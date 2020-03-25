 Skip to content
(CNN)   Sometimes it pays to be a prepper. Difficulty, National Cathedral, tag is for the head stonemason   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cryptkeeper does better job than president.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had heard about this. Makes sense now being masonry related.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BenSaw2: I had heard about this. Makes sense now being masonry related.


It had nothing to do with masonry.
The gentleman who carves tombstone's (a mason) remembered they had a significant amount of N95 masks stashed.
FTA:
The masks were purchased back in 2006, when the bird flu known as H5N1 had the world on edge. They were meant to allow the cathedral's clergy to "provide pastoral care without putting their own health at risk," according to the cathedral.

Still, it's very generous. And a kindly kudos to the master mason
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The difficulty is, the elastic on the mask may have deteriorated.

A neighbor received one in the mail from someone who had several to spare. The elastic was all stretched out. We spent some time trying to rig different types of rubber bands and twine to the mask.

It was futile.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arkansized: The difficulty is, the elastic on the mask may have deteriorated.

A neighbor received one in the mail from someone who had several to spare. The elastic was all stretched out. We spent some time trying to rig different types of rubber bands and twine to the mask.

It was futile.


You need to introduce your neighbor to a bra strap and a stapler.

/Pro-tip: keep the staple crimps outwards...
 
