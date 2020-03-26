 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Just topped a thousand dead people as nutcases say, hey what's the big deal? People die all the time. We need to get back to making money. Besides, these people wanted to die so that they no longer take up space. They are terrible earners   (huffpost.com) divider line
34
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The right wing nuts don't care, especially as the majority of the deaths are in cities, which every Red Blooded American knows are where those ebil demonrats live.

They're just sitting in a rotting trailer in the middle of nowhere, sipping a cheep beer, fondling their gun, and waiting on their SS Disability (bad back) check to show up - delighted that Trump is both hurting the ones that need it, and sending an extra check to them.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These "nutcases" know exactly what they are doing.  They know things aren't looking good (or looking worse than they were) for them holding power so they are trying to get their legions of morons to take up this narrative.  They were calling this thing a hoax when they should have been acting to prevent its impact and now that we are suffering its impact, they're trying to change it to "no big deal" by saying we should work through it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You have to look on the bright side. 1000 less people to compete with for toilet paper.
 
mrparks
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Would the Farker who said "fridge trucks" in a thread yesterday step right up and claim your prize of six squares of TP.

/Some sort of caged ghost.
 
Abox
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was more afraid of ebola.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
By "nutcases" clearly we're talking about this one primarily:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1000 dead from coronavirus, probably more people saved from car accidents and mass shootings.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You have to look on the bright side. 1000 less people to compete with for toilet paper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Life is precious!

Though if there's no angle to control women, 'precious' has a pretty firm dollar value.
 
Marine1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The right wing nuts don't care, especially as the majority of the deaths are in cities, which every Red Blooded American knows are where those ebil demonrats live.

They're just sitting in a rotting trailer in the middle of nowhere, sipping a cheep beer, fondling their gun, and waiting on their SS Disability (bad back) check to show up - delighted that Trump is both hurting the ones that need it, and sending an extra check to them.


Bud, this lack of response is pretty much the NYC mindset at work.

"fark you, I got mine", "what's in it for me", "why should I care about what happens in your town", "you suckers should have seen this coming" and other parts of the rationale of the tri-state area are now being blown back in its face, and obviously, they don't like it.

The guy who is running the show is from Queens and spent the majority of his professional life in Manhattan.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those fools are crazy to think the virus is a left wing conspiracy. It's actually a right wing conspiracy. I'm not crazy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From here on out, any time a conservative claims they're pro-life, I'm going to punch them until there are pieces of bone in their stool.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did you mean to say that 1000 people have been gloriously reunited with Lord Jesus in eternal heaven and relieved their beleaguered families and these golden United States of the financial burden they represented? Hallelujah!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can you imagine? 1,000 people who are so mean and nasty that they died just to make Donnie look bad.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let it roll. put them out of their misery if they are suffering, economic effects are irrelevant
 
Unright
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 1000 dead from coronavirus, probably more people saved from car accidents and mass shootings.


I saw a dark humor joke the other day.

Asked why Trump gets no credit for his unconventional solution to stopping school shootings.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
BuT tHe FlU kIlLs ThOuSaNdS eVeRy YeAr!1!1
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that they were all boomers anyway so they don't really matter and it's good and probably trump supporters anyway.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BuT tHe FlU kIlLs ThOuSaNdS eVeRy YeAr!1!1


and?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BuT tHe FlU kIlLs ThOuSaNdS eVeRy YeAr!1!1

and?


Man, I had enough trouble typing that as it is.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Barbosa also appeared to be playing on an old stereotype held by some Mexicans that poor sanitation standards may have strengthened their immune systems by exposing them to bacteria or other bugs."

stereotype or fourth grade science you decide
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey it worked during the plague
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For some
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Three people yesterday gave me the "Did you know 60,000 people died of the flu?" lecture. They must be getting it from the same RW source.

