 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   "You might hear people saying it isn't real. It is. You might hear people saying it isn't bad. It is. You might hear people saying it can't take you down. It can. I survived Ebola. I fear #COVID-19"   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, Twitter, Shortness of breath, Anxiety, ER, You Got It, Panic attack, D-dimer, F30  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2020 at 5:30 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a pandemic.
It's chances of mutating go up as it infects more people.
It mutated once before leaving China - that was the strain most confirmed cases had.
Globally nearing 500k confirmed cases.
No one knows how many unconfirmed.

Stop pretending it is a hoax that only kills old people.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Done in one.  Someone get the lights.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Crisis actor.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: This is a pandemic.
It's chances of mutating go up as it infects more people.
It mutated once before leaving China - that was the strain most confirmed cases had.
Globally nearing 500k confirmed cases.
No one knows how many unconfirmed.

Stop pretending it is a hoax that only kills old people.


So let's all just scream in isolation while the virus moves in to kill us.
 
Keeve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

i ignore u: makerofbadjokes: This is a pandemic.
It's chances of mutating go up as it infects more people.
It mutated once before leaving China - that was the strain most confirmed cases had.
Globally nearing 500k confirmed cases.
No one knows how many unconfirmed.

Stop pretending it is a hoax that only kills old people.

So let's all just scream in isolation while the virus moves in to kill us.


You do know that viruses need interpersonal connection to propagate, right? They don't march on tiny little virus feet. Thus the isolation.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
is anybody reading this aloud. and slowly explaining it in very small words, directly to trumpy?

THAT is what we need right now.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
god damn it!

WHY did i have to be born into a pandemic under the "leadership" of an absolute narcissistic moron?

this atheist demands to know!
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The virus was downgraded in the UK.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: The virus was downgraded in the UK.


"downgraded" to what? cite your sources. or we'll just throw you in with trumpy: everything is lies.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

luna1580: god damn it!

WHY did i have to be born into a pandemic under the "leadership" of an absolute narcissistic moron?

this atheist demands to know!


Hey, you chose to come here. No one forced you into this world.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Ebola strain that went around in 2013 had a greater than 50% fatality rate.

Your chance of getting through the coronavirus without even needing oxygen were 80% the last time I looked.

15% just needed oxygen.

Let's try to stay within the realm of reality.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: luna1580: god damn it!

WHY did i have to be born into a pandemic under the "leadership" of an absolute narcissistic moron?

this atheist demands to know!

Hey, you chose to come here. No one forced you into this world.


that's actually extremely interesting. you claim conscious human souls exist before birth and "choose" to be born?

share with me your evidence of that. please.
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

i ignore u: makerofbadjokes: This is a pandemic.
It's chances of mutating go up as it infects more people.
It mutated once before leaving China - that was the strain most confirmed cases had.
Globally nearing 500k confirmed cases.
No one knows how many unconfirmed.

Stop pretending it is a hoax that only kills old people.

So let's all just scream in isolation while the virus moves in to kill us.


Nobody is forcing you to stay inside. I encourage you to go out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Keeve:They don't march on tiny little virus feet.

mutilated monkey meat
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BullBearMS: [Fark user image image 400x534]

The Ebola strain that went around in 2013 had a greater than 50% fatality rate.

Your chance of getting through the coronavirus without even needing oxygen were 80% the last time I looked.

15% just needed oxygen.

Let's try to stay within the realm of reality.


The reality that Italy, with it's overwhelmed health system is seeing a death rate of 10%?

https://www.businessinsider.com/coron​a​virus-death-rates-by-country-based-on-​case-fatality-ratio-2020-3
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.