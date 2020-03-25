 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Rand Paul:"I did not quarantine while awaiting my coronavirus test because I did not even meet the current criteria for being tested, much less quarantined"   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Aquabuddah will protect all!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And yet the virus persisted.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That just makes it worse!!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So NOW do you see the problem?

Of course not, he's an idiot.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The IQ test results also came back.

Also negative.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
if anyone his asymptomatic ass infected -or their family they live with- dies we MUST hold him accountable for criminally negligent homicide.

fark this guy, and his dad, and his little dog too!
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Rand Paul's campaign slogan: "I am a plague"
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Perhaps he confused "asymptomatic" with "unsympathetic?"  While the former may be questioned, there's little doubt about the latter as he's been widely regarded as a double-distilled douche for years.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"In fact, I did not meet the current criteria for even being tested, much less quarantined."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think the rich and powerful who bypassed the line to use scarce, vital medical resources during an emergency are supposed to acknowledge that.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This man managed to graduate from medical school. I'm sure his rich and famous father had nothing to do with that.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure his Congressional colleagues will appreciate his strong stance...
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Confabulat: This man managed to graduate from medical school. I'm sure his rich and famous father had nothing to do with that.


Don't forget that he was the president of a national ophthalmology professional society, a real honor reflecting his knowledge and leadership...oh,wait, he formed the association and no one recognizes it as legit.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

luna1580: if anyone his asymptomatic ass infected -or their family they live with- dies we MUST hold him accountable for criminally negligent homicide.

fark this guy, and his dad, and his little dog too!



So that's how it is in their family.

/Best typo ever.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't this like the third or fourth time he is trying to explain away his being an asshole?

#theneighborneedstofinishthejob
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IgG4: Aquabuddah will protect all!


Hey, no calling out Farkers by name.
 
neongoats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They left off the rest of the sentence.

"...because I'm a self centered, childish moron that hasn't yet grown into adulthood"

You could append that to the end of any sentence a right winger speaks and it would still make sense. You can put that in your pocket!
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't blame Rand. I blame the unpreparedness of the wonderful, wonderful, really the best in the world some people say other people from other countries come here US health care system.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His neighbor should have his record expunged.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Translation: There are rules for you, and there are rules for me.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

neongoats: They left off the rest of the sentence.

"...because I'm a self centered, childish moron that hasn't yet grown into adulthood"

You could append that to the end of any sentence a right winger speaks and it would still make sense. You can put that in your pocket!


That sentence is doubly true for libertarians, especially those named "Rand".
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's almost like this social distancing thing makes sense to do.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What do you expect? The man's Great Prophet Ayn Rand basically taught everyone to be Eric Cartman.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry guys, if he had followed the rules he would have followed the rules, but he didn't, so he didn't. Makes perfect sense if ya think about it right.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: His neighbor should have his record expunged.


It should be a local holiday, on the anniversary of the day his neighbor beat the crap out of him, people come from all over and throw the neighbor a raucous party bringing BBQ, donuts, and potluck. Maybe get a Rand clown look-a-like in one of those baseball dunk tanks and raise some $ for a charity. Planned Parenthood?
 
Dakai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
#PaulCanDie4WallStreet
 
i ignore u
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't think I was at risk, which is why I didn't self-isolate, and also why I abused my position of trust to demand a test.
 
