(WGNO)   Woman 'who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community' purposely coughed on $35,000 worth of supermarket food   (wgno.com) divider line
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
robertus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Covid is perfect cover for her disappearance and death.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to guarantee a virus test.... works every time, if you don't mind a little jail time with your test.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did she also video it for YouTube? Y'know, like so many other assholes hoping to exploit a pandemic to become "Internet famous?"
 
srb68
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in PA... Surprised that no one with an open carry permit solved that problem.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If ever there were a time to name this "person" and post her picture, this would be it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good thing she didn't cough on the TP.  That's 6 digits of damages.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've never wanted to hit a woman before..
 
evilchode
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't some jerkoff get charged with terrorism for something similar last week?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice a New Orleans paper is covering the antics of a rural Pennsylvania local.  After recovering from the Mardi Gras corona party and  hangover, there's really nothing to report from Louisiana.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
LOCK HER UP!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Careful honey, stairwells in police stations are notoriously slippery.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This pandemic is bringing out both the best and the worst in people. That second group has been routinely shocking me, which is unexpected as I had assumed by now that I had become completely jaded.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
By the time they itemize that and print it out she is going to have TP for a year.

Who says crime doesn't pay.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So she smoked too much chronic and had to cough? Happens to the best of us.

/Not me though
//Drugs are bad
 
