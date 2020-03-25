 Skip to content
(CNN)   Last Week Secretary of Defense Mark Esper offered to let military labs test civilians for the coronavirus. The labs swung into action and since then have tested 00,000 people   (cnn.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow? That many? That's so helpful.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


doesn't smell like covid yet
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I lol'd. Then I went back to hiding under my bed ...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is the effective leadership we need. At least we didn't have the SHRILL WOMAN running the show.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FFS, Trump.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look, it's not like we can expect Esper to use have sort of precognitive ability to predict future events or someth--hey, waitasecond!
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop lying and spreading false information to incite fear amongst imbeciles.

You have left off two 0s.

Get it right.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's as many as zero tens. And that's terrible.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump doesn't want widespread testing. Someone told him what the numbers would be, and it scared the fark out of him. Not for all the people who are sick, but for his own reelection chances.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We have not received an RFA, a request for assistance, from HHS that I'm aware of," he said, referring to the Department of Health and Human Services. "

Sounds like the kind of thing all those missing and still unreplaced senior civilian leadership positions would make happen. Oh well, nobody saw that coming.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same military that's repeatedly contacting and volunteering massive lab capacity to the HHS and is calling in all medically-experienced retirees...is the same military that President Trump called "dopes and babies" and declared "I wouldn't go to war with you people."
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Chinese invented 5G to transmit Covid 19 Wuhu virus
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FFS, Trump.


And the 50 state governors who haven't taken him up on his offer either.
 
