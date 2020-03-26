 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   2020 Atlantic hurricane season expected to have 'above-normal' tropical activity because why the hell not?   (fox35orlando.com)
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap!!! Someone warn Alabami.
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.


Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the stupidest clickbait I've seen. Up until this year "three become major hurricanes", this year, "it could be 2 to 4".

So...a probability of three?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"I told you so."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....


One misfortune, sure.  Two misfortunes maybe.  But seven misfortunes?  I'd like to see that!
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....

One misfortune, sure.  Two misfortunes maybe.  But seven misfortunes?  I'd like to see that!


Universe: Challenge accepted!

Just kidding, the Universe doesn't give a shiat about us.
 
rightClick
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....


yeah, i realized that after clicking submit
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can we wait until we get closer to hurricane season to worry about this?  Now that the coronavirus is capturing all the headlines, weather people are acting like Jan Brady.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....


.....cause that's how you get Godzirra.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, it's like the four horsemen posted on Indeed.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We've been dealing with this virus thing for so long, but it's time for the Classic Catastrophes to come back and punch us in the face repeatedly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It just keeps getting better and better, I'm gonna go find a cave to live in.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: It just keeps getting better and better, I'm gonna go find a cave to live in.


Enjoy the bats.

/and weathers predictions: anything other than talking about yearly averages or talking about the very near future is not worth a penny
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Can we wait until we get closer to hurricane season to worry about this?  Now that the coronavirus is capturing all the headlines, weather people are acting like Jan Brady.


Hurricane shelters.

They're something we are going to have to deal with.  It's going to be 2+ months off, but it will be a choice of "risk dying in the hurricane" or "probably gonna catch COVID-19 hunkering down with 500 people".
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did that asteroid miss us yet?  Wasn't it supposed to cross our orbit soon?

Hey, Gaia, can we just keep to one disaster at a time please?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....


Come at me bro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe the "big one" will hit California. Or Yosemite will blow. The asteroids keep missing us. The Earth will have to step up and take care of things itself. Wipe everything. Maybe the cockroaches will start evolving.

:(
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: It just keeps getting better and better, I'm gonna go find a cave to live in.


The cave will flood. Or the bear will return.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh-huh.

Same people said we'd have above-average snowfall here in Boston this winter.  So far we've had about 2 feet: the average is twice that, and it's almost April.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So anyone wondering what happens when we get a Katrina coupled with a farking plague?  Because I am.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: born_yesterday: FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....

One misfortune, sure.  Two misfortunes maybe.  But seven misfortunes?  I'd like to see that!

Universe: Challenge accepted!

Just kidding, the Universe doesn't give a shiat about us.


You sure about that?  It really does seem to care about us enough to absolutely hate us and want us dead.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: born_yesterday: FriarReb98: rightClick: if every "above average" hurricane season prediction came true we'd be averaging about 97 hurricanes a year by now.

Not for nothing, but I don't think anyone should be talking smack to Mother Nature right about now....

One misfortune, sure.  Two misfortunes maybe.  But seven misfortunes?  I'd like to see that!

Universe: Challenge accepted!

Just kidding, the Universe doesn't give a shiat about us.

You sure about that?  It really does seem to care about us enough to absolutely hate us and want us dead.


The Universe? I think it would be hilarious arrogant of us to think that something so expansive would care about a mudball with insane primates.


...He tells himself, to keep from going mad, having dealt with a divorce, a dog dying, and then a pandemic in his first three calendar months.
 
