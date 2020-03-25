 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   "Nobody" knows why the federal government stiffed Michigan on 226,498 facemasks. I bet someone knows why   (detroitnews.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Democrat governor
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sort of like New York.

It's almost as if someone's playing favorites. And even if Donnie doesn't plan to return to NYC any time soon. Michigan never really stood a chance in Hells.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wouldn't be because of a petty little fat man with a YUUUGE ego, would it?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Impeached President said that the federal government isn't a shipping clerk.  Maybe they fired the guy that was a shipping clerk.
 
neongoats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somehow I expect the fed will have plenty available when north jesus pudnotch needs them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's because we have a fark'n arse in the White House who is willing to kill Americans to satisfy his own ego and political ambitions and most of America that can do something about it is just letting it happen because of their own ambitions, self interests, and now fear of the virus that Trump's policies and choices have brought on the country. This is him pulling the trigger in 5th Avenue and so far everyone is just standing by doing nothing about him (root of the problem) while scrambling to save as many people(leaves and branches) as they can.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish someone would let me do it because I'm getting really pissed off with how they are handling shiat and i'm about ready to choke some motherfarkers.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
225k masks are now on the black market.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Because like with NJ and NY, they requested more than their ration and didn't get them, whereas states that asked for their number or fewer did get what they requested.

This is our fourth thread on this, and we're still chock full of raging morons who haven't grasped reality yet.

It's becoming tiresome.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New Mexico is requiring all clinics to submit inventories of PPE, because the tiny amount of supplies the state received from the Feds were old and improperly stored by the Feds.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just look on eBay for someone selling masks located in the general area the original masks were supposed to ship from.  Bureaucracies are full of crooks.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Because like with NJ and NY, they requested more than their ration and didn't get them, whereas states that asked for their number or fewer did get what they requested.

"Please, sir, I want some more."
 
ElmoClyde
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After watching this administration in action over the past few years I'm going with Hanlon's razor.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Democrat governor


This.

He is going to let a lot of people die in Michigan just so he can spin it around and blame Democrats when things get really bad.

He is weaponizing the pandemic.
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess they must have "fell off the truck"?

What's the market like for N95 masks these days?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Because like with NJ and NY, they requested more than their ration and didn't get them, whereas states that asked for their number or fewer did get what they requested.

Fark, where the headlines are made up and the articles don't matter!

FTA:
Michigan received two shipments of supplies from the U.S. national stockpile to aid the state's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, though state officials say they got 225,000 fewer surgical masks than the federal government claimed to have sent.
"We inventoried the shipment shortly after it arrived and contacted them," Sutfin said. "We are still awaiting notification of shipment and estimated arrival."

They are missing the masks that were supposed to have shipped. A quarter million units - where did they go?
 
cefm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SNS was never meant to supply the whole nation. It was only ever meant to be a one-time shot that could help localized shortages during a surge of need in the interim while the affected area ordered its own to meet its needs. A nation wide need with global impact is way bigger than what SNS was designed for.
What is being distributed is 25% on population, 25% on active cases (remaining 50% held in reserve) and Michigan is low on both counts.  Mis-counting the delivery is a shipment/logistics/inventory error, but the overall number was nowhere near enough anyway.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked Amazon or eBay for the missing masks?  Somewhere, an employee is getting nervous his cunning plan about selling off those masks for a profit.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not familiar with Rep. Mitchell, but just from this article, he sounds like an obstructionist who would rather dig in his heels for the sake of partisan bs rather than set that shiat aside in a desperate emergency.  in the mindset that, however badly things go, it's who was governor when it happened that will be remembered and their party blamed.  I hope i'm wrong, because that would be seriously evil.
and no, it's not the same as saying, well, yer blaming trump just because it's happening on his 'watch', because: actions taken or not, lies told etc.  from what (little) I know, Whitmer is doing everything she can.  apparently it's bad here- I don't want it to turn into NY, and I don't know if that isn't all ready in the pike.
 
orbister
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: 225k masks are now on the black market.


thatsracist.jpg
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Because like with NJ and NY, they requested more than their ration and didn't get them, whereas states that asked for their number or fewer did get what they requested.

do you even read articles, bro?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: "Michigan should have received over 450,000 total surgical masks, but Sutfim confirmed that 226,498 masks were missing in the first shipment from the stockpile earlier this month.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quid pro quo requires the Michigan governor to provide dirt on the Ukrainian president before the missing masks show up, or any realistic effort is made to proactively offer supplies.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Because like with NJ and NY, they requested more than their ration and didn't get them, whereas states that asked for their number or fewer did get what they requested.

You sooooo obviously didn't RTFA.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
browneye:
You sooooo obviously didn't RTFA.

Welcome to Fark?
 
