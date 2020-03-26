 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Daily Mail says this woman going to the supermarket in a zorb ball is just a prank, but offers no evidence to prove this. Subby now doubts existence of pranks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The surface area of that ball is going to increase the changes she catches the virus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur.  This is how I... wait for it.... roll.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im glad that people who are desperate for attention are still able to get their fix.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going around in that ball is just ASKING for teenagers to push you down a hill.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go dressed as a zombie. More appropriate with the crisis..
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is how you keep your groceries from spilling.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's when you pay money for news aggregates, Subby
 
kmfjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
time to bring tar and feathering back for these assholes
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmfjd: time to bring tar and feathering back for these assholes


She's the asshole? There's so many people out there that deserve that description. This is just silly.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do not taunt Happy Fun Zorb Ball

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't forget the TP.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
