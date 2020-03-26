 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Hundreds of Aussie backpackers attend huge Bondi Beach party after ignoring coronavirus warning. Welp this being Australia you pretty much know how this is going to end   (thesun.ie) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Their bodies covered in deadly spiders and jellyfish?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Head bit off by a gator and then gut-kicked by a kangaroo?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get bit by a venomous snake while running away from an attacking cassowary?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Killed by crocs, snakes, spiders and jellyfish while drunkenly singing Waltzing Matilda?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Drop bears?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Eaten by syphilitic wallabies?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"This being (fill in the blank), you mean.  This seems to work out the same way pretty much everywhere
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First Hitler, now this.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They had a Pub Feed and then went on Smoko?

- Everything I know about Australia I learned from The Chats music videos.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Throw another Foster on the barbie?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drunkenly wrestled crocs while throwing boomerangs, and playing the didjeridu?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They discovered that they could make Japanese kaiju films by merely filming the local wildlife?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
reallifeglobal.comView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
check
check
check
check
check
check
check
OOOhhhh

Chained to the front of a truck driven by a guy with a massive mohawk in a post-apocalyptic scene?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeroyB
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dingoes eating my baby?
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Singing in an Alpine meadow?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Head bit off by a gator and then gut-kicked by a kangaroo?


Crocodile. Alligators are found in the northern hemisphere.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They....fix the cable?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Couldn't care less at this point. You've known for weeks about what to do, why to do it, and how to be successful doing it, and these assholes deliberately, unabashedly ignored all of that because no one's the boss 'a them.

Now that they've contracted COVID-19, they're suddenly all "maybe social distancing and self-isolation is a good idea?!"

Tired of listening to morons and halfwits whine about how "they didn't know." The worst part? Listening to the twit in that article try to blame the Australian authorities for "inconsistent guidelines." Really?!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: They discovered that they could make Japanese kaiju films by merely filming the local wildlife?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

\it's like they covered the opera house in kaiju musk...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "maybe social distancing and self-isolation is a good idea?!"


To be fair, just being in Australia mostly accomplishes this goal.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like backpackers in Australia rather than Australian backpackers but I'm sure there are Australian backpackers in other places doing idiot things too.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