I wanted to explain to them how coronavirus deaths will almost certainly dwarf that figure by an order of magnitude, but I didn't have any crayons on me.
 
redonkulon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
USA!
<cough>
USA!
<gasp>
USA!
<wheeze>
U......S........<eeeeeeeeeeeeeee>
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sewer workers had a high survivability rate comparably
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is hitting he major cities first and hard. You know, cities with multiple major hospitals with hundreds of beds and staffs of thousands, these hospitals are already getting overwhelmed.

Just wait until it starts moving through the rural county areas where hospitals are small, poorly managed, understaffed, under supplied and even fewer people have health insurance or cash resources to seek medical help, the kind of hospital systems that almost always transport critical patients to larger city hospitals for treatment.

My guess is there are going to be a lot of country folks dying in their trailers from respiratory failures that will attributed to Cleetus's 'beeties'. The good news is there is no lack of heroine or meth in rural America, so at the very least they will be able to self medicate on some pretty strong pain killers.

I am just glad we have a confident, selfless leader like Trump to steer us out of all this. I heard he was actually going to do something today besides put down governors begging for help on Twitter and word salad his way through a 40 minute campaign rally about how awesome his response to all this has been.
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, if it's patriotic for old people to take the chance of getting Coronavirus and return to "life as normal", then wouldn't it be even MORE patriotic for them to just kill themselves outright, and thus avoid the chance of taking a ventilator and hospital bed away from their grandchildren?

/just following their logic to the natural conclusion...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jesterling: MythDragon: You have to look on the bright side. 1000 less people to compete with for toilet paper.

[Fark user image image 180x180]


Dammit. I wasn't fully awake yet. But my shame is unbearable.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're going to be #1 on the the infection count list by the end of today. The deaths will keep climbing for weeks.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think we need a new slogan to let people like Trump know how we feel about this whole going back to work in a week to save the economy.

We should keep it simple and straight forward. How about;

Fark your portfolio!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BuT tHe FlU kIlLs ThOuSaNdS eVeRy YeAr!1!1


The concept of placing something in context is to keep the general lay population who has no idea the first thing about viral pathogenesis is to keep them from spiraling into an insane panic induced state of mind.  You know like having people constantly say "look how many are dead, there are more to come!" people panic buying whatever items aren't being restricted at the grocery store (I watched someone buy every container of hummus because they could 2 days ago).  Overwhelming healthcare services with people not actually sick with covid19 (but will be sick with it because they were exposed once they were in a healthcare setting) seeking medical care of allergies.

So far, it looks like Germany and South Korea may have the best idea of how covid19 actually is acting in the human population.

So good, news everyone has managed to do exactly that.  My personal favorite part right now is they are working on 'messaging' to reduce the social stigma people who have been quarantined  for covid19.  Because apparently nobody wants to associate with someone who has been infected and cleared the pathogen and are thus either immune or will have a very mild disease should they get reinfected.

TL;DR -- keep freaking out, because every time you do, you make everything worse.

/Wearing multiple masks doesn't do anything
//Stop touching your goddamn face if you wear gloves
///For the love of fark, stop using delivery services.  You're creating individuals who are now traveling to different regions of a city and interacting with a large number of people all of which have unknown health status.
////Pick up your own goddamn food.  If you're sick, use a curbside grocery pickup service.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zepillin: "Barbosa also appeared to be playing on an old stereotype held by some Mexicans that poor sanitation standards may have strengthened their immune systems by exposing them to bacteria or other bugs."

stereotype or fourth grade science you decide


A guy I used to work with claimed that he could eat almost anything on account of growing up in Jamaica, and on that basis having a "third world stomach".  I think all the rest of us just thought that was a weird idea.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
New numbers:

67 days to go from first case to 100,000 cases.
11 days to go from 100,000 cases to 200,000 cases.
4 days to go from 200,000 cases to 300,000 cases.
3 days to go from 300,000 cases to 400,000 cases.
2 days to go from 400,000 cases to 500,000 cases.

And the day's not over yet. I'd like to think we won't hit 600K tomorrow, but I can't completely discount that.
 
