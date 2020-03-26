 Skip to content
(Fox 40 Sacramento)   _________ has been deadliest day in reported coronavirus deaths in US is the new evergreen headline
    New York City, United States, U.S. state, new cases, number ofnovel coronavirusdeaths, state reports, President Donald Trump, Social distancing guidelines  
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, at least mass shootings are down.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we're exceptional.  The rules that apply to other countries don't apply here.

http://91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visua​l​ization/
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words to say "math works."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait until you see Thursday's figures.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I just ran this math problem:

Germany hospitalized / Germany infected = X
US hospitalized / X = Possible actual US infection rate

Someone else go run those numbers please, because I really don't believe the result I got.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Attempted bombings are up.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welcome to the new normal subby. Previously it was global warming in 20__ is the hottest year on record, compared to the previous record made last year.

/Though with this new disaster keeping everyone indoors may make it the first year we can mitigate the other issue.
 
mathamagical
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Then think about how our hospital admits are probably lower since sick people avoid the hospital here since they can't afford it.

Then think about how many Germans have underlying health conditions like obesity or diabeetus compared to us.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

4
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

*

according to GOP math; reality need not apply
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Almost 1,100 deaths in the USA.  On average, the "flu" kills around 10-20,000 PER YEAR in the United
States.  Now, a "virus expert" in the UK, who said the U.S. could see 5,000,000 deaths and 2,000,000 in
the UK is saying he "might have missed this and predicts that around 20,000 in the US and 2,000 in the
UK.  Hummmm about the same number that die each year in the USA of the flu.
The corona virus, is a family that also includes the cold, flu, EBOLA, SARS, MERS and now
CARS- China Acute Respiratory Syndrome
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ASS has been the deadliest day in reported coronavirus deaths in the US is the new evergreen headline

/Everyone loves Mad Libs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
retroent.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it Easter yet?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lol
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm still working (such as it is) and during lunch, I leave my building and go to a local park/jogging track, sit in my car, listen to an audiobook and eat.  During the summer I walk for about a mile each day, assuming it isn't raining, but during the winter and spring, I just usually sit in the parking lot, eat, listen and play candy crush.

I did that today.  It was nice here in Cleveland, but I stayed in my car anyway.  But about 15 people were out walking.  In groups. Anywhere from 3 to 6 people, shoulder-to-shoulder, walking and talking.  One dumb-ass was walking the opposite direction so they passed everyone twice per lap.

It is that shiat right there driving the slope (well, exponent) of that curve.  The sad part is that Ohio's response has been pretty good, I think.  In hindsight, which this will all be ruthlessly judged by, maybe school closings and SIP wasn't started soon enough, but it was pretty close to the front of the pack.  And these assholes are just defying it.  And that is probably going on all over the other states that have rules in place.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in japan, where they are basically doing the same thing that trump thinks is good enough:

At a store not far from the park, Kazuhisa Haraguchi, 36, stood in a long line for a chance to buy a limited-edition pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.
Mr. Haraguchi said that he was worried about how the virus was spreading in the United States and Europe, but that he wasn't too concerned about the situation in Japan.
"It's scary, but it doesn't seem like there's much of it here right now," he said. "If I die, at least I'll die with my sneakers."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
C: today.

the answer is always C.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You're behind the times.  We're close to 1,150 deaths now.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've run into a few people buying into the "this will all be over in 2-3 weeks" shiat and I keep asking them what they believe it means that even the log scale charts aren't showing any signs of flattening yet.

Unfortunately it turns out that most people don't know what "log scale" is.

This all makes a lot of sense, really.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Is it 20,000 with or without isolation factored in? If it's 20,000 factoring in isolation and social distancing, could it be closer to 100,000 w/o? Where are the citations for these numbers you're refuting?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Today always fills in the blank in this case

/Sucks
 
adj_m
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Friday: Hey, it went down!
Saturday: Uh oh
 
