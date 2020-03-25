 Skip to content
(NPR)   Apocalypse Checks for all   (npr.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait for the House
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.


Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.


Better fill out the census survey while you're at it!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.


Aparently, the coronavirus cashbonus will be tied to your income tax filing/refund. At least from what I can see right now.
So yeah....avoid the rush.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yaaaay I'll be slightly less poor when the rioting begins.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Senate passed a bill. It has not been reconciled with the House bill.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo, I'm excited for them to grant me permission to give a loan from myself to myself.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.

Better fill out the census survey while you're at it!


Ha! I did mine today. This is the first time I've ever gotten one actually!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Yaaaay I'll be slightly less poor when the rioting begins.


At least you will have enough money to buy some pitchforks and torches.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for all subby.

Just saying.
 
radiofreewill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we didn't vote for Kodos.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueDWarrior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: The Senate passed a bill. It has not been reconciled with the House bill.


The House can pass the bill tomorrow or Friday by Unanimous Consent. Good farking luck of that happening given who occupies the House Republican caucus.

The last thing Nancy wants to do is call back 400+ 50-somethings (and mostly older) to cram together in the same relatively small auditorium for what should take no more than an hour.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Yaaaay I'll be slightly less poor when the rioting begins.


Have you thought about investing in gold?
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god I might actually have to file for last year because of inheritance from mom's passing in May.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Clash - The Guns of Brixton (Official Audio)
Youtube JcW8VNwYvL0
 
Ishidan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.


Fortunately I did mine last month.  I'm told I should expect a refund.

Just in time, especially since I spent it already on an air conditioner when I heard I might be stuck in the house for days on end.

/that air conditioner gets it done, though
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I had a kid last year.  Do I miss out on 500 corona bucks since I haven't filed my taxes yet?
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we know for sure yet if this is a straight-up check, or if it is a loan to be paid back on next year's tax return?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueDWarrior: bdub77: The Senate passed a bill. It has not been reconciled with the House bill.

The House can pass the bill tomorrow or Friday by Unanimous Consent. Good farking luck of that happening given who occupies the House Republican caucus.

The last thing Nancy wants to do is call back 400+ 50-somethings (and mostly older) to cram together in the same relatively small auditorium for what should take no more than an hour.


It should pass, we'll see. Supposedly this version has enough bipartisan support.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Pelosi have pretty good reign on things in the house?

Is there an actual reason to think it won't pass?

Devils advocate?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Wait for the House


The House will pass it.

Pelosi was a key player in this.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlueDWarrior: bdub77: The Senate passed a bill. It has not been reconciled with the House bill.

The House can pass the bill tomorrow or Friday by Unanimous Consent. Good farking luck of that happening given who occupies the House Republican caucus.

The last thing Nancy wants to do is call back 400+ 50-somethings (and mostly older) to cram together in the same relatively small auditorium for what should take no more than an hour.


The vote will be held Friday.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2 trillion. That's, like, hundreds of rolls of toilet paper.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Austin: Do we know for sure yet if this is a straight-up check, or if it is a loan to be paid back on next year's tax return?


I haven't heard anything to do with taxes, it's supposed to be a check. What I don't know is when it's supposed to happen.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The legislation covers an array of programs, including direct payments to Americans, an aggressive expansion of unemployment insurance, billions of dollars in aid to large and small businesses and a new wave of significant funding for the health care industry."

Smells like some socialisms to me.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: TheDarkSaintOfGin: Yaaaay I'll be slightly less poor when the rioting begins.

Have you thought about investing in gold?


Gold bullets aren't efficient.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a waste of paper. All of those checks will be printed and they'll just be tore into pieces by Trumpers cuz socialism.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This better include the oversight and exclusions for businesses owned by Congress and WH staff, cabinet members and their families from getting handouts.

Expect Dump to cry like a biatch about this at every rally, assuming anyone is still alive in three months.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Austin: Do we know for sure yet if this is a straight-up check, or if it is a loan to be paid back on next year's tax return?

I haven't heard anything to do with taxes, it's supposed to be a check. What I don't know is when it's supposed to happen.


From what I understand, they write everyone a check NOW, and they figure out who deserves the money and who has to pay it back in next year's taxes.
 
