(WHO TV Des Moines)   As blood supplies plunge, gay men still aren't allowed to donate
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only because of how the GOP handled that pandemic.

People can be screened.
You can get AIDS from straight people's blood.

There is no science to that policy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Only because of how the GOP handled that pandemic.

People can be screened.
You can get AIDS from straight people's blood.

There is no science to that policy.


They'll probably add Asians to that list now.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this gay man is a universal donor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only people dying. Not something that the administration considers important, after all.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Iowan can make a difference but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one group cannot. Men who have had sex with other men in the last 12 months

I guess you can still donate if you're gay, but really bad at it?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you GET IT, subby?

blood exchange is the #3 cause of catching Teh Ghey.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Only because of how the GOP handled that pandemic.

People can be screened.
You can get AIDS from straight people's blood.

There is no science to that policy.


Should be...

Under penalty of perjury, you and to the best of your knowledge your partner have been monogamous for x amount of time.

/I'll let the experts fill in the x
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you have to do is be celibate for a year.

Doesn't sound like much of a stretch for your average Farker
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: All you have to do is be celibate for a year.

Doesn't sound like much of a stretch for your average Farker


Umm, that was comedy. Not meant as a serious statement.

/also not allowed give blood where I live because of time spent in Ireland and the UK during the Mad Cow scare
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they loosened that up ages ago in Canada, but I am afraid to look because I am keeping that excuse for not donating blook as a fall-back should they decide that Mad Cow Disease is no longer a disqualifier 30 or 40 years later.  I would give blood but I is chicken. Also, my Mother used to give blood all the time and was always sick as a dog afterwards, but then she is a bit small and aenemic and obviously has little blood to spare, although it is in very high demand.

My own blood might be in highish demand, I think, but I need somebody to remind me what my Rhesus factor is. It might be all too common.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: And this gay man is a universal donor.


Does that mean both AC and DC?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well today stonks are bullish maybe tomorrow when they are bearish again
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Every Iowan can make a difference but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one group cannot. Men who have had sex with other men in the last 12 months

I guess you can still donate if you're gay, but really bad at it?


Why do you think we legalized gay marriage?
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been married a long time
so now I'm eligible here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Don't you GET IT, subby?

blood exchange is the #3 cause of catching Teh Ghey.


Remember when Archie Bunker got a transfusion from a black man?

No? What the Hell have you been binge watching for the last fifty years, Kiddo?
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Gubbo: All you have to do is be celibate for a year.

Doesn't sound like much of a stretch for your average Farker

Umm, that was comedy. Not meant as a serious statement.

/also not allowed give blood where I live because of time spent in Ireland and the UK during the Mad Cow scare


I wanted to riff off you about there being average Farkers and then there are Fabulous Farkers then I self-censored

Eh, I've been on timeout before
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you've received a handjob in the last 12 months?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watermelon Man. One of my all time favourite "movies I never watch". Right up there with The Great Lebowitz.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a somber and grim situation. The nurses have to deal with enough. They dont need a bunch of drunk frat boys shouting at them to show their tits.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: What if you've received a handjob in the last 12 months?


In that case, you should stop bragging. It was a year ago already!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: What if you've received a handjob in the last 12 months?


Unless you received it from the Queen of England or possibly Prince Charles or Randy Andy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: This is a somber and grim situation. The nurses have to deal with enough. They dont need a bunch of drunk frat boys shouting at them to show their tits.


Oh, just transfer them all to the COVID ward where people have more serious problems than even Frat Boys.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Arkanaut: Every Iowan can make a difference but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one group cannot. Men who have had sex with other men in the last 12 months

I guess you can still donate if you're gay, but really bad at it?

Why do you think we legalized gay marriage?


Because it makes cheating hotter?
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes no sense.  IF a gay man has had the same partner, and only that same partner, and both are negative -- he still cannot donate.

What about a straight man who goes to bed with a different woman every week?  Can he donate?  As long as she is not a whore or a drug user?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the highly acidic nature of gay blood eats through the IV bags. You saw 'Alien' right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Every Iowan can make a difference but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one group cannot. Men who have had sex with other men in the last 12 months

I guess you can still donate if you're gay, but really bad at it?


Oh, drat. I forgot the 12 month gotcha. I guess if I am going to exploit this homophobia thing, I am going to have to go out and have sex with a street person, perferably one of the young ones who do something that puts them at HIV risk in the first 24 hours on the street.

