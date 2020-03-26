 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Stay at home orders may impact cougar behavior
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course they are going to have to move towards more populated areas if the singles bars and nightclubs are all closed.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure there's plenty of white wine and White Claw.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They just need signs to warn those wary single young male travelers.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's okay, she's just his stepmother.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just down the road from me...

To be honest, we see a lot of wildlife in this area. Usually with Prada bags and too much makeup.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Just down the road from me...

To be honest, we see a lot of wildlife in this area. Usually with Prada bags and too much makeup.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cougars gonna coug...
 
