dumb.  Heat rises.  The beer should be in the bottom and use the tank for the grill.  Armatures.
 
RedT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Karma Bus be like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.