I guess I never had a good excuse lined up. My ducks are not in a row. They are all over the fecking swamp.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you want to relax the criterion about testing for bloodborne pathogens in a crisis, feel free. But there are sound demographic principles for excluding injection drug users and men who have sex with men from blood donation on HIV grounds.

Although surveys indicate that 50% just lie about it.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Diogenes: And this gay man is a universal donor.

Does that mean both AC and DC?


LOL.  Yes, but that's a separate matter.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Gubbo: All you have to do is be celibate for a year.

Doesn't sound like much of a stretch for your average Farker

Umm, that was comedy. Not meant as a serious statement.

/also not allowed give blood where I live because of time spent in Ireland and the UK during the Mad Cow scare


Good point, there are quite a few risk categories that aren't allowed even though the actual risk is fairly low.  Seems like the problem is more that it's hard to run a blood drive while not allowing groups of more than three than lack of donors. How the fark do you do that? Not to mention most of the people needing blood are going to have compromised immune systems.  You can have covid and not know it then your blood get put in someone with a farked immune system. Nobody is a safe donor if you've been to the grocery store in the last two weeks.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: This makes no sense.  IF a gay man has had the same partner, and only that same partner, and both are negative -- he still cannot donate.

What about a straight man who goes to bed with a different woman every week?  Can he donate?  As long as she is not a whore or a drug user?


It's just a numbers game. Homosexual men account for 66% of HIV patients (despite being 2% of the population).
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: vudukungfu: Only because of how the GOP handled that pandemic.

People can be screened.
You can get AIDS from straight people's blood.

There is no science to that policy.

They'll probably add Asians to that list now.


Well damnit..
*walks away towing a wagon with half an Asian.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: [Fark user image image 635x664]
If you want to relax the criterion about testing for bloodborne pathogens in a crisis, feel free. But there are sound demographic principles for excluding injection drug users and men who have sex with men from blood donation on HIV grounds.

Although surveys indicate that 50% just lie about it.


Whew. Zero contact with either sex. I'm safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mottsnil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I think they loosened that up ages ago in Canada, but I am afraid to look because I am keeping that excuse for not donating blook as a fall-back should they decide that Mad Cow Disease is no longer a disqualifier 30 or 40 years later.  I would give blood but I is chicken. Also, my Mother used to give blood all the time and was always sick as a dog afterwards, but then she is a bit small and aenemic and obviously has little blood to spare, although it is in very high demand.

My own blood might be in highish demand, I think, but I need somebody to remind me what my Rhesus factor is. It might be all too common.


I wonder if they would consider loosening the weight requirement this one time given the urgency.  I bet that there are people (myself included) who don't meet the weight requirement that are more than willing to donate.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: ... It's just a numbers game. Homosexual men account for 66% of HIV patients (despite being 2% of the population).


2%?  Many sources put it at being between 8% and 11%, if bisexual men are included.  Where do you see 2%?  Maybe, some 'fly-over' states with no large gay community, also not likely to self-identify?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: Frank N Stein: ... It's just a numbers game. Homosexual men account for 66% of HIV patients (despite being 2% of the population).

2%?  Many sources put it at being between 8% and 11%, if bisexual men are included.  Where do you see 2%?  Maybe, some 'fly-over' states with no large gay community, also not likely to self-identify?


https://www.kff.org/hivaids/report/hi​v​aids-in-the-lives-of-gay-and-bisexual-​men-in-the-united-states/
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mottsnil:

I wonder if they would consider loosening the weight requirement this one time given the urgency.  I bet that there are people (myself included) who don't meet the weight requirement that are more than willing to donate.

Fark user imageView Full Size

What poster may look like
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?  So are a lot of "druggie" types, those with other cronic problems.
Homosexual men, still have a higher likelyhood of passing on HIV, as
do IV drug users.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thunderpickle: Frank N Stein: ... It's just a numbers game. Homosexual men account for 66% of HIV patients (despite being 2% of the population).

2%?  Many sources put it at being between 8% and 11%, if bisexual men are included.  Where do you see 2%?  Maybe, some 'fly-over' states with no large gay community, also not likely to self-identify?


https://news.gallup.com/poll/259571/a​m​ericans-greatly-overestimate-gay-popul​ation.aspx
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: This text is now purple: [Fark user image image 635x664]
If you want to relax the criterion about testing for bloodborne pathogens in a crisis, feel free. But there are sound demographic principles for excluding injection drug users and men who have sex with men from blood donation on HIV grounds.

