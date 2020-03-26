 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Don't feel so bad about yourself having to self-isolate in these coronavirus times, some people are having a worse quarantine than you   (the-sun.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Paper, enclosed photo, self-quarantine, Toilet paper, toilet paper, Feces, worse quarantine, photo of a long twisted item  
•       •       •

2322 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, everyone we know who has children.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having recently renovated a bathroom, I feel for the person whose bathroom is now unusable during the quarantine. That's got to suck on so many levels.

Also ditto for those whose kitchens are stuck in mid renovation.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 425x655]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackPete: Having recently renovated a bathroom, I feel for the person whose bathroom is now unusable during the quarantine. That's got to suck on so many levels.

Also ditto for those whose kitchens are stuck in mid renovation.


That's the worst one, you can't even heel it down the drain.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 425x655]


Where do you live? If like to send u ........... Beer? ..... yeah beer.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x655]


Mrs P ordered TP online a few weeks back.
Ended up with a six pack of these on accident (not that big, but definitely the bathroom stall size). Guess I'll have to MacGyver a roll holder at some point.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My life has changed very little. I'm just waiting for you outside people to stop farking things up so I can go back out again.

Normally you all do a pretty good job: I go outside, things are running, stores are open, etc. I can get done what I need to do.
Good on you, but it's times like these where I start to question your worth to me.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the email I got from my garbage company yesterday.   They are complaining about the rash of "hot loads"(not a euphemism) they've been getting.  Apparently people stuck at home have been working on their home improvement projects that have been on hold resulting various chemicals getting thrown away and starting garbage trucks on fire when they mix in the truck. It even came with a picture of one of their trucks dumping a load of burning garbage in the street.

Also, I just got a spam call for a free stay in a 5 star Hilton hotel.  I wouldn't think that would be a productive scam right now.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the person who's supposedly baffled by what is clearly a big effing snake skin. Guy needs to deal with that shiat FAST.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOW, I got my government check already!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: I like the person who's supposedly baffled by what is clearly a big effing snake skin. Guy needs to deal with that shiat FAST.


Well, hopefully the solution isn't eat it and start this shiat over.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been fortunate enough to be able to WFH this week and spending most of it out in the garage working on my hotrod. Today, an email arrived that the powers that be are rethinking the total shutdown and may resume limited R&D work. That's a total of 3 of us that do that actual experiments that would have to be in the lab. The rest would continue to WFH for our safety of course.

I could see it if I was in the medical or pharma division of the company, but I am in the semiconductor industry low-k structure former and porogen research department. The things I do won't even come into use for years if at all, we can take a little break.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reddit posts aggregated in Bored Panda, then curated into the Sun, then submitted to Fark.

It's the cirrrrcccccleee of liiffffeee
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is hilarious seeing all the parents having to actually spend time with their kids. Our next-door neighbour works from home, and his wife works at the BBC. He now has both their girls at home every day. I can hear the impending insanity in his voice from our garden.

He thought he had a great life, wife out at work all day, kids out all day. He spent a lot of the day cleaning as he has OCD.

Now she is out and he has to look after their kids, a very demanding pair of girls around age 10 (as far as I can tell).

It is plain he hates it and is near breaking point, and it's only been a few days, not even a week.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask the people from TFD about my home haircut last night.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Think about how good you have it, someone else is stuck inside with your Ex.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quarantine has been awful. Two hours in the hot tub then I'm going fishing after I get a bite to eat...
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still working.
I am a tech supporting essential businesses.
At least traffic isn't bad.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I'm still working.
I am a tech supporting essential businesses.
At least traffic isn't bad.


That's pretty much my gig, but working from home. My car needs a new battery, so I'm driving in circles for 20 minutes every few days to keep it going until... ?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am working on a sewing project in my closet workroom. We were supposed to go to a Lincoln thing later this month, that got cancelled. Still working on my mourning dress, then I'll have it.
Our school is doing online stuff, and I helped with the morning announcements, so that there is something familiar for them to see and hear.

Went for a walk with my son, took an antihistamine after! Oh my the pollen, and it's only March! We are ok for TP for a while, hopefully we can find more to restock.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.