(Fox 8 Cleveland)   List of Amazon warehouses hit by coronavirus, for those of you who want COVID PRIME   (fox8.com) divider line
20
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


vs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.nbc4i.com/community/healt​h​/coronavirus/list-of-amazon-warehouses​-hit-by-coronavirus-grows-tmw/

Non fox link for those who won't click fox
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get a brain, Moreno Valley, CA.
 
Linkster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My TP order is stuck in Vegas, fark!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moreno Valley? Oh that's a tiny one no one uses. *eyeroll*

(for those who don't know SoCal, all the warehouses in Moreno Valley are destinations for goods from the port of Long Beach, which is why the 60 freeway looks like a truck stop parking lot all the time)
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Awww shiat and how long does that stuff live on cardboard and packages? Well on the plus side with the delay in shipping it's hopefully inactive by the time your crap arrives.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Awww shiat and how long does that stuff live on cardboard and packages? Well on the plus side with the delay in shipping it's hopefully inactive by the time your crap arrives.


I treat every package coming into my home as if it has the live virus on it.  It's an involved process of opening, washing hands, removing stuff from inside it, washng off stuff, washing hands, disposal of packing, washing hands and surfaces touched.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: https://www.nbc4i.com/community/healt​h​/coronavirus/list-of-amazon-warehouses​-hit-by-coronavirus-grows-tmw/

Non fox link for those who won't click fox


Not a big fan of their clickbait shiat, either, but thanks.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I DON'T CARE HOW MANY OF YOU STUPID DRONES DIE DROWNING IN YOUR OWN BLOOD, I MUST HAVE MY CHEAP CONSUMER GOODS!
 
Farksteron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't access any other links that have a list.. is amazon trying to bring those sites down?
Anyway, can someone post the list.. please?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Awww shiat and how long does that stuff live on cardboard and packages? Well on the plus side with the delay in shipping it's hopefully inactive by the time your crap arrives.


Data is fuzzy, but research has been done and it could be as long as 100 hours. The study noted they had a much wider spread of datapoinst on cardboard than they did on impermeable plastic or metals, so they're less willing to predict times, but they did have one fractional sample live 22 hours and another sample live 40.

So. A while. More research is happening on this.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I DON'T CARE HOW MANY OF YOU STUPID DRONES DIE DROWNING IN YOUR OWN BLOOD, I MUST HAVE MY CHEAP CONSUMER GOODS!


Your groceries are coated in it, too.
 
schubie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The way Atlanta area ICUs look, it's gotta be at least one warehouse. We don't test anyone so....
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Katy might be one of the warehouses my inventory is kept in. I ship, er, shipped everything to FTW1, which is next to DFW, but I don't know where things actually wind up. They stopped accepting new FBA shipments last week, and I haven't logged in since last Tuesday.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm game! Who needs regular Covid anyway?

I'm looking forward to the extra bells and whistles of Covid Prime. I hear that once you experience the explosive diarrhea and thirst for brains, you'll never go back.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Subtonic: I DON'T CARE HOW MANY OF YOU STUPID DRONES DIE DROWNING IN YOUR OWN BLOOD, I MUST HAVE MY CHEAP CONSUMER GOODS!

Your groceries are coated in it, too.


THEN MAY THE UPS GUY CHOKE HIS DYING BREATH DELIVERING A BAG OF DOG FOOD AS WELL!
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 570x743]

vs

[Fark user image 850x637]


Is that Boxxie?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Awww shiat and how long does that stuff live on cardboard and packages? Well on the plus side with the delay in shipping it's hopefully inactive by the time your crap arrives.


How do you know the delivery driver didn't contaminate it?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

schubie: The way Atlanta area ICUs look, it's gotta be at least one warehouse. We don't test anyone so....


I know more than a handful of people in the Buford area that still think this is nothing and everyone should keep going out as usual.  "it's just a cold."

Come to think of it, a couple of them and their friends are local wannabe Nazis.  Hmmm, on one hand maybe some of them will die.  On the other, they'd deliberately spread it.
 
philotech
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Leave the boxes outside, Lysol the contents, and wash your hands after... 

All essential employees should be given masks by their employers...
 