Socrofece
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkyeah!  I'm going to celebrate by getting some egg rolls, and then paying $19.99 to digitally own Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn on VOD.

I've never done that before, i usually buy the blu-ray or wait until it's free.  But i feel like i gotta stimulate something here.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, I'll believe it when it's in my account.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Mugato: Austin: Do we know for sure yet if this is a straight-up check, or if it is a loan to be paid back on next year's tax return?

I haven't heard anything to do with taxes, it's supposed to be a check. What I don't know is when it's supposed to happen.

From what I understand, they write everyone a check NOW, and they figure out who deserves the money and who has to pay it back in next year's taxes.


That will be fun next year.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.

Aparently, the coronavirus cashbonus will be tied to your income tax filing/refund. At least from what I can see right now.
So yeah....avoid the rush.


To your 2018 filing/refund.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least now the pressure is off to make some tougher financial choices.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Socrofece: I've never done that before, i usually buy the blu-ray or wait until it's free.  But i feel like i gotta stimulate something here.


I have to have the physical media. I don't trust the Cloud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont you mean Trump Bucks, Subby?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
whiskeytown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. Sweet. Uh, awesome.

I've been out of work since October 2019. Laid off through no fault of my own. I've already claimed and received unemployment from California... And California says I can't reup until October 2020... as of yesterday...

Soooo.... Just how screwed am I? Seriously?

Or should I make my grandmother sign that will I gave her or what? Not so seriously...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imaconnect4guy: So I had a kid last year.  Do I miss out on 500 corona bucks since I haven't filed my taxes yet?


This money's available until December. File your taxes now and you should be fine(?). I also had a kid but I'm probably SOL because the kid doesn't have a social security number yet, born overseas and sending passports and paperwork to the Phillipines (because that's apparently where they handle SSN applications in this part of the world) in a pandemic seems like a poor idea. I was on top of things and filed mine, thinking "eh the kid doesn't affect our numbers so I'll leave it off"
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Austin: Do we know for sure yet if this is a straight-up check, or if it is a loan to be paid back on next year's tax return?

I haven't heard anything to do with taxes, it's supposed to be a check. What I don't know is when it's supposed to happen.


At a minimum, it will count as income for this year when you file next year. Which might bump some individuals into a higher bracket, forcing them to repay a bit of it.

The IRS said it will take weeks to get this rolled out. Like most federal agencies, they're basically running on a skeleton crew in their offices right now. They don't have the manpower to process this in a short timeframe.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope I live long enough to pickle my liver while playing a brand new Switch.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.


My motto: If you wait to until the last minute to do it, it only takes a minute!

But now you have until like Jun 15th to file taxes, so you can keep putting it off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.

Better fill out the census survey while you're at it!


Wouldn't it be smarter to wait until *after* the pandemic is over before we do the census? That way the numbers will be more accurate.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: This better include the oversight and exclusions for businesses owned by Congress and WH staff, cabinet members and their families from getting handouts.

Expect Dump to cry like a biatch about this at every rally, assuming anyone is still alive in three months.


Per the article it does include the exclusions you reference and more. For instance, it specifies that the airlines may not use the aid to compensate CEO's.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what to do if you filed taxes the past few years but there's no bank account number listed on any of them? I haven't gotten a refund in years, so didn't list the bank account number. I can't amend it through TurboTax. Will they mail a cheque?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't just do direct deposit? I just moved and although I have gotten my mail forwarded, I don't trust it. And I can't remember the last time I cashed a paper check.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: AquaTatanka: TheDarkSaintOfGin: Yaaaay I'll be slightly less poor when the rioting begins.

Have you thought about investing in gold?

Gold bullets aren't efficient.


And silver bullets aren't potable but those seem to sell pretty well.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: optikeye: ecmoRandomNumbers: optikeye: I probably need to file income tax tomorrow. So they'll have a record of me.

Oh, crap. Stop reminding me of things I've been putting off until the last minute.

Aparently, the coronavirus cashbonus will be tied to your income tax filing/refund. At least from what I can see right now.
So yeah....avoid the rush.

To your 2018 filing/refund.


Okay, but what if, for instance, you were caring for an aging parent during that time, and didn't have income, so didn't file? Are you just screwed?
 