Although surveys indicate that 50% just lie about it.

Whew. Zero contact with either sex. I'm safe.
[Fark user image 425x239]


20+ years of a Sears catalog means you only have to worry about unexpected paper cuts and splinters when not wearing shoes to the attic.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
*opens link*  Huh.  I didnt know Jared Fogle started a journalism career.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
As a few others mentioned already, because of the Mad Cow (Creutzfeldt-Jakob) I am also unable to donate anymore due to serving in Germany and traveling almost all of Europe during my time over there. The test is only postmortem, I cannot really be cleared ever. I used to give every 7-8 weeks on the regular for years, I wanted to be on the Wall of Top Donors in my hometown's Red Cross HQ.

MOOOOOO Mother Farkers!
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Diogenes: trappedspirit: Diogenes: And this gay man is a universal donor.

Does that mean both AC and DC?

LOL.  Yes, but that's a separate matter.


It occurred to me the other day when I was asked for the name of a local Dr by an RVer from another state that their are a lot of people who are going to be in serious trouble if/when they end up in the ER during this event. He advised me that he was not going to go see my Dr b/c he was 'too dark'. His family does not go to Dr's who are brown or gay.

Okay then; what happens when you or one of yours gets deathly ill and hits the ER? I am quite sure my son and his husband - both Dr's - will not hold it against you for being a prejudiced asshole and will try to the best of their ability to help you and yours. You do you though!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mottsnil: brantgoose: I think they loosened that up ages ago in Canada, but I am afraid to look because I am keeping that excuse for not donating blook as a fall-back should they decide that Mad Cow Disease is no longer a disqualifier 30 or 40 years later.  I would give blood but I is chicken. Also, my Mother used to give blood all the time and was always sick as a dog afterwards, but then she is a bit small and aenemic and obviously has little blood to spare, although it is in very high demand.

My own blood might be in highish demand, I think, but I need somebody to remind me what my Rhesus factor is. It might be all too common.

I wonder if they would consider loosening the weight requirement this one time given the urgency.  I bet that there are people (myself included) who don't meet the weight requirement that are more than willing to donate.


Is there an upper limit? Because the lower limit is there so they don't drain people that can't handle it. They could take less from smaller people if they needed it.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The rise of HIV tainted blood supplies in the 80s was entirely on the fault of blood suppliers not wanting to pay the extra costs for pasteurization methods. They knowingly allowed tainted supplies to be spread and used, and even shipped them overseas illegally for profit when finally banned here in the US

https://www.kpbs.org/news/2011/aug/04​/​bad-blood-cautionary-tale/

All for greed.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mottsnil: brantgoose: I think they loosened that up ages ago in Canada, but I am afraid to look because I am keeping that excuse for not donating blook as a fall-back should they decide that Mad Cow Disease is no longer a disqualifier 30 or 40 years later.  I would give blood but I is chicken. Also, my Mother used to give blood all the time and was always sick as a dog afterwards, but then she is a bit small and aenemic and obviously has little blood to spare, although it is in very high demand.

My own blood might be in highish demand, I think, but I need somebody to remind me what my Rhesus factor is. It might be all too common.

I wonder if they would consider loosening the weight requirement this one time given the urgency.  I bet that there are people (myself included) who don't meet the weight requirement that are more than willing to donate.


No, i asked. Not here anyway
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: [Fark user image image 635x664]
If you want to relax the criterion about testing for bloodborne pathogens in a crisis, feel free. But there are sound demographic principles for excluding injection drug users and men who have sex with men from blood donation on HIV grounds.

Although surveys indicate that 50% just lie about it.


Funny, as they had no problem using those exact groups for blood donations back when they knew things like Hep B & C were prevalent.

This has been known for decades.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe blood, but I'm sure they are donating plenty of other stuff
 
geduld
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Giving platelets on Sunday.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: mottsnil:

I wonder if they would consider loosening the weight requirement this one time given the urgency.  I bet that there are people (myself included) who don't meet the weight requirement that are more than willing to donate.

[Fark user image 850x510]
What poster may look like


LOL, poster has sharp knees!  One click on fark handle can verify.
 
