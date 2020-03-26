 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVQ Billings)   Attention Medical Farkers: Need N95 masks and can't get them? This Billings, Montana-based neurosurgeon came up with a brilliant solution   (ktvq.com) divider line
25
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 12:00 AM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby here...Mods please let this go green. It could help solve a major problem around the world. The file to print the mask is free online. So anyone, anywhere, with access to a 3D printer can print a mask. In Billings where this started, the news spread very quickly, local businesses, the school district, local colleges and even individuals have donated their 3D printers to make as many of these things as they can. Please help me spread the word!
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please greenlight it, if only because we could all use a story about humans being clever and awesome right now
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is important.

Almost as important as cat videos?

Not quite, but given the dire circumstances, I'll make an exception.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it's like my experience with 3D printing. It will take about 3 hours to 6 hours to print an object such as shown.
So you're talking the breathtaking speed of 12 masks a day.

And that's not even a ' functional mask' it's a frame of a mask. WHICH ISN"T IN SHORT SUPPLY.
The filters are in short supply.

Yeah...good feel good. Not really practical.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The downloadable files are here:
https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-prin​t​able-mask-for-covid-19/
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OH yeah....it's a holder for the HIPPA Filter material. WHICH YOU CAN NOT 3 D PRINT>

Geeze, it's like saying you can 3D print a tampon when you really just made the tube.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: OH yeah....it's a holder for the HIPPA Filter material. WHICH YOU CAN NOT 3 D PRINT>

Geeze, it's like saying you can 3D print a tampon when you really just made the tube.


Tampons save lives!

Beware the tampon....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: OH yeah....it's a holder for the HIPPA Filter material. WHICH YOU CAN NOT 3 D PRINT>

Geeze, it's like saying you can 3D print a tampon when you really just made the tube.


Hey dummy...you can make at least 4 filters out of 1 N95 mask. You see (now follow
along closely here) 4 is MORE THAN 1. And if you are super resourceful, you can order filters from the company in Billings that makes them out of medical-grade filter material.  Stop being such a troll
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to wonder if this gives a good seal?

Or do you have to heat form them to your face?
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: I have to wonder if this gives a good seal?

Or do you have to heat form them to your face?


They don't heat them. They have a soft rubber seal that goes around the face contact point. You can see it being removed in the video.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jonjr215: optikeye: OH yeah....it's a holder for the HIPPA Filter material. WHICH YOU CAN NOT 3 D PRINT>

Geeze, it's like saying you can 3D print a tampon when you really just made the tube.

Hey dummy...you can make at least 4 filters out of 1 N95 mask. You see (now follow
along closely here) 4 is MORE THAN 1. And if you are super resourceful, you can order filters from the company in Billings that makes them out of medical-grade filter material.  Stop being such a troll


I like how you had to add the company made them out Medical Grade Filter Material. And to get them you need to be super resourceful.
That's comforting.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: jonjr215: optikeye: OH yeah....it's a holder for the HIPPA Filter material. WHICH YOU CAN NOT 3 D PRINT>

Geeze, it's like saying you can 3D print a tampon when you really just made the tube.

Hey dummy...you can make at least 4 filters out of 1 N95 mask. You see (now follow
along closely here) 4 is MORE THAN 1. And if you are super resourceful, you can order filters from the company in Billings that makes them out of medical-grade filter material.  Stop being such a troll

I like how you had to add the company made them out Medical Grade Filter Material. And to get them you need to be super resourceful.
That's comforting.


it was sarcasm you dolt.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jonjr215: Asa Phelps: I have to wonder if this gives a good seal?

Or do you have to heat form them to your face?

They don't heat them. They have a soft rubber seal that goes around the face contact point. You can see it being removed in the video.


ok, I was looking at the info at the dentists website earlier today and didn't see the bit about the seal.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-prin​t​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-print​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.


I've been breathing through a kerosene soaked jock strap for well over a week and my lung feels great.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-print​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.


That could very well be the case. They might have been using HVAC filter material just to illustrate the process in the news story. But the company was talking about making filters out of medical-grade filter material. Whether that's N95 grade or not I could not say...
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst case scenario if this is greenlit people will be mad.  Best case is help where help is needed.  Greenlight
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Worst case scenario if this is greenlit people will be mad.  Best case is help where help is needed.  Greenlight


Help me understand...why would people be mad? The masks are only intended to help a pretty serious problem.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It would be nice if we just had the right stuff instead of having to argue about if what got printed in your friend's garage was actually going to save your life.
 
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jonjr215: Asa Phelps: That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-print​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.

That could very well be the case. They might have been using HVAC filter material just to illustrate the process in the news story. But the company was talking about making filters out of medical-grade filter material. Whether that's N95 grade or not I could not say...


I'm just professionally skeptical and living in a region where the hospitals aren't yet overwhelmed. I have 4 3d printers but right now the only one that works has too small of a print area for this design. I'm working on getting the others up and running but "throw yourself into work" is not a coping mechanism that works for me.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Action Replay Nick: It would be nice if we just had the right stuff instead of having to argue about if what got printed in your friend's garage was actually going to save your life.


Ain't that the truth...
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Asa Phelps: There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.


The recommendation seems to be 8 layers. I would be tempted to add a layer of fabric that gets very staticy in the dryer.

If the mask is easier to breath through than a N95 mask, it is not N95 quality.

I'm not sure how the air speed of going through a smaller area fixes this problem.

For people woking on hacking together cleaner air systems, The Sistema 640 ml flip it round container snuggly holds a dyson DC 14 & DC19 pre motor filter.  You can get those filters at HEPA H14 (99.975) and H12 (99.5) levels.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Asa Phelps: That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-print​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.

I've been breathing through a kerosene soaked jock strap for well over a week and my lung feels great.


You should take  up smoking
 
stringbad [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Asa Phelps: That looks suspiciously like an HVAC filter in the video they are cutting. Which isn't really N95 is it. It's unclear - they don't seem to really say it's N95. They say "medical grade HEPA" and "exceeds industry standards".

https://longliveyoursmile.com/3d-print​able-mask-for-covid-19/

There's some research that suggests that if you're giving up and resorting to ad-hoc filters, swatches cut from old 100% cotton t-shirts may do a better job than bulk air filter material.

I've been breathing through a kerosene soaked jock strap for well over a week and my lung feels great.


Maybe you should stop with the bayou races.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

optikeye: If it's like my experience with 3D printing. It will take about 3 hours to 6 hours to print an object such as shown.
So you're talking the breathtaking speed of 12 masks a day.

And that's not even a ' functional mask' it's a frame of a mask. WHICH ISN"T IN SHORT SUPPLY.
The filters are in short supply.

Yeah...good feel good. Not really practical.


I feel bad dumping on an idea with good intentions, but I have to agree.  A fast injection molding machine could churn out a part like that 1000x faster than 3D printing.

On the other hand, they don't have an injection molder, but they do have a 3D printer, so they might as well use it.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.